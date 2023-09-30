Woman Who Set Fire To Wyoming Abortion Clinic Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A woman who set fire to a Wyoming abortion clinic was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday.

Lorna Roxanne Green, 22, faced up to 20 years in prison for the May 2022 arson of the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper. Along with her five-year sentence, Green will also have to pay restitution in an amount to be determined at a later date, The Associated Press reported.

U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson said during her sentencing hearing that the amount will be “well over $280,000.”

Advertisement

In July, Green pleaded guilty to a federal arson charge, and said during her plea hearing that she regretted setting fire to the clinic.

“While I deeply regret my actions, I accept complete responsibility for what I have done,” Green told Judge Johnson at the time.

The state’s only full-service abortion clinic had its opening delayed by nearly a year due to the damage, and opened in April.