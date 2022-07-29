It can be normal to feel uncertain at times in an unfamiliar environment. I speak for myself as someone who often travels alone when I say there’s nothing like the hair-raising feeling of being followed by a stranger or having the unmistakable gut sense that you’re in a potentially dangerous situation.

Heather Heverling, president of travel group Adventure Woman, said there are practical measures you can take to protect yourself if you feel you may be at risk for theft or kidnapping while on your trip. “Make a copy of your ID and passport and pack these separately from your originals. Scan these and email yourself (and someone at home) a copy of these documents.” she said. “This easy one-time tip makes a potential issue easier to navigate.”

Women’s Travel Group founder Phyllis Stoller said that vigilance and awareness of your surroundings is also imperative. “Know exactly where you are going each day and learn the general map of where you are. Use the GPS on your phone, even in a taxi, to track where you are being taken,” she said.

Stoller also suggested keeping a decoy wallet with a small amount of cash and an expired credit card on your person to use in case of a theft situation.

Both of these travel advocates insisted that no gadgets or material items are truly necessary to maintain your safety while you travel. That said, if you feel better about the prospect of having self-defense tools on your person or extra layers of material precaution, in addition to vigilance, keep reading to the following list of products geared toward travel safety.

Please note that before traveling with several of the listed items below, you should confirm the laws and regulations of the country you are traveling to.

