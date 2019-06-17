Woman Arrested For Shoving Dog In Lake, Watching It Drown

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — Police say a New Hampshire woman is charged with shoving her golden retriever off a dock and standing by while the pet drowned.

Merrimack Police Chief Denise Roy called the incident earlier this month “disturbing.”

Nancy Bucciarelli, 66, was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.

Witnesses said Bucciarelli stood by and watched on June 8 as her 11-year-old dog, Bailey, struggled in Naticook Lake in Merrimack, New Hampshire. Others jumped into the lake to help, but it was too late.

.@MerrimackPD charge 66 y/o Nancy Bucciarelli with cruelty to animals; she’s accused of pushing her 11 y/o Golden Retriever off a dock at Naticook Lake and letting it drown. Police say witnesses tried to save the dog, but it was too late via @MikeCroninWMUR pic.twitter.com/M0sefN6iKR — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) June 15, 2019

“The witnesses described the dog as appearing old and easily winded while walking around prior to the drowning,” Merrimack Police Capt. Matthew Tarleton told The New Hampshire Union Leader. “Witnesses further advised that when they could see the dog struggling, they tried to render aid; however, it was too late.”

Bucciarelli didn’t respond to a message left at her home on Sunday, and it’s unclear if she has a lawyer. Her arraignment was set for June 27 in Merrimack Circuit Court, the Union Leader reported.