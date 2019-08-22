HuffPost Finds

15 Stylish Plaid Blazers For Women You'll Want To Layer Up This Fall

We found plenty of plus-size, tall and boyfriend-style blazers to pair with booties, turtlenecks and scarfs. PSL optional.

When in doubt, throw on a blazer. This fall, however, make it an oversized men’s or boyfriend plaid blazer.

These sleek, buttoned-up toppers are taking pride of place in women’s fall 2019 wardrobes, along with other major ’70s vibes including knee-high boots, corduroy, wide collars and flared trousers.

Because you can never have too much plaid or too many blazers, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite fits and styles for the season, from plus-size plaid blazers to cropped plaid blazers. Take a look, and sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews.

Below, women’s plaid blazers for Fall 2019:

1
BB Dakota Plaid City Blazer
Nordstrom
Available for $118 in sizes 1X to 3X at Nordstrom.
2
1.State Ruched Sleeve Plaid Blazer
Nordstrom
Available for $169 in sizes XXS to XXL.
3
Madewell Caldwell Blazer
Shopbop
Available for $168 in sizes XXS to XXL at Shopbop.
4
ModCloth x Collectif Plaid Minded Blazer
Modcloth
Available for $99 in sizes 2 to 28 at ModCloth.
5
Jacquard Boyfriend Blazer For Women
Old Navy
Available for $50 in sizes XS to XXL at Old Navy.
6
ZingineW Blazer With 3/4 Sleeves
Amazon
Available for$35 in sizes S to XXL at Amazon.
7
H&M Doubled-Breasted Jacket
H&M
Available for $50 in sizes 0 to 18 at H&M.
8
Know Your Worth Cropped Blazer
ModCloth
Available for $89 in sizes XXS to 4X at ModCloth.
9
Collusion Tall Check Print Blazer
Asos
Available for $48 in sizes 0 to 14 at ASOS.
10
Halogen Shawl Collar Blazer
Nordstrom
Available for $149 in sizes XS to XL at Nordstrom.
11
Topshop Doubled Breasted Plaid Blazer
Nordstrom
Available for $110 in sizes 2 to 12 at Nordstrom.
12
H&M Plaid Doubled Breasted Jacket
H&M
Available for $50 in sizes 0 to 18 at H&M.
13
SHEIN Notch Collar Double-Breasted Plaid Blazer
Shein
Available for $26 in sizes XS to XL at SHEIN .
14
ASOS Design Suit Blazer In Purple Check
Asos
Available for $92 in sizes 0 to 14 at ASOS.
15
Wild Honey Plaid Doubled-Breasted Blazer
Nordstrom Rack
Available for $35 in sizes S to L at Nordstrom Rack.
