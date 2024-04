Toms classic Alpargatas

Launched in 2006, donating a pair of shoes for every pair of shoes purchased, Toms has evolved into a mission-driven brand that gives a third of their profits to grassroots health, education and community development programs. Their classic Alpargata inspired by Spanish and Argentinian design offers a canvas upper that's easy to take on and off and gives you ample support for walking, traveling, commuting or just hanging around town. These come in over 50 colors and patterns.: 5-14: "I live in these Tom’s shoes! They fit perfectly, are very comfortable, and last for a long, long time. Tom’s shoes are constructed so well, and even though they are canvas, they are supportive. I love the leather inner sole of the shoe which help to keep my feet dry." — Susan B