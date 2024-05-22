Woman Stranded On Roadside Allegedly Kidnapped By Man Who Offered Help

A Texas man was arrested last week after Austin police say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a women who was stranded on the side of the road when her tire blew out.

Reynaldo Tapia-Arcibar was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual abuse, CBS affiliate KEYE-TV reported Monday.

The victim’s tire blew out at around 1:30 a.m. on May 16, according to KEYE. Tapia-Arcibar pulled over to the side of the road, in the guise of a good Samaritan offering help, and asked the woman to get into his SUV, saying he would take her to get a new tire.

After a short drive, the victim asked to be taken back to her car and even tried to open the door, but it was locked, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by Law and Crime.

The woman managed to send her friend her location at around 3:18 a.m. and asked for help, Law and Crime reported. Minutes later, she was taken to an apartment complex parking lot, where Tapia-Arcibar allegedly assaulted her, according to the outlet.

The woman eventually escaped Tapia-Arcibar’s car and called 911. Tapia-Arcibar allegedly fled the scene when police arrived, Law and Crime reported.

The suspect was caught several hours later when authorities returned to the scene and saw him leaving one of the apartments, according to FOX affiliate KTBC.