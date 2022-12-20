38 Clothing Items For Winter That Are Cute And Warm

Popular items from this list include:
• A slightly cropped quilted puffer jacket with elastic ribbed cuffs and cozy down filling.
• A pair of fleece-lined “jeggings” that look like jeans but have a nice stretch and a velvety layer of fleece.
• A pair of Sheertex tights, which are durable and snag-proof.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s. HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A chic oversized parka with plenty of pockets
Available in sizes XXS–5XL and 13 colors.Promising review:
"Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite!
I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm!
I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" — Suzi Linthorst
A hooded puffer coat
Available in sizes 4XS–4XL and in three colors.Promising review
: "So lightweight for such a warm coat. It's warm, and yet I don't feel like I'm lugging a blanket around
. The numerous pockets make it 'almost' possible to go around without a bag. The length covers the backside well. The side zips make it possible to sit down without feeling like my hips are going to bust out of the fabric
. To get specific: I can plunk down on an aluminum bleacher during a misty cold night and still feel comfortable." — Sarah H.
Sherpa-lined fleece sweatpants
Available in sizes XS–XL and 12 colors.Promising reviews:
"So soft! These are 10/10 and I would buy again. The stitching is great quality. The lining is so comfortable and soft
. I haven’t taken them off since they came in today. I’ve never written a review before, but these pants deserve it." — Amazon customer
A turtleneck sweater dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in 38 colors.
Promising review:
"The best winter cozy dress
. Omg where do I start. I’m usually a L, but I ordered an XL because I was worried about the length. I love this dress. It’s so big and chunky and cozy but also super sexy!!! The pockets are amazing and the material isn’t itchy at all. It looks great paired with tall boots, but I’m sure you could rock some leggings and ankle boots and it would look just as amazing. Totally worth the price. It is baggy for sure, but I anticipated that when I ordered one size up so I could get the length I wanted. I want one in EVERY COLOR.
Another Amazon win!" — Ashlee
A splurge-worthy pair of rip-resistant Sheertex polka dot tights
These are designed with a comfortable 4-inch waistband that lightly compresses but doesn't dig in painfully like some tights. Available in sizes XS–3XL.Promising review:
"These are no doubt priced at the top of the market, but they are worth the premium charge. They are durable and a quality product, and unlike any other tights I have purchased where I only get one, maybe two, wears before I put a run in them, I am five wears in with my Sheertex with no noticeable decrease to the quality
. I would definitely recommend the investment!!!" — Jacqueline L.Promising review:
"They are super durable!!! Played tug of war with my dog with the swatch of fabric that came with it, and was super impressed that they didn't tear lol. Also can we talk about how cute the polka dots are!?" — Lori C.
And a pair of fleece-lined thermal tights
These are opaque, not sheer, and are available in sizes S–XL, six colors, and in two-packs with various color combos.Promising review
: "The warmest tights ever. I have several pair of fleece tights, but these are by far the warmest.
I live in Kansas, so it is common for us to have 20mph north winds during the winter. A 40-degree day can feel like 20 degrees and a 20-degree day can feel like 0 or below. I usually wear skirts or dresses to work so I need something warm on my legs. These tights paired with a skirt and boots are warmer than a pair of pants.
They are also very soft and comfortable and fit great. I have a hard time finding tights to fit properly because of my long legs. A lot of tights are either too short and sag in the crouch area or come all the way up to my neck, but these don't do either. I just ordered another pair and will most likely order a third pair in another color." — Cindy Henley
A pair of plaid warm tartan tights
Available in sizes S–XL and six colors.
Promising review:
"Perfect tights for New England winters
. Absolutely love these tights! They did not roll down, which made me happy to not be fussing with pulling them up all day long. They are super comfortable, high quality, thicker knit, but not so thick that they would feel too bulky under slacks
. The colors are exactly what I was looking for! I am so pleased with these tights that I totally plan my outfits around them now." — Ducky
A short trendy teddy coat
This is by no means a heavy winter coat, but it's perfect if you live somewhere like California or Texas that has milder winters. Available in sizes S–3XL and in 35 colors.Promising review:
"At first I wasn’t sure I liked this coat. It came compressed in plastic, and when I put it on, the pockets felt sewn in backwards. But it fluffed up and was super soft. It’s really nice for chilly SF weather.
If you live somewhere that has a real winter season, you might be able to layer it like a bulky sweater under a big winter coat. I find myself wearing it every day and am tempted to wear it around the house — it’s like wearing a blanket!
It is unlined, which is nice because it’s soft inside too and makes it lighter. This jacket may not be your fanciest or best made, but you might find yourself wearing it all the time!" — Ms Wiser
A long fuzzy fleece open-front coat
Available in sizes S–3XL and 27 colors.Promising review:
"GUYS OMG this jacket is definitely a hidden gem
. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes — I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this outfit pictured in 50-degree Fahrenheit weather, and it kept me warm!
This is definitely one of those 'blanket- but make it fashion pieces' HAHA I love it so much." — @Kathy_Vu
A faux-shearling pullover
Available in women's sizes S–XL and 23 colors.Promising review
: "Bought it in three colors because I love it so much. It is thick enough to not let much cold air/wind in, but thin enough that I don't get hot indoors
— if those two things can simultaneously exist. I LOVE the fact that you can zip it up all of the way and protect your chest and neck from the cold, but unzip it indoors and have an open neck shirt. This is definitely one of my best winter purchases for this season.
I love love love it!!!" — AKH
A chic sweater with a long asymmetrical hem
This sweater does run big, so consider sizing down. It's available in sizes XS–XL and 33 styles.Promising review:
"Ordered a small in the white version of this sweater and holy cow! I intend to buy this in black as well, so impressed. This sweater is incredibly soft and stretchy and comfortable.
It does run slightly large in my opinion, however, I wouldn't order a size down. This has been washed several times since I ordered it and I am impressed with how it's held up. 10/10 would recommend to a friend! Great value for the money spent." — Elizabeth
A pair of fleece-lined faux leather leggings
Available in sizes XS–4XL, including regular and tall sizes, and in six styles.Promising review:
"I purchased these faux leather leggings during a late-night Amazon shopping spree. They don't look faux at all
, are well-made, and I receive compliments on them every time I wear them. They are also extremely comfortable and fit like a second skin. They are super warm so I probably would not wear in warmer weather but are perfect for the fall and winter.
They shape well and stay put! There is no rolling or slipping down with these babies. Put them on and they are going to stay where you put them. I love them!" — Kelly C. Albanese
A sherpa sweater
This sweater isn't super thick, so it's not appropriate for really cold days outside, but if you live in a warmer climate, it'll be the perfect lightweight winter sweater. Available in sizes S–2XL and 17 colors.Promising review:
"I love this sweater so much that I purchased the gray and pink colors! I will be purchasing every color in this sweater. They’re amazing and I find any excuse to wear them. The sweater is baggy for the days you’re not feeling 100 or it looks super cute partially tucked into your jeans. 100% comfortable and if comfort is your style, this is YOUR sweater!" — Amazon customer
A simple, loose cotton sweater vest for winter layering
Available in sizes S–3XL and 10 colors.Promising review
: "I put this sweater vest on and fell in love
. It is cotton, a good substantial material. It doesn't cling uncomfortably anywhere, and covers the hip and rear. Feels right for fall and winter.I can wear it with tons of shirts and with leggings.
I ordered three more vests. The top fits great, and I have room at the hem where I am much more curvy." — Margie
An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater-vest
Available in sizes S–L and in 13 colors.Promising review:
"I love this vest! It gives me a total vintage look. The sweater itself is already oversized, but I wanted a looser fit, so I went a size bigger, and I am happy with how it fits.
Shipping did take longer, but it was very clear at the time of purchase the expected arrival date, so that wasn’t a surprise. I'm really thinking of getting more colors!" — LeviPromising review:
"This product runs a little big so be sure to consider the looser fit. That being said, the material is amazing and it is very warm and cozy.
It looks really professional and clean when paired with a white button-down. I love this item." — umbo
A chunky cable knit turtleneck
Reviewers suggest sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look rather than the baggier style. Available in sizes XS–XXL and 43 colors.Promising review
: "I am obsessed with this! It’s the perfect fall/winter cozy oversized cable knit sweater.
Perfect length for high or mid-waisted jeans and true to size. I normally wear an 8 but went one size up for a looser fit... the medium would have been perfect for a more fitted look. Material is SO soft.Can’t wait to wear this over the holidays,looks and feels like an expensive designer one!
" — Bee Dav
A set of long thermal underwear
Though form-fitting, this set allows for full-mobility and is squat-proof. It's also moisture-wicking so you never get that sticky, clammy feeling and stay dry. Available in women's sizes XXS–3XL and 13 colors.Promising review:
"These are THE most comfortable long underwear! The fleece makes it so soft and comfy and warm, but for some reason you don’t get too hot indoors while wearing them
. Highly recommend them!" — Amazon customer
A genius HeatTech long-sleeve shirt
Available in three colors and sizes XXS–XXL.
Promising review
: "I work in an environment that is quite cold year-round, and I’m always looking for tops with maximum warmth without being too bulky. This T-shirt is perfect in its simplicity
— soft, smooth fabric and a classic shape that can be worn alone or as a base layer. The cut is quite fitted compared to other Uniqlo items though; I usually wear XS in Uniqlo tops or S for some room, but got an S in this one and it fits very close to the body with no extra volume. Most importantly, it is actually warm!" — MeInc
A quilted puffer jacket
Reviewers say to size down, available in sizes XS–L and 15 colors. Promising review:
"I wore this during a trip to NYC. Temps ranged from the mid-40s to mid-50s, and this kept me warm, was comfy, and was cute with all of my outfits. And the best part: It has ample pocket space, so I didn't have to carry a clutch!" — Kandace
A mock-neck bodysuit
Available in sizes XS–2XL and in 26 colors.Promising review:
"Warm, cozy, a perfect basic for your closet. About a year ago I purchased the solid turtleneck and fell in love. It is made with very warm fabric, which is perfect for our harsh winters
. It is form-fitting to your body. I have purchased about four others since." — Daniela OrozcoPromising review:
"So I bought two black turtleneck bodysuits, one designer and this Amazon one. Honestly this bodysuit holds up wear after wear, is in perfect condition, washable, and great breathable material. Excellent quality compared to the designer one, which was $148
. I ended up returning the designer. Size up though!" — Aliya Mathiesen
A wool blend coat
Available in sizes 2XS–3XL and nine styles, plus in a wool skirt version.Promising review:
"I was searching for a winter coat (one that's Minnesota-appropriate) and came across this one. I thought it was beautiful in the pictures, and it seemed to have great reviews. Again, living in Minnesota, our cold is a little different than anyone else. So I put the coat in my cart and waited so I could think about it. Lo and behold, I run into a friend of mine at Whole Foods wearing this jacket! To see it in person, and she confirmed it is warm, I knew I had to have it myself.
The moment it arrived and I put it on, I was more than happy with my purchase. I wore it to Thanksgiving and received all sorts of compliments
. I think my grandma wants one too! Definitely recommend." — Tera Shopping
An oversized blanket-sweater
Available in 21 colors.
Promising review:
"A blanket sweater is one of the best ideas of all time. It’s so soft, not itchy. It's perfect for super cold weather, rainy days, lazy days. Pretty much any day. Everyone in my family is getting one for the holidays.
Great gift idea. I purchased matching ones for my husband and I with the fleece inside. It’s the kindest thing you can do for yourself. My husband also enjoys it very much." — Briana
A fleece hoodie dress
Available in sizes S–3XL and in 16 colors.
Promising review:
"Holy comfy! I bought this for lounging around my home and staying warm and I couldn’t be happier with it! I live in Maine and keep my house cool. This sweatshirt dress thing is nice and thick (think old school sweats), roomy, and just perfectly comfy.
Best money I’ve spent all year." — Shelby Briggs
A splurge-worthy, luxuriously soft hoodie with a built-in sleep mask
Pond Los Angeles is an Asian woman-owned independent product design studio that produces in small, handmade batches from fabrics sourced in Los Angeles. Available in sizes XS–XL and three colors: rose
, cream
, and black.Promising review:
"I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flight. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game-changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early morning flight and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world
and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over-ear headphones fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane
— EVER! Like other reviews have said, it is big so size down if you want something a little more snug. I have been wearing it everyday at home and can’t wait to get the black and blush one!" — Heather G.
A faux-shearling moto jacket
Available in sizes S–XL and eight styles.
Promising review:
"I purchased this jacket before my trip to Canada during winter. I honestly thought I might not be able to wear it as often. HOWEVER, it kept me really warm no matter how windy and snowy it got!!It’s beautiful and stylish, the material looks better in real life than in the picture.
The inside is super soft and comfy. I would go a size up though. I had enough space to move around and wear bulky sweaters, but the sleeves are not long enough for me to roll up the sleeves like the picture. Still an amazing product, I am beyond satisfied." — Gabriela G.
A knit sweater with elbow detailing
Available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this sweater!! I think it's probably my favorite piece I have purchased the last few months. I wanted to have a bit of a baggy look and be able to wear this with leggings or a pair of jeans so I ordered a large. I just ordered another one in red and can't wait for it to get here. The material is really warm and comfy, not scratchy
like I thought it would be." — Nicole Julum
A turtleneck pullover with a dreamy colorblock design
Available in sizes 0–10 and 38 styles.
Promising review:
"This product is soooo cute! It is surprisingly high quality andlooks high end for the price. The structure is comparable to more mid-range sweaters I have
! The fit is baggy and oversized, which is perfect for wearing over leggings or for tucking into jeans. Would totally recommend this product! It’s an absolute steal for the price!" — G4
A pair of fleece-lined jeggings
Promising review:
"I'd been wanting fleece-lined jeans for long time. I'm so glad I bought these. With regular jeans in winter time, the wind cuts through and your buns are cold and legs freezing. These kept me warm and the fleece is so soft.
I highly recommend getting a pair or two!" — Faith
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+
(available in sizes XS–5XL and 45 colors).
A batwing-sleeve sweater dress
Available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors.
Promising review:
"It's a nice dress that is perfect for holidays or dinners out in the winter
. I even wore it out in Anchorage, Alaska's 7-degree weather one day with tights, and I didn't freeze to death!" — Astrid&Sven
A ruched velvet bodycon dress
Available in sizes XS–XL and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is truly stunning, and it’s beautifully made! It fits true to size, and the fabric feels great on your skin.
I wore it to a wedding and received a ton of compliments. I’m wearing it again on Thanksgiving. This is also a great dress for a holiday party and New Year’s Eve.
" —Tee
A velvet jumpsuit
YouGa is based in China and specializes in lovely made-to-order dresses, coats, pants, and skirts. Available in sizes S–6XL or a custom size, and nine colors.Promising review:
"Absolutely amazing jumpsuit! It's beautifully made and fits perfectly. I wore it to my friend's wedding and received many compliments. Delivery was quick, too." — Ned Karam
A cheeky sweatshirt
Available in sizes 12–24.
A pair of flowy palazzo pants
Available in sizes XS–2X, including short sizes, and 32 styles.Promising reviews:
"I ended up buying five pairs in different colors and talked a friend into one. (She loves them). These are top quality. Tailored like fine trousers. Extremely comfortable, soft, flowing material. I can wear year round. Fit is perfect. Washed with no problem
. I pressed a little because I like a polished look. They do not wrinkle with wearing. Bonus was they are such a good price!!!" — Chris
A matching sweat set
Available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors.Promising review:
"I rely heavily on retail therapy to cheer me up. What to buy when there's nothing to do and I never leave my house? A matching sweatsuit. I saw this on a BuzzFeed shopping list and now it's my go-to quarantine ensemble.
I no longer look like I chose my outfit out of a gym's lost and found bin when I'm walking the dog or picking up take out. The top is cropped above the belly button so you definitely need the very high-waisted pants...no mixing and matching unless you're into showing some skin. I will be buying this in at LEAST one more color to get me through this Midwest winter
." — Mary M.
A pet-carrying hoodie
Available in sizes S–3XL and in three colors.Promising review:
"Very cute and comfy! Per other reviews, I ordered one size larger than I thought I'd need, and it fits perfectly. Love the removable wooly lining in the kitty pocket! It gets COLD here in winter, so I'm looking forward to snuggling up with my new kitten when the weather turns frosty
. Definitely recommend!" — Kindle customerPromising review:
"Super soft and cozy. During thunderstorms, my 11-pound Shih Tzu cuddles up perfectly in the pouch
. Love the color!" — Christina Micari
An A-line overalls dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in 10 colors.
Promising review:
"I am absolutely in love with this little dress. First off, the material looks like corduroy, but is actually a little thinner, yet (obvi) not see through. So I can wear it in summer bare-legged or in winter with tights or leggings
. Color is spot on from picture (golden yellow). It’s a little loose around my chest and waist, and comes just above my knee — long enough that if I bend over, my cheeks don’t pop out. Last but not least, the price is beyond reasonable. Winner!" — CottonT0p76
A rainbow open-front cardigan
Available in sizes S–XL and 19 styles.Promising review:
"LOVE IT!!!! A lot cheaper than the boutiques I've seen it at.It's so soft and unique!
I haven't seen anyone around me wear one like it! The colors looked just like the picture. I'm so excited to wear it to work." — Amanda HaithcockPromising review:
"I’m absolutely in love with this! I love rainbow everything so I was really excited to find this. It’s so soft and keeps me warm in my freezing office
. EVERY single coworker complimented this cardigan and have now ordered one of their own. It is so cute! One of the best purchases I’ve made. It really looks good with almost anything to. LOVE this." — Caitlyn Harrison
A super soft sherpa cardigan
Available in sizes S–XXL and 40 styles.
Promising reviews:
"I like the softness and coziness in this sweater. I plan on wearing it just about anywhere, but snuggling up on the couch this winter is my first thought!" — Debra L Larsen