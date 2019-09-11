HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
It’s the time to think about fall fashion, and there are plenty of fall fashion trends we’re eyeing for 2019. After spotting ready-to-wear trends like over-the-knee boots, midi-dresses and pearl hoop earrings, we’ve realized there’s one thing that really makes the outfit: outerwear. Jackets and coats are the statement-making pieces that can transform an ordinary outfit into an extraordinary ensemble. This fall, expect to see oversized denim jackets, plaid overcoats, teddy coats and lots of leather.
Pinterest’s trend experts predict that oversized denim jackets and jean jackets will be a top trend for fall 2019, but we didn’t expect to see the look reinvented in so many ways ― including cropped raw hemlines and belted longline silhouettes. When it comes to coats, you can’t go wrong with classic colors like camel and black, but don’t be afraid to experiment with trendy colors like oxblood and ochre, as well as animal prints and patterns — especially leopard and snake print.
So you can spend less time searching and more time styling, we’ve rounded up all of the coat and fashion trends that you can shop for fall 2019.
Take a look below at our great coat kickoff:
