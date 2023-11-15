Woman Used Gun From 'Sugar Daddy' To Shoot At Romantic Rival And 1-Year-Old, Police Say

Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space. MicroStockHubIllustration: HuffPost; Photo: G

A 20-year-old Florida woman in an apparent love triangle was arrested on Friday after South Daytona police say she got a gun from her “sugar daddy” and used it to shoot at another woman and the woman’s toddler.

Zehra Percy was formally charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection to the Nov. 4 incident, South Daytona police said. She’s accused of firing shots at her boyfriend’s other girlfriend while a 1-year-old girl was in the back seat, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by HuffPost.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police she left with her young daughter to go pick up dinner at Wendy’s that night. On the way there, she said she noticed a silver car parked outside an unknown apartment complex, and that she recognized the vehicle as the same one that had been driving around her home in recent days.

The victim informed officers she decided to park near the car that night to find out who was driving the vehicle, according to police.

Approximately two minutes after the victim pulled up near the car, she discovered her boyfriend, who is also the father of the 1-year-old, coming out the building with a woman she did not recognize, police said. That woman was later identified by authorities as Percy.

Shortly after the victim exited her car, a witness shouted “she has a gun” then advised the victim to run back to her car.

The woman believed to be Percy ran to the silver car’s trunk, pulled out a gun and fired 3 to 4 shots at the victim and her car where the toddler was seated, police said.

One witness told police she saw Percy and the victim engaged in a verbal argument before the shooting.

Percy allegedly drove off before 911 was called, according to the affidavit. Police investigating the scene found two bullet shells.

Investigators found that the silver car was registered to an address matching Percy’s apartment, at the same complex where the shooting happened.

According to the document, Percy was not taken into custody until Friday, when officers pulled over her silver car with her sitting in the back.

When officers asked Percy where the gun allegedly used to shoot at the victim and her daughter was, she told them she returned it to her “sugar daddy.”