There are deep discounts on denim in skinny, wide-leg and cropped styles.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Nordstrom’s annual “NSale” is finally here, which means you can expect to see some of the year’s best deals on clothes, shoes, accessories and luxury beauty. Nordstrom cardholders have been enjoying early access to the sale for a few days now, but there’s still plenty to shop, with new items likely dropping over the next two weeks of the sale.

You’ll find major markdowns on dresses, shoes and, of course, denim — including our editor’s favorite flattering jeans . We spotted high-waisted, skinny and wide-leg jeans from our favorite brands like Levi’s, Good American and Madewell.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of the jeans on sale you’ll wear all year round. Take a look, and sign up for our sales and deals newsletter for more of our editor-sourced products and reviews.

Nordstrom sale jeans to buy now:

1
Good American Good Legs High-Waist Skinny Jeans
Normally $169, get them for $113 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
2
Madewell Cali High-Waist Crop Demi Boot Jeans
Normally $128, get them for $85 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
3
Levi's Ribcage Super High-Waist Ankle Straight-Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Normally $98, get them for $65 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
4
NYDJ Barbara High-Waist Bootcut Jeans
Nordstrom
Normally $109,get them for $73 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
5
Good American Good Waist Ripped High-Waist Skinny Jeans
Normally $179, get them for $120 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
6
BlankNYC The Madison Straight-Leg Crop Jeans
Normally $98, get them for $65 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
7
AG The Farrah High-Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom
Normally $225, get them for $150 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.(P.S. This is one of our editor's favorite jeans for its flattering fit.)
8
Wit & Wisdom Ab-solution Print Side-Zip Ankle Skinny Jeans
Normally $78, get them for $52 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
9
Joe's Icon Ankle Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom
Normally $168,get them for $100 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
10
FRAME Sylvie High-Waist Kick Boot Crop Jeans
Nordstrom
Normally $240, get them for $160 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

MORE DENIM ON SALE DURING NORDSTROM’S ANNIVERSARY SALE

