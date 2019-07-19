HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Nordstrom’s annual “NSale” is finally here, which means you can expect to see some of the year’s best deals on clothes, shoes, accessories and luxury beauty. Nordstrom cardholders have been enjoying early access to the sale for a few days now, but there’s still plenty to shop, with new items likely dropping over the next two weeks of the sale.
You’ll find major markdowns on dresses, shoes and, of course, denim — including our editor’s favorite flattering jeans . We spotted high-waisted, skinny and wide-leg jeans from our favorite brands like Levi’s, Good American and Madewell.
Below, we’ve rounded up a few of the jeans on sale you’ll wear all year round. Take a look, and sign up for our sales and deals newsletter for more of our editor-sourced products and reviews.
Nordstrom sale jeans to buy now: