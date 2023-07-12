Woman Fatally Shot In Texas Road Rage Incident, No Suspect In Custody

The husband of a Texas woman who was fatally shot in a road rage incident is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the driver who killed her.

“This person took my wife from me,” Zane Jones wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. “They took a friend from her friends. They took a daughter from her mother and they took a step-mom from my children. I need them in custody.”

In Hurst, Texas, on Monday, Jones was driving his van with his wife, Paola Nunez Linares, in the passenger seat. Just after 9 p.m., Jones said, he was involved in a road rage incident and gave another driver the finger. That’s when the driver fired shots at the vehicle.

“She was an innocent victim,” Jones wrote in his post. “She was a passenger in the car when I flipped off a driver who put us in danger. She always hated when I did that, and I did it anyways. Then the driver shot into our car and struck my beautiful wife, who had nothing to do with anything.”

Paola Nunez Linares, 37, was fatally shot in the head Monday night during a road rage incident in Texas. Facebook

When Hurst police officers arrived on the scene, they found Nunez Linares with a gunshot wound to her head. She was later pronounced dead. Nunez Linares was 37.

Authorities have not made any arrests in the case, but they said the suspect’s vehicle is a small, dark-colored, older-model car.

Earlier this year, the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety reported that road rage shootings have been rising steadily since 2018. Last year, someone in the U.S. was killed or injured in a road rage shooting an average of once every 16 hours.

On Monday, a 6-year-old girl was hospitalized in Kentucky after a group of motorcyclists fired on the vehicle she was in during a road rage incident.