Woman Creates Pamphlet To Answer Family's Nosy Questions About Her Date

If you’ve ever been bombarded with questions about your love life from your nosy-but-well-meaning family members, then the story behind one woman’s viral tweet will speak to you on a deep level.

Last Wednesday, Mary Beth Barone, a New York City comedian, tweeted photos of the informational pamphlet she made for her relatives before a family trip to Florida last year. The brochure, aptly titled, “I’m Going on a Date While We’re on Vacation: Here’s everything you don’t actually need to know but will definitely ask,” answered all of their anticipated queries, like “Who is this guy?” “Where did you meet him?” and “How far is the drive?”

yes, I did pass these out on my last family vacation. pic.twitter.com/B7Q9P99kQu — mary beth barone (@marybethbarone) May 1, 2019

Barone met the guy, who’s the brother of one of her friends, at a wedding a few weeks before her family trip. He lives in Miami so they had planned to meet up for a date while she was in town. But Barone wasn’t sure how to actually leave for said date without her relatives butting in — that’s when her sister jokingly mentioned she should make a pamphlet. Barone ran with the idea.

“I’m a little extra sometimes and being a comedian, I’m pretty upfront with my family about my personal life,” she told HuffPost. “I figured if I could catch them off-guard and pre-empt their questions, maybe inject some humor into it, I could avoid any awkward prodding. It didn’t take long to write it once I put myself in their position like, OK, Dad — My safety aside, he’s gonna ask about parking.”

Mary Beth Barone Barone made a very comprehensive brochure to answer all of her family's burning questions.

Mary Beth Barone Barone had forgotten she made the pamphlet last year until one of her friends brought it up recently.

Mary Beth Barone Barone knew her dad, in particular, would be concerned about the parking situation.

When Barone handed out the pamphlets, she said her family’s initial reaction was, “We would never ask you questions like this!”

“But then after a while they had to admit, they totally would,” she said. “And it was pretty thorough. They have a great sense of humor and we all had a good laugh about it.”

Shane Harvey A family photo from the vacation.

As for the date itself, Barone said it was “one of the best.” She even showed him pictures of the pamphlet, which he got a kick out of.

“He thought it was funny,” she said. “When I explained there were about 30 people at the house, he completely understood the need.”

But a few weeks after the date, he ended up ghosting her.

“Sadly, an unsurprising ending,” she said.

Cate Hellman Barone is a comedian living in New York City.

Barone said she has been “overwhelmed — in a good way” by the response to her pamphlet.