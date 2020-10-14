Women Share Powerful Stories About How Planned Parenthood Changed Their Lives

Women — and some men — from all walks of life are sharing personal and touching stories about how Planned Parenthood has drastically changed their lives for the better.

On Wednesday, the hashtag #ThanksPlannedParenthood began to trend on Twitter as people spoke out about how the reproductive health care nonprofit provided them with medical care, guidance and support when they had nowhere else to turn.

The grateful supporters included actor Patricia Arquette.

I got my first birth control pills at planned parenthood. They also gave me a pregnancy test on Christmas Eve and made me go to the hospital immediately because It seemed I was having a ectopic pregnancy which can be deadly. #ThanksPlannedParenthood — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 14, 2020

The hashtag’s popularity seems to be a response to President Donald Trump nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18 and fought tirelessly for gender equality.

Trump’s pick would stack the court with conservative justices, raising concerns among social liberals.

Barrett, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, was mentored by Antonin Scalia, a Supreme Court justice who consistently ruled against gender equality.

Barrett, a strict Catholic, is socially conservative and has called Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision ensuring the right to abortion, an “erroneous decision.” She has also signed a public “statement of protest” against the Affordable Care Act’s birth control benefit, referring to it as an “assault on religious liberty.”

In response to the hearings and the looming threat of Roe v. Wade being overturned, which could result in Planned Parenthood being dismantled, many Twitter users decided to shed some light on their experiences with the organization.

Read their responses below:

For my Annual Pap smears in my 20s when I was too broke to afford health insurance #ThanksPlannedParenthood — Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) October 14, 2020

I got pregnant at 17, after I gave birth Planned Parenthood advised me and helped me map out a plan to have my future children when I was ready and prepared. I was given a IUD for free. I am now a mother of 5 and my other 4 children were planned. #ThanksPlannedParenthood — Heather (@itisheathertime) October 14, 2020

I'm trans and Planned Parenthood allowed me to use informed consent for hormones. The ease of it all is the only reason I'm living as myself today.#ThanksPlannedParenthood — Robin (@Robin_urlove) October 14, 2020

During a routine pap smear the #PlannedParenthood Doctor saw something that concerned her & rushed results. Test showed I had Cervical Cancer. Thanks to Planned Parenthood catching it early I've been Cancer free for 14 years & have a beautiful family! #ThanksPlannedParenthood pic.twitter.com/7j2VwxCtXu — Anjee W (@Anjeew) October 14, 2020

#ThanksPlannedParenthood



When I was a teenager my best friend was raped. I couldn't convince her to go to hospital or to call the police. But I COULD convince her to let me take her to PP for screening and they were wonderful.



Thanks Planned Parenthood. — Cᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ ꓘ ✫ ᗩηᴏηʏⲙᴏᴜsᵇˡᵐ ⁷ ✫ Mᴀʀs Cᴏᴍᴍᴀɴᴅ (@capKinSpAcE) October 14, 2020

In my first marriage we had no money and terrible insurance. I got my exams and affordable birth control from them for years. THEY care about women.#ThanksPlannedParenthood — JennytheAmazon ✌🏻❤️🤘🏻 (@JennyAmazon) October 14, 2020

I needed to get a shot (the last in a series) and suddenly lost my insurance. I went to planned parenthood and was able to get it for next to nothing. #ThanksPlannedParenthood — Sam (@SamA5315) October 14, 2020

Planned Parenthood is the host agency for the adoption center that made me a mom. #ThanksPlannedParenthood pic.twitter.com/5oHqKfsosC — Sarah I.B (@SarahImesBorden) October 14, 2020

Thanks to #PlannedParenthood I was able to get very low-cost health care just after college when I was hella broke. I got a Pap smear and discovered I had cervical dysplasia and had to have a biopsy, which was thankfully negative. #ThanksPlannedParenthood — Rona is Voting + Calling Swing States Fernandez (@ronagirl) October 14, 2020

I didn’t have health insurance, for a while. I received the birth control that I need, to treat my endometriosis. Without it, my periods are debilitating.#ThanksPlannedParenthood pic.twitter.com/hJy2ez5rGN — Aunt Jer (@Aunt_Jer) October 14, 2020

As a divorced thirtysomething grad student mom of 3 with no health insurance, I received medical care @PPFA. #ThanksPlannedParenthood — Martha Spong 🌈 (@MarthaSpong) October 14, 2020

At 21yrs old they diagnosed me with cervical cancer & endometriosis when all the other doctors told me it was in my head & that I was just reacting to my childhood rapes & abuse. They saved my life. #ThanksPlannedParenthood — 🌺 Jamie Holland 🌺🐾🌈🌊 (@saga_hawaii) October 14, 2020

I was 18 and got an abnormal Pap smear. #ThanksPlannedParenthood for my LEEP procedure, non-stigmatizing sexual health education, and for the regular screenings until I got the viral all-clear signal years later.



And for the #HPV vaccine to help prevent reinfection in my future! pic.twitter.com/x1culdWZ4I — Stacey Garratt (@staceygarratt) October 14, 2020

#ThanksPlannedParenthood for the pap smears and birth control, plus counseling on proper use of birth control, until I had insurance/job and could afford to pay for a pap smear and birth control on my own. (Seven years of help from Planned Parenthood.) pic.twitter.com/1pkIRTQqSE — eFab (@efabLiz) October 14, 2020

I was sexually assaulted at a party. When I opened up to a friend months later they urged me to get tested for HIV & other STI’s. I could not afford the test. Went into a office & was tested for free. The staff was so kind & made me feel safe. #ThanksPlannedParenthood — 𝒮𝑜𝒻𝓉 𝐿𝒶𝓋𝑒𝓃𝒹𝑒𝓇 (@LavenderSoSoft) October 14, 2020

Away at college & realizing my Baby Boomer mom had skipped the whole ‘see a gyn for regular paps at 18 or when you start having sex’ part of the birds & the bees talk. PP helped me manage that responsibility on a college kid’s budget. It was empowering. #ThanksPlannedParenthood — Momma In Pajamas (@stacyi2000) October 14, 2020

#ThanksPlannedParenthood



Planned Parenthood provided me vital services such as pap smears, BC, and helped to diagnose a ruptured cyst. Without them I would have ended up extremely sick. #PlannedParenthood — 🇺🇸 Shan ~I'm speaking~ 🇺🇸 (@sassysnarkyone) October 14, 2020

My girlfriend got tested and an IUD.



Men need to #ThanksPlannedParenthood too — The Waco Kid 🇺🇸 (@soopervillain) October 14, 2020

I’m not a woman but I donated to Planned Parenthood because I know how valuable they are to women’s health #ThanksPlannedParenthood — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) October 14, 2020

Not too many guys on this thread, but I'll testify.



I first donated to PP in 1971 when their office in my town was firebombed.



Later, every paycheck directed United Way donations to PP for nearly 32 years.



PP serves guys too--I got HIV tested myself!#ThanksPlannedParenthood pic.twitter.com/29bzzUj73S — Phishgod (@chiefplan1) October 14, 2020

My wife and I found out we were having a baby when I was too poor to afford healthcare and the #ACA wasn't a thing yet... My wife got treatment and we had a healthy baby girl... #ThanksPlannedParenthood — Edan Clay 🇺🇸 (@EdanClay) October 14, 2020

I have a beautiful, healthy 26-year-old daughter who is brilliant and making me proud every single day. #ThanksPlannedParenthood for the services you provided that helped my wife and I have a healthy baby. — Edan Clay 🇺🇸 (@EdanClay) October 14, 2020