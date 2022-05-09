Ah, sundresses. The warm-weather outfit you can throw on and instantly look put together (even if you’re drowning in sweat).

Sundresses are the star of the season, but it can be tricky to find shoes to wear with them. Boots can seem too wintery, sandals aren’t always great for long days at work or doing errands, and heels are going to pinch your toes before you’re out the door.

Enter: the summer sneaker ― a comfortable shoe that lets your ankles breathe, gives you a full range of motion, and still looks cute. It also adds a sporty and edgy kick to any sundress.