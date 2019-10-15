Woman Discovers Heartwarming Link To Dog Who Wouldn’t Leave Her Yard

Photography by Adri via Getty Images Not Winnie, but a very cute dog that shares her coloring.

This is a very good story.

Kate Howard, the managing editor at the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, shared a surprising and sweet story about a dog she met on the street in a viral Twitter thread Monday.

Howard’s tale begins on the front porch of her new home that she moved into just a few months ago. She was “enjoying the sunshine and the rest of my day off after returning from the memorial service of a friend who died far too soon.”

While relaxing, she noticed a dog plop down on her yard.

Howard said that the dog was particularly “charming” and when her owner came over to get to her move, the dog, named Winnie, did not want to budge.

The dog was cute, a brown pitty girl with white markings. All dogs are perfect but she was particular charming. Her owner was trying to get her rolling again but she was staying put. She called her.

“Winnie! Come on!”

Upon hearing the dog’s name, Howard immediately remembered a puppy she had fostered last November.

“She was a soft wiggly baby puppy I named Winnie. I cried for three days after she was spayed and went up for adoption, worrying about whether she had found a good home,” Howard wrote in a post that included a few pictures of the adorable pup.

The story then takes a very serendipitous turn.

“I asked the woman whether she adopted Winnie with that name,” Howard wrote in another tweet. “She said yes, as she didn’t want to change her name and confuse her.”

Howard then asked the owner if she adopted Winnie last November — and, it turns out, she had.

“By then, I was practically leaping off the porch screaming. I FOSTERED THIS DOGGGGGG.”

Howard then revealed how much Winnie meant to her during their time together.

Howard also discovered that Winnie’s owner had recently lost a dog.

Howard then learned that Winnie lives only a block away from her new home and emphasized the significance of running into Winnie again on that particular day.

According to Howard, that day would have typically been a workday for her, but she took it off to go to her friend’s memorial, a person, she notes, was a “tremendous lover of dogs.”

Howard ended her thread by saying that running into Winnie on that day was “beyond comforting” and posted an updated photo of Winnie in “all her grown-up glory.”

“I hope she warms your heart too!” Howard, who did not immediately return a request for comment, concluded.

Well, mission accomplished.