What's Hot

Robert De Niro Shares First Photo, Reveals Name Of Newborn Baby

Peloton Is Recalling More Than 2 Million Exercise Bikes In The U.S.

Serbians Hand Over Thousands Of Weapons After Mass Shootings

Get This Functional TikTok-Famous $20 Bag Before It Sells Out

Jacklyn Zeman, Longtime Star Of 'General Hospital,' Dead At 70

I'm a Grieving Mom. This is The One Thing I Most Want To Hear On Mother's Day.

Arson, Burglary, Death Threats: Abortion Clinics See Uptick In Violence Post-Roe

Stephanie Ruhle Of MSNBC Gives Awesome Non-Rebuttal To Donald Trump's Town Hall Lies

Joe Scarborough Scorches 'Most Shocking' Part Of Trump's CNN Town Hall

Here’s How Vera Institute Of Justice Is Fighting To Transform The Legal And Immigration System

Paid for by Vera Institute of Justice

Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan In Talks To Reunite For 'Freaky Friday' Sequel

Will Poulter Says Someone At A Urinal Mistook Him For Sid From 'Toy Story'

World Newsroyal familyprince edward

Woman In Her 80s Struck By Police Motorcycle Escorting UK Royal

The woman was listed in critical condition.
AP

LONDON (AP) — A woman in her 80s was in critical condition after being hit by a police motorcycle that was escorting Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, British police said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said the motorcycle collided with a pedestrian on Wednesday afternoon at an intersection in west London.

Sophie, known as the Duchess of Edinburgh, said her “heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The statement added that Sophie was “grateful for the swift response by the emergency services.”

Sophie, then-Countess of Wessex, represents the queen as the Reviewing Officer at The Sovereign's Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on Dec. 13, 2019.
Sophie, then-Countess of Wessex, represents the queen as the Reviewing Officer at The Sovereign's Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on Dec. 13, 2019.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images

It said further comment would be inappropriate because the crash was being investigated.

Sophie, 58, is a full-time working royal married to Edward, the younger brother of King Charles III.

The woman remained in critical condition at a hospital on Thursday. No other injuries were reported and police inquiries into the crash were ongoing.

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community