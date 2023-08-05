Women's Favorite 'Barbie' Movie Moments Prove Why The Movie Is So Important

"For me, it was when Barbie tells the old woman (Ann Roth) that she’s beautiful, and she responds, 'I know it.' It felt like a connection of affection all women have for each other, but also the bridge between 'younger you' and 'older you.' I have always felt connected to my older self whenever I have moments of self-doubt. Moments whenever I feel physically ugly or not accomplished enough, I try to think, 'How would older me look back on this moment?' I know she would be compassionate, forgiving, and loving toward all parts of me while growing up. The kicker is, I AM already her, and she is me. No matter how much time has passed, I will always hold love for myself and know I am beautiful throughout my whole life. So, I might as well have that self-compassion now that the older me would have.""Telling an older woman she is beautiful — it’s so rare to be told this after a certain age. She knew she was beautiful, even though she does not fit into the societal beauty standards. Barbie had just been scared of having cellulite or looking different, and here she sees a woman who looks nothing like the Barbies in Barbie Land, and thinks she's truly human and beautiful. It was heartwarming and really made me walk away thinking less terribly about how I look or will look in the future. This is especially prevalent in our society where men are calling Margot Robbie 'mid' and women are using an aging filter on TikTok and getting upset about how they look. We are beautiful. We are everything. Don’t forget that."—Anonymous"It was the 'You're so beautiful,' 'I know it!' moment with the older woman that got me. The fact that Barbie sees this old woman and doesn't fear her; she sees beauty in her, too. Considering Barbie was so scared of cellulite and imperfections before, having her telling this woman, who has 'imperfections' that she's beautiful...it was special. It also says a lot about how we as women judge ourselves harsher than others. I also love the fact the woman agreed, and wasn't just bashful or dismissive. It was nice seeing a woman in our world knowing her worth, too, especially one who would usually be dismissed."