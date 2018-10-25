Getty

We’re suckers for vintage style, so with Halloween around the corner, we figured there’s no better time to look back at some of the horror genre’s most iconic leading ladies.

From the campy Vampira to the alien-fighting Ellen Ripley and, of course, Morticia Addams, these ladies have no doubt left their mark on the world of horror films and TV. And lucky for us, the bulk of their most notable looks are easy to put together with things you probably already have in your closet or at the local department or thrift store.

Some of their ensembles wouldn’t be complete without specific hairdos, like the Bride of Frankenstein’s curly bouffant, so depending on your hair and styling level, a wig might be essential. Add some red lipstick, coffin nails and the right accessories, and you’ll be good to go.