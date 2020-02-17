Yikes, indeed.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), an anti-abortion advocate, showed an utter lack of self-awareness over the weekend when he slammed legislation introduced in Alabama that would make vasectomies mandatory for men over age 50.
“Yikes,” Cruz wrote Sunday on Twitter in response to the Democratic-sponsored bill. “A government big enough to give you everything is big enough to take everything...literally!”
State Rep. Rolanda Hollis’ bill, HB 238 would require a man to have a “vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.”
The Birmingham lawmaker told AL.com last week that the legislation is a response to last year’s Alabama abortion ban that makes abortion illegal in almost all cases, including in instances of rape or incest. The abortion ban was signed into law in May, but hasn’t taken effect because of legal challenges.
Naturally, Cruz’s tweet quickly received a deluge of responses from people who couldn’t help but point out that his criticism was not only hypocritical, but proved Hollis’ point in offering the measure.
“Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men,” Hollis’ bill says in its synopsis. If it becomes law, a man must pay for the procedure “at his own expense.”
Hollis told AL.com she meant the legislation “to neutralize the abortion ban bill.”
“It always takes two to tango,” she said. “We can’t put all the responsibility on women. Men need to be responsible also.”
Hollis’ bill currently has the placeholder name of “A Bill To Be Entitled.” Maybe this instead? “A Bill For The Entitled.” Just sayin’ …