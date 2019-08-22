15 Stylish Plaid Blazers For Women You'll Want To Layer Up This Fall

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
When in doubt, throw on a blazer. This fall, however, make it an oversized men’s or boyfriend plaid blazer.
These sleek, buttoned-up toppers are taking pride of place in women’s fall 2019 wardrobes, along with other major ’70s vibes including knee-high boots, corduroy, wide collars and flared trousers.
Because you can never have too much plaid or too many blazers, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite fits and styles for the season, from plus-size plaid blazers to cropped plaid blazers. Take a look, and sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews.
Below, women’s plaid blazers for Fall 2019: