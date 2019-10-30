HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost If you can pull off red ankle boots, you have some serious BDE.

It’s no secret bold prints and textures are trending this season. At this point, it’s nearly more common to spot leopard prints and snakeskins on the sidewalk than it is in the wild.

This is especially true for shoes. But we can’t talk about flashy footwear without giving credit to the original statement shoe: the cherry red boot. If you can pull off a red shoe, you can probably do anything. They are the signifier of a badass, a boss, or someone with major “Big Dick Energy.” Whether in a pair of red mock croc Chelsea boots, or knee-high fire engine red heels, it’s official: Red statement shoes are every woman’s secret to cultivating “BDE.” Basically, they’re a surefire way to exude confidence and demand respect.

While red booties are a timeless wardrobe addition, they’re grabbing a lot of attention right now after being paired with other bold colors and silhouettes, from animal prints to midi skirts.

If you’re looking for the right shoe to exude major BDE vibes, we’ve rounded up 21 pairs of red booties that you can rock this season.

Take a look below: