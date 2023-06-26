14 Travel-Ready Pieces That'll Match Just About Everything

Popular items from this list include:
• A plain and classic Madewell tee
• A pair of pull-on skinny jeans that feel more like leggings than denim
• A pair of cropped feather-weight pants from Athleta that have UPF 50+ protection
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
A plain white Madewell tee
Available in sizes XXS–XXL and in 15 colors.
Promising review
: "The perfect white T-shirt. Comfortable. Good quality. Not too expensive. I’ve worn it time and time again. Relaxed fit." — Bartow
A padded cropped tank
Available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors.
Promising review:
"I was so skeptical of buying these, as I’m not a crop top kind of gal and don’t trust built in bras! These shirts are magic. I bought two colors. I wore one to a theme park and it held me in and kept me comfy ALL DAY.
I can’t recommend these enough for traveling, lounging, and everyday wear." — Nikki
A pair of budget-friendly high-waisted leggings
Available in standard and plus sizes, three lengths, and 25 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"I travel a lot and now won't get on a plane without wearing them
. They are comfortable and thick enough and they have a deep pocket on each side. I put my boarding passes, ID, and credit cards in one pocket, and my phone and ear piece in the other so I'm hands free
and can put my purse in my carry on without having to open it. The leggings look great with tunics or longer tops/sweaters and boots. They're also great for road trips and of course everyday use. I have them in navy, brown, and black so far. I also have the shorts version in pink and light blue to go under sundresses in the summer. I highly recommend these leggings." — JoJoBrew
An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit
Available in sizes S–3X and 35 colors/patterns.
Promising reviews:
"This is perfect for travel. I've worn it as PJs, on a plane with a blazer, and for a nine-hour car trip. Super comfortable and goes anywhere
. I'll definitely be getting more!" — My Cat Steve Judges My Purchases.
"I bought the navy blue to take on vacation after reading an article about how easy care these jumpsuits are. I loved it so much I bought the green. I take them out of my suitcase, hang them up, and they are ready to go in a few hours
, no ironing needed. I get compliments every time I wear one of them." — AKSunshine
A pair of pull-on skinny jeans
Available in sizes 2–28, in three lengths, and 18 washes.
Promising review
: "OK, I'm not going to lie. I was skeptical about these pants. I hate buying clothes online without trying them on first, but the reviews here said that they run true to size, so I trusted them. I am SO GLAD that I did. These pants are everything I ever wanted. Make my butt look cute? Check. No nasty zipper to dig into my gut? Check. Perfect length for any season? Check.
I can wear these with a cute blouse as a teacher, and still look professional, while still being comfortable. I feel comfortable wearing these basically any time, and I think that if you're lacking a pair of them and thinking about it, you should go get a pair. They're AMAZING.
" — AlySedai
A pair of Croc platforms
Available in sizes 4–11 and in 18 colors/patterns.
I have these in all black (as pictured above) and I am OBSESSED with them. They are my go-to travel/all-day walking shoe. They have gone around the world with me and walked 20,000-step days in NYC without so much as a hint of a hint of a blister.
They're super easy to get on and off, very cushy, and are impossible to stain. I had my last pair for two years and they didn't even scuff at all — I had just completely worn off the soles so it was time to replace them. Promising review
: "These sandals are a game-changer. One of my friends got a pair and I thought they were the cutest shoes ever, I did a double-take when she told me they were Crocs. Really? That ugly clog-making company? Well, call me a Crocs convert because I want a pair in every color. I’ll die in these shoes because I’m never going to take them off. It feels like you’re walking on clouds, they’re so comfortable and supportive.
The gradual platform looks edgy but is super easy to walk in, it does not feel like heels or wedges — I can still run after my toddler all day. These elevated sandals have changed me life. They go with everything — jeans, shorts, dresses. Buy the shoes, guys." — oh no
A pashmina scarf with UPF 50+ protection
Available in eight colors.
Promising review
: "I absolutely love this wrap!! It is the perfect weight and size for travel. It didn't leave my side on an 11 day backpack trip through Europe and was used as a scarf, blanket, towel, and wrap all throughout the trip.
Fashionable enough to dress up a basic travel day outfit, warm enough to keep away a chill on a cooler night, and light enough to pack away small into a bag or tie around a purse strap. I can't say enough great things! I am buying these as gifts for everyone I know who travels." — Jenn
A pair of cropped, feather-light pants
Available in sizes 0–26 petite, regular, and tall and in two colors.
I have these in black and they are my go-to pants for travel days — especially ones that involve flying.
The wide-leg design/silky fabric is ultra-comfortable, the pockets are large enough for smartphones, boarding passes, and passports, and the elastic waist/drawstring sitch guarantees there's no pinching or bagging even if you're sitting and/or standing for an incomprehensible amount of time. The sides also have some subtle darting that take them up a notch in the fashion department. Promising review
: "I can't think of anything I don't like about this pant. The material is wonderful and easy to care for. I like the crop as you can so easily dress them up or down. I have found traveling with two pairs of these, four or five tees, a wrap, a pair of sandals and flats, and wearing sneakers I can be gone for a week in a carry-on only.
Couldn't live without them." — LaVon V
A classic pair of Reebok Club C sneakers
Available in sizes 5–11 and in various colors/patterns.
I have three pairs of these babies because they're just so comfortable straight out of the box. You don't have to worry about blisters and they don't look out of place with dresses and skirts. They're also simple enough to slip on and off when going through the airport so they check all of my travel boxes!Promising review
: "Love these shoes! I saw them in store at UO but they didn't have my size. Obviously I turned to Amazon because what doesn’t this site sell, and lo-and-behold, y’all had it. I try to pair these with almost every outfit because they’re so comfy and stylish! Recently went to Philly, where I had to walk everywhere because we didn't rent a car and these were only pair of shoes I brought (I travel light). These didn’t cramp up my feet at all as I walked over seven hours daily over the course of five days.
Definitely recommend! But one thing hurts my heart...the creasing at the front of the shoe that comes with loving these shoes so much." — Alli J
A Levi's denim jacket
Available in sizes XS–XL and 1X–4X and in 13 washes.
Promising review
: "I absolutely love this jacket!!! It goes with just about everything, and is comfortable.
I went up a size after reading some of the reviews, and that worked out well for me. The length of the jacket is also a nice feature, it hits right about the hip, and is not a midriff. I'm really glad I ordered this jacket, it's so cute, and I know it will last a lifetime, Levi's makes the best denim wear as far as I'm concerned.
" — Jo Packer
A stretchy tank top jumpsuit
Available in sizes XS–3X and in 14 colors, prints, and styles.Promising review:
"This romper is so comfy. It is the best travel outfit of all time. You can dress it up or down.
Wear it out for dinner or just to get groceries. I’m buying more in other colors!" — Amazon customer
A pair of pocketed bike shorts
Available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors.
Promising reviews:
"Amazing! I wore mine while traveling and the pockets are just so convenient! Amazing fit and comfortable." — April Smith
"These are SO good. I waited to leave a review because I wanted to wear and wash them for awhile, but after wearing these all summer for workouts, walks, hikes, and general out and about stuff — and after all the washing and drying associated with this much wear — there is NO pilling or wear on the crotch and inside thigh.
These still wear and look like new. I am going to order longer pants from this company for the fall and winter." — dawbygirl
A simple, comfortable flat
Available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 33 styles.Promising review:
"I bought these for traveling as I wanted something comfortable and easy on/off for the airport. They totally exceeded my expectations!
These flats are very comfortable. Fit is great. I have a wide foot and the wide width in my size was perfect. The snakeskin print looks very nice in person." — Allyson Cohan
A chic V-neck blouse
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 24 colors.
Promising review
: "This is a great traveling class because it’s easy to wash well-made and hardly wrinkles." — mertz