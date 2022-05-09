In addition to comfort and versatility, the key to a summer sneaker is color and vibrance. Say goodbye to the cold winds of winter with something pearly white, pastel or even cheetah print on your feet.
To help you find the perfect fit for your warm-weather wardrobe, we’ve rounded up some of the best summer sneaker options below. While they range in style, price and color, they’re all super comfortable and will pair well with all your summer looks.
This sporty sneaker that's a little edgy
An elevated classic you can dress up or down
A platform cheetah sneaker for height and style
Abstract kicks with extra detailing
A basic white sneaker with a pop of color
A retro platform slide
These chic monochrome sneakers
Funky platforms that will stop the show
A classic yet colorful platform
A pleather slide meant to be worn without socks
A floral Ked that's a garden party on your feet