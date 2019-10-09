HuffPost Finds

15 Gorgeous Plaid Coats For Fall That Make A Statement

It's all about staying warm in a rad plaid.
We found some of the best fall 2019 plaid coats for women.&nbsp;
Your tired trench and your dated duster could probably use an update. We’re predicting you’ll want to trade in your old outerwear this fall for something that is both timeless and trendy: a plaid coat.

Plaid isn’t going anywhere — it’s one of the 20 fall trends we’re eyeing right now, as well as a style that has been around for decades. In fact, we’re seeing plenty of looks this year that give plaid a vintage-y, retro feel, including 1970s-inspired silhouettes and prints.

Because nothing makes a statement like a statement coat, we’ve rounded up 15 gorgeous women’s plaid coats for fall.

Take a look below:

1
Warehouse Tailored Longline Coat
ASOS
Find it for $174 at ASOS.
2
Avec Les Filles Plaid Wool Coat
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $229 at Urban Outfitters.
3
Belted Plaid Coat Cape
& Other Stories
Find it for $249 at & Other Stories.
4
Top Notch Plaid Coat
BB Dakota
Find it for $82 at BB Dakota.
5
Mural Plaid Longline Coat
Nordstrom
Find it for $100 at Nordstrom.
6
Nettie Plaid Tweed Coat
Anthropologie
Find it for $280 at Anthropologie.
7
Ladylike Lately Collared Coat
Modcloth
Find it for $149 at Modcloth.
8
York Coat
Reformation
Find it for $328 at Reformation.
9
Plaid Jasper Coat
Anthropologie
Find it for $298 at Anthropologie.
10
Plaid Coat
ELOQUII
Find it for $180 at ELOQUII.
11
Plaid A-Line Belted Coat
& Other Stories
Find it for $249 at & Other Stories.
12
ASOS DESIGN Oversized Check Coat
ASOS
Find it for $54 at ASOS.
13
Sam Edelman Grid Plaid Pleat Back Wool Blend Coat
Nordstrom
Find it for $197 at Nordstrom.
14
Tan Check Wool Coat
Pixie Market
Find it for $359 at Pixie Market.
15
ASTR The Label Plaid Flannel Coat
Nordstrom
Find it for $73 at Nordstrom.
