Woman Infected With Measles May Have Exposed 'Avengers: Endgame' Audience

The Avengers just finished fighting Thanos, but now a group of people in California that watched “Endgame” may be battling measles.

Orange County officials warned Wednesday that a woman with measles apparently saw the opening night’s midnight showing of “Avengers: Endgame” in Fullerton before realizing she was sick.

As a result, she may have exposed others in the region to the highly contagious disease, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The twentysomething patient lives in Placentia and had just returned from a trip to Vietnam, where there has been widespread measles activity, according to “Inside Edition.”

The woman was unaware she was sick when entered the theater at 11 p.m. Thursday. She didn’t leave until 4 a.m. Friday, and she went to the emergency room later Friday.

The woman is now under “voluntary isolation” at home.

Orange County Health Care agency spokeswoman Jessica Good told the Orange County Register that the “the exposure risk applies to anyone who was at the theater during that time period.”

As you might expect, theater employees are not thrilled that they and others may have been exposed to measles.

“The last place I would ever expect it was at my job. I wasn’t even expecting Orange County,” AMC Fullerton employee Carlee Greer-McNeill told NBC Los Angeles.

She added: “People, if you know you have the measles, please don’t come to a movie theater, let alone a public place.”

Officials are asking people who were at the following locations to review their vaccination history and also monitor themselves for measles symptoms: