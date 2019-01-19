WOMEN

Powerful, Funny And Feminist Signs And Posters From The 2019 Women's March

Women are coming out in force in New York, Washington, D.C., and around the globe.

Women across the United States and around the world came out in force on Saturday to take part in Women’s March demonstrations for the third year in a row.

Originally spurred by the election of President Donald Trump, the Women’s March has become an annual event involving tens of thousands of women showing up to demonstrate over a range of issues, including calling for racial equality, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, health care access and protections for the environment, to name a few. 

As women took to the streets, they carried some really clever, poignant and sharp signs. Here are some of the best we’ve seen.

A demonstrator at a women's march in London on Jan. 19, 2019, holding a sign reading, "Roses are red, violets are blue, I love smashing the patriarchy with you."
A demonstrator holds up a sign at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., reading, "It's Mueller time, baby!" including an image of a baby with Trump-like hair.
A girl at the Women's March in New York City holds a sign reading, "Little girls with dreams become women with vision!"
A group of demonstrators holds posters at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., including a sign featuring a woman wearing a hijab with the caption, "We the future will not be banned."
Participants in the Women's March in Washington, D.C., holding numerous signs, one of which reads, "I like naps but I stay woke."
A man in a Donald Trump face mask poses in front of the Trump International Hotel during the march in Washington, D.C., wearing a sign that reads, "Heart of I.C.E."
Demonstrators at a women's march in London, holding a sign reading, "Austerity is misogyny."
