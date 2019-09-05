HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Not quite a maxi and most definitely not a mini, the midi dress has made its way into women’s closets for its functionality through the seasons. We except midi lengths— especially the infamous satin cheetah skirt — to be one of fall 2019′s biggest fashion trends to watch. Traditionally midi skirts land at calf-length, so you can easily wear them with flat shoes or heels without worrying about the hemline, but they’ve also become popular paired with statement sneakers for some serious satin skirt street style.

This practicality makes midi skirts perfect for fall because you can pair them with low loafers or knee-high boots, depending on the look you want to achieve. You can also layer them with open cardigans or cropped sweaters — the possibilities are endless.

When it comes to fall fashion in 2019, expect to see midi dresses in warm autumnal colors like oxblood and ochre, as well as plenty of patterns like snake print and “mock croc”. Don’t be surprised to see midi dresses paired with oversized demin jackets or chunky Western-inspired belts, some of the other fall fashion trends on our radar for 2019.

So you can spend more time styling and less time searching, we’ve rounded up 14 fabulous midi skirts that can be worn and styled in so many ways for endless fall looks.

