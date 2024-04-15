ShoppingStyleShoes

Reviewers Say These Women’s Slip-On Shoes Offer The Best Foot Support

These shoes slide right on your feet — and they’re pretty dang comfortable.
Who doesn’t love an easy-wear shoe? Whether you’re traveling, heading to dinner or going out to run errands, we’ve found no-lace options for a lightweight kick that you can slide right on. But there’s one problem ― many slip-ons don’t offer much in the way of good support.

We rounded up the highest-rated slip-on, laceless shoes that all have reviews mentioning their comfort and support. Some are more like loafers, some are more like sneakers, but all are sturdy, good-looking options that you can wear for hours on end. For each option we’ve included the size range, in standard U.S. women’s shoe sizes, with a glowing review noting the shoe’s wearability.

1
Allbirds
Allbirds laceless slip-ons
If you love your Allbirds tree runners, you'll want to snag a pair of these similar tree loungers. They offer the breathability and comfort of Allbirds but can be easily slipped on and have a laceless design that makes them easier to dress up for the office or a dinner out. These come in nine colors.

Size: 5-11

Promising review: "This is the most comfortable shoe I own. The upper fabric is soft and offers some stretch while also providing enough support. The cushioned sole is just right, not too cushy but not too firm and provides just enough arch support. I recommend these and am happy with my purchase." — Kelley G.
$100 at Allbirds
2
Amazon
A budget-friendly pair of slip-on sneakers
Or, opt for this budget-friendly pair of slip-ons that feature twin-gore elastic on the upper marks for easy on and off and a textured toe cap for some added detailing. They're flexible on the feet while still being supportive and can be easily worn with everything from jeans to dresses. These come in black and white.

Size: 6-12 and 5-12 wide

Promising review: "I love these shoes! Super comfortable. I am a size 6 in all Target shoes..I went with a 6 and they fit perfectly! Not too tight not too loose. They are so versatile. You can dress them up or dress them down. I've worn them all day. I didn't have any discomfort. I highly recommend purchasing these. Great price!!" — EML
$14.99 at Target
3
Amazon
A pair of Sam Edelman loafers
The upper detailing of a loafer and the braided trim of an espadrille make these Sam Edelman shoes truly versatile. Bring them on vacation for sightseeing and food tours, wear them to work or throw them on with shorts and a T-shirt to elevate a casual look. These come in nine colors.

Size: 5-11

Promising review: "These shoes have padding on the heel and are incredibly comfortable. I had to come and write a review. I loved being in these shoes all day at work. We need more shoes that feel like a cloud." — EllaHeredia
$89.90+ at Nordstrom
4
Amazon
Skechers X Martha Stewart memory foam loafers
Delivered by the dream collab of Martha Stewart and Skechers, these flatform espadrille loafers are equal parts style and function. They have a memory foam insole and padded heel for comfort and a brushed canvas upper that works with denim, linen or cotton. These come in three colors.

Size: 5-11

Promising review: "Super comfortable and stylish shoes. Bought for a trip to Fl where we would be doing lots of walking and they were perfect. They can be dressed down with jeans or worn with a casual dress. I have a hard time finding shoes that don't make my feet after a few hours of wear and these were still comfortable after a full day. Bought in khaki and buying now in black. Definitely recommend." — Nancy J. Paul
$45.49 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Dr. Scholl's pointed toe slip-ons
If you prefer a more pointed shoe with a longer silhouette, this option from Dr. Scholl's may be it. The exposed stitching and braided bottom give them a fun feel while the minimalist top keeps them looking polished. These come in seven colors.

Size: 6-11

Promising review: "Very comfortable shoe. Good support and fit well. Nice upgrade from a plain ballet flat." — T Thompson
$59.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Toni Pons open-back espadrilles
With a closed toe and an elegant "X" strap, these slightly wedged espadrilles are almost like sandals you can wear throughout the year. Made in Spain with natural materials, they have a 1.5-inch height for a little extra while still being easy to wear and walk in. These come in black and tan.

Size: 5-11

Promising review: "Comfortable shoe the minute I put them on which is perfect due to my bunions. The soft fabric but good fit and inside structure makes this my favorite summer shoe. Great neutral color, too!" — MarlaPS
$108.95 at Nordstrom
7
Amazon
Toms classic Alpargatas
Launched in 2006, donating a pair of shoes for every pair of shoes purchased, Toms has evolved into a mission-driven brand that gives a third of their profits to grassroots health, education and community development programs. Their classic Alpargata inspired by Spanish and Argentinian design offers a canvas upper that's easy to take on and off and gives you ample support for walking, traveling, commuting or just hanging around town. These come in over 50 colors and patterns.

Size: 5-14

Promising review: "I live in these Tom’s shoes! They fit perfectly, are very comfortable, and last for a long, long time. Tom’s shoes are constructed so well, and even though they are canvas, they are supportive. I love the leather inner sole of the shoe which help to keep my feet dry." — Susan B
$36.63+ at AmazonShop Alpargatas at Toms
8
Amazon
Keds laceless slip-ons
The look of a traditional pair of sneakers with the ease of a laceless vamp, these Keds can instantly be slipped on and off and look charming with everything. They're almost like a monochrome saddle shoe that you'll love to wear during the day or dressed up for night. These come in 20 colors.

Size: 5-11

Promising review: "If you love Keds you’ll love these Keds. I like the Keds what’s not to like about them, they fit great and have good support. I really love that you just slide your foot in and go. Comfortable pair of shoes." — Betty wilson
$38.98+ at Amazon
9
Zappos
Vans classic slip-ons
For a little bit of edge while still being incredibly practical, these Vans classic slip-ons are truly timeless. Originally invented for skateboarding, they offer a gum rubber outsole that gives great traction and a padded heel collar and footbed for all-day comfort. These come in 11 colors.

Size: 5-17.5

Promising review: "These shoes fit just right and have great arch support. They are very well made and attractive as well." — Lisa
$55 at Zappos
10
Amazon
A pair of breathable mesh kicks
Flexible, breathable and smartly designed, these mesh slip-ons can easily be dressed up or down. They offer an anti-friction heel to help prevent blisters and a memory foam insole for extra comfort. These come in seven colors.

Size: 5-11

Promising review: "I had to replace a pair of flats and thought I'd give these a try. Super easy to slide on and off. Great fit and such cute flats that go with so many casual outfits. Look way better than running out in my flip flops they really step up my outfits. Great support and really comfortable." — Sunny Side Up
$25.99 at Amazon
11
Target
This cheery pair of cushioned espadrilles
These airy espadrilles have a surprisingly supportive sole and a cushioned heel and insole for added comfort. The detailed stitching gives them a little visual interest while the rounded toe gives your toes some welcome room. These come in five colors.

Size: 5-12

Promising review: "These have great support and are very comfortable in addition to being cute." — Houston
$24.99 at Target
12
Amazon
Or these rounded toe canvas loafers
Give your feet a treat with these round toe easy canvas slip-ons. They offer memory foam gel insoles that keep your feet comfy through all-day wear while still being lightweight and easy to take on and off. These come in 25 colors.

Size: 5.5-11

Promising review: "These are the most comfortable flats I have ever worn. They have a wonderful cushion insole and offer good support for a flat. The material is very breathable, stretchable, and soft. I would buy more in every color if available." — megs
$23.80+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
A vibrant pair of extra durable slip-ons
Though the price may give you initial sticker shock, reviewers say these super supportive canvas kicks are with every penny. A durable EVA outsole gives you extra traction while the soft insole keeps your feet feeling great. Best of all, they come in a ton of vibrant patterns to show off your artsy side. These come in over 50 patterns.

Size: 4.5-11

Promising review: "Although pricey, i love uin shoes. Fun styles and they are super light, great arch support and can walk all day comfortably." — Amazon customer
$80 at Amazon
