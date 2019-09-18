Women Reveal The Best Compliment Their Partner Has Ever Given Them

Maskot via Getty Images Couples share the compliments that have meant the most to them.

A genuine compliment has the power to brighten your day, whether it comes from a friend, a co-worker or the barista serving up your morning cup of coffee.

But when the compliment comes from your partner — someone who arguably knows you better than anybody else — those words of gratitude or admiration are especially meaningful.

Some of these small, sweet comments you may forget over time, but a truly special one sticks with you for years and years. We recently asked women to reveal the best compliment their partner has ever given them. Below, they share their heartfelt responses:

You’re beautiful, psoriasis and all.

“I’ve had psoriasis ever since I can remember. A few months ago I had one of the worst flare-ups I’ve ever had. I was extremely ashamed of myself during that time and pushed my boyfriend away because I felt like if I didn’t like the way I looked, there was no possible way that he was going to either.

“One day I was getting dressed and he came up behind me and he kissed every spot of visible psoriasis. I asked him why and his response was, ‘Just to show you you’re still Nichole. You’re still my girl and I still love you no matter what. I look at you no different than flawless. I love everything — and I mean everything — about you and your body and nothing will change that.’ Swoon!” — Nichole J.

You’re an incredible mom.

“The best compliment my wife ever gave me was when she said I was an amazing mother. As moms we doubt ourselves and sometimes we think we are doing the worst job in the world, but when your partner tells you that you are rocking at your job, it really makes a difference.” — Sarah R.

You inspire me to be the best partner I can be.

“My favorite compliment from my husband was when he told me that I made him want to be a better husband. The best part about this is that he really shows me that every day. In a thousand different ways, he tries to be an even better version of the man that I love, and I really feel it. I appreciate it so much that it makes me want to be a better wife too!” — Yaoyao Ma Van As

You’re worth the wait.

Cavan Images via Getty Images

“The best compliment that my fiancé gave me came at the beginning of our relationship. I was getting over my ex-girlfriend when I met him. One day he sent me a song to listen to. It was Adele’s ‘One and Only’ and he said, ‘I know that your heart is hurting from someone else but I want you to know that I’m here for you to lean on. And however long you need to heal, I’ll be here because you’re worth the wait.’

“As someone who has struggled a lot with feeling worthy of love, this compliment hit me in a way I’ll never forget. I felt seen and validated for my hurt but also hopeful for the future.” — Alysse D.

You’re going to change the world like you’ve changed mine.

“It was a little snippet from his vows to me: ‘With your positivity and passion, and your heart mind and soul, you are going to change the world for the absolute better. You have already changed mine and as you inspire the world with your gifts, I promise to be there, right by your side.’” — Amanda Oleander

You’re the smartest person I know.

“I’ve been with my husband for 15 years, since I was just 18 years old. We’ve given each other a lot of compliments over the years, but this one stands out the most. I don’t remember when or where he first said it because he’s said it to me over and over again: ‘You are the smartest person I’ve ever met.’ Since I happen to consider him the smartest person I know, this compliment holds a great deal of weight!” ― Kimberly Poovey

With you, I feel confident enough to be myself and safe enough to grow.

“My husband has had a hard time deciding what to do with his future, back and forth between career paths and hobbies. His mom, who was his rock, passed away just as we started dating. In losing her, he lost some of his drive and motivation. Months later, we got serious, moved in together and started talking about our future. He told me, ‘You have made me the best version of myself and make me feel safe to keep trying to be even better. I feel like I deserve to be the best for myself and for you.’

“Giving someone you love the confidence and safety to be themselves and the desire to be even better is the most amazing feeling. That meant more than any ‘I love you.’ That meant, ‘I love myself thanks to your loving me.’ We are married now, and he is now pursuing his dreams with all of the confidence and motivation he deserves.” — Jeanelle V.

I love all you’ve done for our community.

“We praise one another as a practice around here, knowing how important it is to name out loud all of the many reasons we value and choose one another, day after day. In the flow of compliments and praise between us, one always makes my heart feel fully supported. Charlotte will often say, ‘I love who you are in the world,’ when I have done something brave, bold or savvy in our work or community.

“Sure, we love one another for what we bring to our relationship and family life, but we also support one another in showing up as daughters, friends, co-workers, creatives and community members.” — Chris Maxwell Rose

You have the ability to make people feel truly seen.

“The most flattering compliment my wife ever gave me was that I make everyone around me feel good about themselves. That makes my heart so full. She says that when she introduces me to friends and family, or even when I’m just chatting with a server or a stranger in a grocery line, I make people feel happy and valued and seen.

“You have made me the best version of myself and make me feel safe to keep trying to be even better.”

“The interesting thing is that it’s also the best compliment my mom has ever given me. As a teenager, I often felt left out, not cool enough for the cool kids. I never wanted anyone else to feel that way. I imagine that, subconsciously, that might be what inspired my openness. Now, of course, it’s simply who I am.” — Jenny Block

I want to take care of my mental health so I can be a better partner to you.

“I could come up with hundreds of compliments that I’ve received from Cameron over the years, but the best compliment has been being told that they respect me enough to care for their own mental health. My mom was murdered in 2017 causing me to not be able to support some of the weight I previously could. Cameron told me that they respected me enough to seek more help and learn new skills so that we could both feel better. It has made a huge difference in our communication skills and how I can see the care and love they put into our relationship.” — Maggie Hurley

You’ve shown me a love I now can’t live without.

“I’m not 100% sure if this is the best compliment my partner has ever given me, but it’s definitely up there! A few years ago, I went on an eight-month solo trip across Asia and we were apart on Valentine’s Day. On the morning of, he sent me a video that featured him holding a big notebook with each page telling a little story about why he loved me, and one of the things he said was, ‘After this trip, I’m never leaving your side for this long again, because having experienced our love I can never go back.’

“It was the ultimate compliment about the strength of our relationship — that I could in any way help someone feel this way meant and still means the world to me. Then the day my travels ended and we were together again, he proposed!” ― Anne Marie Crosthwaite