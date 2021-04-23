Woman Mistakes Nail Glue For Eyedrops In Middle-Of-The-Night Horror

A Detroit area woman accidentally glued her left eyelid shut with fingernail glue she mistook for eyedrops in the middle of the night.

Yacedrah Williams woke up at 1 a.m one night last week with dry eyes, and her contact lenses still in. She grabbed the wrong small bottle from her bag and squirted what she thought were the eyedrops into her eye.

“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness,’” Williams told ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV Detroit. “It dropped in my eye and I tried to wipe it away and it sealed my eye shut.”

Williams flooded her eyes with cold water, per health advice, and her husband called 911. She was taken to the hospital, where doctors forced her eye open and extracted her contact lens.

“They said that actually the contacts saved my vision,” Williams told WXYZ. She said she lost her eyelashes because “they had to pull on it and flip the top of my lid.”

Williams said she may never use nail glue again after the experience.

Watch the interview above.