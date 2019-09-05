HuffPost Finds

Not quite a maxi and most definitely not a mini, the midi dress has made its way into women’s closets for its functionality through the seasons. We except midi lengths— especially the infamous satin cheetah skirt — to be one of fall 2019′s biggest fashion trends to watch. Traditionally midi skirts land at calf-length, so you can easily wear them with flat shoes or heels without worrying about the hemline, but they’ve also become popular paired with statement sneakers for some serious satin skirt street style.

This practicality makes midi skirts perfect for fall because you can pair them with low loafers or knee-high boots, depending on the look you want to achieve. You can also layer them with open cardigans or cropped sweaters — the possibilities are endless.

When it comes to fall fashion in 2019, expect to see midi dresses in warm autumnal colors like oxblood and ochre, as well as plenty of patterns like snake print and “mock croc”. Don’t be surprised to see midi dresses paired with oversized demin jackets or chunky Western-inspired belts, some of the other fall fashion trends on our radar for 2019.

So you can spend more time styling and less time searching, we’ve rounded up 14 fabulous midi skirts that can be worn and styled in so many ways for endless fall looks.

Below, midi skirts for fall 2019:

1
Brown Wool Long Knit Dress
Pixie Market
Cinch this wool dress with a belt for a touch of edge or glamour. Find it for $164 at Pixie Market.
2
Chelsea 28 Smocked Neck Long Sleeve Chiffon Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Contrast this frilly, feminine dress with a pair of rugged combat boots. Find it for $89 at Nordstrom.
3
Ruffled Printed Dress
Mango
Pair this plaid dress with western boots for an urban cowboy look. Find it for $170 at Mango.
4
Satin Tie Dress
Mango
Spice up this simple satin dress with a wide-brim hat and ankle booties. Find it for $120 at Mango.
5
Long Sleeve Button Front Dress
Eloquii
Pair this dress with block heel booties and layer with a leather jacket for fun fall look. Find it for $90 at Eloquii .
6
ASOS DESIGN Chunky Midi Dress With Side Split
Asos
Style this sweater dress with moto boots and a leather jacket for an edgy fall look. Find it for $56 at ASOS.
7
Black Floral Challis Midi Dress
Torrid
Layer this printed dress with an open cardigan and booties for a cozy fall look. Find it for $34 at Torrid.
8
Classy Announcement A-Line Dress
ModCloth
Rock this dress with a leather jacket for an edgy look. Find it for $130 at ModCloth.
9
Leopard Side Slit Belted Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Take the leopard print skirt trend one step forward with this dress. Find it for $99 at & Other Stories.
10
Chain Print Satin Midi Dress Red
NA-KD
Gold earring are a must with this chain print dress. Find it for $66 at NA-KD .
11
UO Annabelle Ruffle Mock Neck Midi Dress
Urban Outfitters
Rock this frilly dress with a cropped jacket or sweater for texture. Find it for $70 at Urban Outfitters.
12
Wallflower Dress
Reformation
Slip-on a pair of knee-high boots for a serious statement. Find it for $248 at Reformation .
13
The Cashmere V-Neck Midi Dress
Everlane
Pair this classic cashmere sweater dress with tights and knee-high boots for a cozy, chic look. Find it for $55 at Everlane .
14
This Is Love Midi
Free People
This stunning red dress is perfect for holiday parties but can be repurposed with a sweater for the day. Find it for $148 at Free People.

