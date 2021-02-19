2 Women Busted For Disguising Themselves As 'Grannies' To Jump COVID-19 Vaccine Line

Two women in Orlando, Florida, played dress-up as senior citizens in an ultimately failed bid to jump the line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The pair — aged 34 and 44 — were just moments away from receiving their second coronavirus shot at the Orange County Convention Center on Wednesday when vaccinators spotted something off about their appearances.

They “came dressed up as grannies,” Dr. Raul Pino, the health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said during his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

“The bonnets, the gloves, the glasses, the whole thing,” Pino added.

Police discovered the dates of birth listed on their IDs did not tally with the ones they’d used to register for the jabs, reported Fox 35 Orlando. It’s unclear if the women were similarly disguised when they received their first shots, if they did at all.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued the women with trespass warnings, reported Click Orlando.

Watch Pino’s comments from the 38-minuter mark here: