Woman Wanted For Tossing Bag Of Puppies Beside Coachella Dumpster

Authorities in Southern California are looking for a woman who was filmed allegedly tossing a bag of newborn puppies beside a dumpster in the city of Coachella before driving away.

Surveillance video taken just after 1 p.m. Thursday captures the woman driving up to a row of dumpsters behind a Napa Auto Parts parking lot in a white Jeep Wrangler. After inspecting the contents of one dumpster, she tosses the plastic bag on the ground beside a second dumpster before turning and getting back into her vehicle, ﻿video released by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services shows.

She appears to be wearing a high ponytail, dark sunglasses, a tank top, sneakers and a short skirt while committing the act.

(Part 2): we are investigating a case of suspected felony animal cruelty in Coachella. Woman tossed bag of pups in Dumpster. #RivCoNow pic.twitter.com/Xd9ePVbZix — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) April 20, 2019

Authorities credited a passerby named John who was rummaging through the trash with discovering the puppies roughly an hour after the woman took off. All seven of them are believed to be terrier mixes and about three days old.

“If not for the Good Samaritan’s actions, the puppies may not have survived much longer. The mid-day temperatures in Coachella on Thursday were in the mid-90s range,” the animal services department said in a Facebook post﻿.

Animal Services Commander Chris Mayer lauded the man as a hero.

A woman tossed these pups in a Dumpster in Coachella. News release posted on our Facebook pages. Pups OK. In foster care #RivCoNow pic.twitter.com/Jn2OMBSOZj — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) April 20, 2019

“His actions were humane and heroic,” he said in a release that also blasted the woman’s actions as “shameful.”

“There is no excuse for dumping puppies,” Mayer said. “Especially in today’s age when we or other shelters would be willing to get these animals to foster parents or rescue partners. This was a shameful act.”

The pups have been placed in foster care and are expected to be all right, the county said.