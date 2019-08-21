HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

The trendiest shoe for fall would hate to know it’s suddenly mainstream.

Originally designed in 1960 as a modest workwear boot, Dr. Martens have since stepped up as the footwear of musicians, non-conformists, activists and offbeat celebs. But these days, it’s almost impossible to step out without spotting a pair on the sidewalk, no matter the season or setting.

Loved for their durability, comfort and versatility, Dr. Martens have had a similar evolution to the “ugly” Birkenstock, lacing their way into mainstream fashion and finding themselves on the feet of the most unexpected people ― like Emma Watson, Orlando Bloom and Gwen Stefani — and their very different outfits. A quick scroll through the Dr. Martens Insta account offers a closet of inspiration on how to style a pair of Docs, from a bohemian midi dress to trousers and a blazer. The possibilities are endless.

Given the resurgence of ’90s trends — from slip dresses and tiny bags to square-toed shoes — it’s no surprise the footwear of choice for ’90s festival culture is returning, too. Love them or hate them, there’s no denying a pair of classic Dr. Martens will be a big fall footwear trend in 2019. Search interest for Dr. Martens during the holiday shopping season more than doubled between 2017 and 2018, and the trend seems on track to be even bigger this year.

While the classic Dr. Marten 1460 lace-up boot is probably the most popular pair, the brand has designed a slew of other styles ranging from sandals and oxfords to Dr. Martens Chelsea boots in a wide variety of colors, patterns and, most recently, vegan materials. You can find Docs in floral prints, glittering metallics and even platform Dr. Martens for a truly ’90s look.

Whether you’re looking for Dr. Martens for fall 2019 to wear in the snow, to work or even to the beach, there’s a pair for every occasion. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite women’s styles for fall and winter.

