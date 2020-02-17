ASSOCIATED PRESS Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is being bashed as a hypocrite for his tweet against Alabama legislation that seeks to curb unwanted pregnancies by mandating vasectomies for men older than 50.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), an anti-abortion advocate, showed an utter lack of self-awareness over the weekend when he slammed legislation introduced in Alabama that would make vasectomies mandatory for men over age 50.

“Yikes,” Cruz wrote Sunday on Twitter in response to the Democratic-sponsored bill. “A government big enough to give you everything is big enough to take everything...literally!”

Yikes. A government big enough to give you everything is big enough to take everything...literally! Alabama Democrat proposes bill mandating all men have vasectomy at age 50 or after third child. https://t.co/PeaNUg1Joc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 16, 2020

State Rep. Rolanda Hollis’ bill, HB 238 would require a man to have a “vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.”

The Birmingham lawmaker told AL.com last week that the legislation is a response to last year’s Alabama abortion ban that makes abortion illegal in almost all cases, including in instances of rape or incest. The abortion ban was signed into law in May, but hasn’t taken effect because of legal challenges.

Naturally, Cruz’s tweet quickly received a deluge of responses from people who couldn’t help but point out that his criticism was not only hypocritical, but proved Hollis’ point in offering the measure.

Thought you wanted to stop unwanted pregnancies. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 16, 2020

Yikes. It’s almost like you’re uncomfortable with someone telling you what to do with your body and deciding when and how to have a kid. pic.twitter.com/FlZ7sIwrgU — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) February 16, 2020

It’s almost as if legislating people’s bodies is wrong. — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) February 17, 2020

Yes. Governments have no business controlling the reproductive systems of citizens. Glad you've finally come around on choice, Senator.



Also, congrats on an epic self-own. — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) February 16, 2020

Wow how awful that the government is trying to interfere with bodily autonomy! What’s that feel like? — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) February 16, 2020

Oh you don’t like big government trying to regulate your body???? — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) February 16, 2020

Yes, the government shouldn’t be involved in private reproductive health choices, yes, that’s a great point you made, yes. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 16, 2020

It’s outrageous to have government involved in these personal reproductive decisions! So glad you are pro-choice, Ted! — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) February 16, 2020

A bill involving a medical procedure which only applies to one gender? Governmental overreach! — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) February 16, 2020

She's parodying you and you're too obtuse to get it. — JRehling (@JRehling) February 16, 2020

This bill was not meant to pass; it was introduced to demonstrate how wrong it is to restrict people’s reproductive rights. In other words, the argument you’re applying to this bill shows how your own views on women’s reproductive rights are indefensible! — Ben Spielberg (@BenSpielberg) February 16, 2020

“Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men,” Hollis’ bill says in its synopsis. If it becomes law, a man must pay for the procedure “at his own expense.”

Hollis told AL.com she meant the legislation “to neutralize the abortion ban bill.”

“It always takes two to tango,” she said. “We can’t put all the responsibility on women. Men need to be responsible also.”

Hollis’ bill currently has the placeholder name of “A Bill To Be Entitled.” Maybe this instead? “A Bill For The Entitled.” Just sayin’ …