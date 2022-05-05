Shopping

The Items Women's Shelters Always Need You To Donate

Unhoused and marginalized people are at risk right now. Women's shelters shared the donations they need the most, and you can easily get them all from Amazon.

Staff Writer

Tampax, stretchy bras and Suave shampoo.
Amazon
Tampax, stretchy bras and Suave shampoo.

In the wake of the Supreme Court preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, you may be looking for direct ways to get involved with supporting women and folks navigating sexual and domestic violence. According to health and policy experts, marginalized people will be most affected, namely Black women, women of color, low-income folks, people with disabilities and queer and trans people.

These demographics are also disproportionately affected by housing and food insecurity, substance misuse, sexual violence, employment and education prejudice and lack of access to healthcare.

Katie Spriggs, a sexual assault survivor advocate and the executive director of the Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center (formerly Shenandoah Women’s Center) in Martinsburg, West Virigina, says that supporting unhoused people, survivors of domestic violence and/or people with substance misuse disorder is a form of harm reduction — a term for social policies, programs and personal practices that help keep people safe.

“You’re preventing harm, you’re reducing harm,” Spriggs told HuffPost. “No matter where the harm might come from. It’s just caring about your neighbor’s safety and wanting them to survive and thrive. Science tells us this keeps people alive. And if that’s the bare minimum we can ask from community members, to want each of us to stay alive, I think that’s not too much to ask.”

Jamie Doyle, director of communications of Rosie’s Place, a community center and women’s shelter in Boston, Massachusetts, added that getting involved with harm reduction in your community can take many forms. While you may want to volunteer in person at a shelter or center, Doyle said there are a ton of ways to help from home.

“So much of our volunteering and giving is actually remote and virtual now,” Doyle told HuffPost. “Everything from a virtual food drive to [supporting] our Amazon wishlist.”

If you’re looking to support a local women’s shelter or mutual aid group by donating hygienic items or cleaning products, Spriggs suggested buying bulk or high-volume items: “I always tell everyone, everything you use on a daily basis, we use 16 times faster.”

While Doyle and Spriggs agree that most shelters and centers will be happy to take things like shampoo and toilet paper at all times, they also recommend checking in directly with the places you want to help, to make sure you’re meeting the organization’s needs. Many centers will have their own wish lists or donation asks listed on their websites or would be happy to speak with you on the phone. Doyle said that you definitely want to reach out to a center before dropping off larger items like furniture or huge bags of clothes.

“Just as we want to provide the most thoughtful and impactful help we can to our guests, we know our supporters want to provide us with the same kind of help,” Doyle says. “That’s why we so appreciate it when folks who want to make in-kind donations, first ask us what items we need most.”

To help you support women, unhoused people and domestic violence survivors in your area, Spriggs and Doyle broke down the things shelters and centers always need. And to make everyone’s life easier, they’re all on Amazon.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
New socks
"For women who are living on the streets especially, podiatry issues and the physicality of [living on the street] is grueling," Doyle said. "Being able to change into clean socks, especially in inclement weather, is a part of staying as healthy as they can be."

This set contains 30 pairs of women's socks that fit size 5-11, and it comes in 10 assortments.
$24.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Brand new bras and undies
"You'd be hard-pressed to find a shelter program that wouldn't be super excited to see new underwear and bras for all sizes. Those are very hard to come by," Spriggs said. "People want to donate them used, which is very sweet, but those are kinds of items, particularly if you've had trauma, if you've been sexually assaulted, you want some clean, brand new stuff to put on. We have a couple of people who will buy the like big bulk bras, and when they come, it's a celebration among us. Like, 'Oh my god! We get to put out new bras!'"

This set of four padded bralettes comes in 14 color options, from S-XXL. The 12-pack of underwear comes in 10 different color assortments, from sizes 5-13.
Bras: $32.99+ at AmazonUnderwear: $12.45+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
Bulk full-size shampoo, conditioner and body wash
"We get a lot of the hotel ones," Spriggs said, "which are super handy for our post-hospital kids, but they're not super handy for residents who reside in the shelter."

Spriggs explained that for folks navigating housing insecurity and/or domestic violence, having entire large bottles that are theirs isn't just materially practical, it's emotionally soothing.

"When you're participating in current coercive control like domestic violence perpetrators do, you target people's things. That's a method of control — you know what someone likes, and you hurt it," Spriggs said. "So having a full stash of hygienic products is really helpful. We don't prison mandate what people can take. If you want to take three shampoos and store them in your room, cool. If it makes you feel better, it's fine."

These each come in sets of six.
Shampoo: $11.46 at AmazonConditioner: $17.94 at AmazonBody wash: $23.29 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Individually wrapped toothbrushes and personal toothpastes
"We hand out just smaller items at our front desk for folks who are in need of those things immediately," Doyle said.

Pick up 100 wrapped toothbrushes and 24 travel toothpastes.
Toothbrushes: $29.95 at AmazonToothpaste: $18.95 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Deodorant
"Deodorant: 10 out of 10. Everybody needs it," Spriggs said.

Grab this set of six deodorants.
$17.93 at Amazon (with the 15% coupon)
6
Amazon
Laundry detergent and fabric softener
"Laundry detergent, fabric softener all that stuff," Spriggs said. "I wouldn't donate bleach without talking to the program first."

Get a 2-pack of 40 laundry pods and an 80-ounce bottle of fabric softener.
Laundry pods: $23.94 at AmazonFabric softener: $9.98 at Amazon (originally $15.99)
7
Amazon
Dish soap and dishwasher pods
"Almost every shelter has a dishwasher now, even ours and it's been a struggle," Spriggs said.

Get a two-pack of 56-once bottles of dish soap and one container of dishwasher pods with 94 pods.
Dish soap: $15.48 at AmazonDishwasher pods: $14.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Hair tools and products — for all hair types
"Hairbrushes, hair picks and combs, again, are really essential," Doyle said. "We really try to meet every woman where she is and help her to get where she wants to be next on her journey."

Get a hairbrush and a set of three styling combs.
Hairbrush: $8.82 at Amazon (originally $12.99)Hair combs: $5.69 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Clorox wipes
"Clorox wipes!" Spriggs said. "Which no one could get. Remember when that time was around?" Pick up a three-pack below.
$9.99 at Amazon (originally $15.05)
10
Amazon
Basic cosmetic items
"Personal care essentials. Most folks take these for granted as an essential, and a basic, but all too often they're luxuries for the women we serve," Doyle said.

Pick up a 24-pack of lip balms and 30 mini lotions.
Lip balm: $19.99 at AmazonLotion: $23.45 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Menstrual products
"Period products," Doyle sais. "Just really essential."

Get a box of 100 tampons and a 6-pack of 32 pads.
Tampons: $20.79 at AmazonPads: $36.12 at Amazon (originally $40.68)
12
Amazon
Plant-based cleaning supplies
"Any cleaning supplies, really," Briggs said. "They do have to be careful. We've had people create chemical burns on our floor from mixing chemicals — god bless 'em, they were just trying to clean. [You don't want to donate] anything too harsh."

Pick up a set of eight 28-ounce plant-based multi-purse sprays and two 32-ounce bottles of essential-oil based concentrate.
Spray: $26.22 on Amazon (originally $28.64)Concentrate: $17.96 on Amazon
13
Amazon
Kids' jackets
"It seems like jackets get over-donated, but my experience, 10 winters of being in a shelter, it ebbs and flows," Spriggs said. "So like some years, there will be a thousand jackets. And the next year, you have a kid that's a size five wearing a size 10, because you don't have any other jackets. It isn't guaranteed enough that people don't need it, they certainly still do."

This kids jacket comes in 19 colors from size 2T-XXL.
$12.46+ on Amazon
14
Amazon
Paper towels and toilet paper
"[Everyone needs] toilet paper," Spriggs said. "[For donating paper towles], call ahead and see. We try to be more kind to our environment and we use hand dryers in the bathrooms. But some people still use paper towels, particularly around COVID. Plus, I mean, everyone needs paper towels just to clean up messes."

Pick up four 6-packs of paper towels, and eight 4-packs of toilet paper.
Paper towels: $32.99 on AmazonToilet paper: $34.79 on Amazon
15
Amazon
Toys
"Toys. Often there are kids there," Spriggs said. "We let the kids take the toys, so we're often running low on toys. How are you going to take it back?! Like this kid's played with this dollhouse for four months and we're just gonna take it?"

Pick up a 72-piece set of toys.
$29.96 on Amazon
16
Amazon
Brand new pillows and pillowcases
"There's often health department guidelines in each state that that don't allow us to take stuffed items used," Spriggs said. "Which makes sense; we've had lice and fleas in the shelter before, and neither are fun. So new pillows, oh my gosh, I guarantee the shelter would be very happy to see you. And pillowcases, we send all of that stuff with them [when they leave the shelter]."

Pick up a set of 10 hypoallergenic pillows and 12 pillowcases, which come in six colors.
Pillows: $125.00 at AmazonPillow cases: $18.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
Towels
"Towels for certain," Spriggs said. "I've never seen a shelter that would turn down towels."

Get a set of six bath towels in different colors.
$24.56 at Amazon (originally $28.90)
18
Amazon
Bedding
"When [our resdents] leave and they go into their own apartment or house or whatever, they take their bedding and their towels," Spriggs said. "A lot of other shelters don't do that. But still, when you're using it at the rate that shelters use it, whether they let people take it or not, it's going to wear it out faster."

Spriggs suggests calling a shelter to see what size bedding works best. Pick up this 6-pack of flat sheets, which come in six colors and four sizes.
$33.99+ at Amazon
