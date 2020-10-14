Women Share Powerful Stories About How Planned Parenthood Changed Their Lives

Women — and some men — from all walks of life are sharing personal and touching stories about how Planned Parenthood has drastically changed their lives for the better.
On Wednesday, the hashtag #ThanksPlannedParenthood began to trend on Twitter as people spoke out about how the reproductive health care nonprofit provided them with medical care, guidance and support when they had nowhere else to turn.
The grateful supporters included actor Patricia Arquette.
The hashtag’s popularity seems to be a response to President Donald Trump nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18 and fought tirelessly for gender equality.
Trump’s pick would stack the court with conservative justices, raising concerns among social liberals.
Barrett, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, was mentored by Antonin Scalia, a Supreme Court justice who consistently ruled against gender equality.
Barrett, a strict Catholic, is socially conservative and has called Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision ensuring the right to abortion, an “erroneous decision.” She has also signed a public “statement of protest” against the Affordable Care Act’s birth control benefit, referring to it as an “assault on religious liberty.”
In response to the hearings and the looming threat of Roe v. Wade being overturned, which could result in Planned Parenthood being dismantled, many Twitter users decided to shed some light on their experiences with the organization.
Read their responses below:
