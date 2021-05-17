“The Woman in the Window” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The Amy Adams thriller was supposed to debut in theaters in May 2020, but was sold to Netflix for distribution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps fittingly for our reality of the past year, Adams plays a psychologist whose agoraphobia confines her to her home.

Next on the list is the animated comedy “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” which follows a family’s road trip adventure during a robot apocalypse. And in third place is “I Am All Girls,” a South African mystery film about a detective’s pursuit of a child sex trafficking ring.

Other Netflix movies on the list include “Jungle Beat: The Movie,” an adaptation of the popular children’s series of the same name, and “Ferry,” a Dutch film prequel to a the crime drama “Undercover.”

“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted,” “Dead Man Down” and “Sleight” are some of the non-Netflix movies rounding out the rankings.

