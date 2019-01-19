Women across the United States and around the world came out in force on Saturday to take part in
Women’s March demonstrations for the third year in a row.
Originally spurred by the election of President
Donald Trump, the Women’s March has become an annual event involving tens of thousands of women showing up to demonstrate over a range of issues, including calling for racial equality, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, health care access and protections for the environment, to name a few.
As women took to the streets, they carried some really clever, poignant and sharp signs. Here are some of the best we’ve seen.
Simon Dawson / Reuters
A demonstrator at a women's march in London on Jan. 19, 2019, holding a sign reading, "Roses are red, violets are blue, I love smashing the patriarchy with you."
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A demonstrator holds up a sign at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., reading, "It's Mueller time, baby!" including an image of a baby with Trump-like hair.
Caitlin Ochs / Reuters
A girl at the Women's March in New York City holds a sign reading, "Little girls with dreams become women with vision!"
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A group of demonstrators holds posters at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., including a sign featuring a woman wearing a hijab with the caption, "We the future will not be banned."
SIPA USA/PA Images
Participants in the Women's March in Washington, D.C., holding numerous signs, one of which reads, "I like naps but I stay woke."
Shannon Finney via Getty Images
A man in a Donald Trump face mask poses in front of the Trump International Hotel during the march in Washington, D.C., wearing a sign that reads, "Heart of I.C.E."
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Demonstrators at a women's march in London, holding a sign reading, "Austerity is misogyny."
