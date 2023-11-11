Woman Allegedly Killed By Ex 40 Minutes After Filing Police Report Against Him

A Florida woman who filed a report against her ex-boyfriend on Wednesday was allegedly shot and killed by the same man within the hour after she refused to get back together with him, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by HuffPost.

Robens Cesar, 41, was charged with first-degree murder with a firearm in the death of Fridelene Daniel, 34, who was found dead outside her apartment in Boynton Beach with multiple gunshot wounds.

Daniel had filed a police report against Cesar earlier that day alleging that he was following and harassing her. Both Daniel and Cesar were present at the police station when Daniel made the report, according to a statement obtained by local news outlet WPTV Boynton Beach.

According to the affidavit, 40 minutes after Daniel filed the report, police received a call reporting that a woman had been shot. Dispatchers soon identified the woman as Daniel. The caller also reported a black Honda with tinted windows leaving the area.

An investigation showed that Cesar drove a 2008 black Honda. Surveillance video recovered from the area showed a man believed to be Cesar leaving the area around the same time as the shooting, police said.

According to the affidavit, Cesar’s clothing prior to the shooting matched the clothing of the person seen in the video.

Cesar was later taken into custody, where police say he confessed to shooting Daniel in front of her apartment.

According to the document, Cesar told officers that he and Daniel were broken up and that he could not stand to see her with another man.

Cesar allegedly told officers that he had been trying to convince Daniel to get back together with him, but that she refused, and that seeing her report him to police earlier that day “was the final straw.”

A public defender listed as Cesar’s attorney did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Police said they have launched an internal affairs investigation “to ensure all actions taken were in accordance with established policies and procedures” after they found that Cesar and Daniel were together at the police station prior to the shooting.

“The loss of any life is a tragic event, and the Boynton Beach Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to all affected by this unfortunate incident.”