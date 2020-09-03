'Sickened' Ex-Trump Voters Reveal The Moment They Gave Up On Him

Former supporters of President Donald Trump say they’re not going to be voting for him again and they were pretty blunt about why they’re now backing former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I think it’s one of if not the biggest mistake I’ve ever made in my life,” Ann Kupitz told CNN as she slammed the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. “I feel like voting for him helped kill over 100,000 Americans.”

There was one specific moment when Trump lost Kupitz for good.

“The pandemic was when my eyes began to open,” she said. “And June 1st, when he set U.S. troops on peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, that was my cross-the-line moment.”

Kupitz was part of a CNN panel of six suburban white women who voted for Trump in 2016, a demographic he has tried to win over with overly racist appeals. But Kupitz and two other women on the panel say they regret their 2016 vote and they’re done with him.

Another panelist, Lori McCammon, said she’s voted for Republicans far more than Democrats in her life but was sickened by what had become of the GOP.

“They are not Republicans,” she said. “They’re Trumpers. Period. We’ve lost the Republican Party ― it’s gone.”

Three others on the panel said they had no regrets and weren’t shy about their continued support for Trump, even if they had to be corrected by CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on some basic facts as they tried to defend the president:

