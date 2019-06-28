Most Powerful Moments In Democratic Debates Came From Women And People Of Color

Growing up, my sister and I had to deal with the neighbor who told us her parents couldn’t play with us because she ― because we were black. And I will say also that ― that, in this campaign, we have also heard ― and I’m going to now direct this at Vice President Biden, I do not believe you are a racist, and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground.

But I also believe, and it’s personal ― and I was actually very ― it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing.

And, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.

So I will tell you that, on this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats. We have to take it seriously.