The Most Stylish Women’s Sneakers To Wear With Skirts And Sundresses

From Superga platforms to floral Keds, these summer sneakers will dress up your look.

Staff Writer

Clockwise from left: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=lowtopsneakers-griffinwynne-050622-6272dbe3e4b046ad0d773ce7&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-max-plus-womens-shoes-gCc9PN%2FDO6115-500" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Nike Air Max Plus sneakers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6272dbe3e4b046ad0d773ce7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=lowtopsneakers-griffinwynne-050622-6272dbe3e4b046ad0d773ce7&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-max-plus-womens-shoes-gCc9PN%2FDO6115-500" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Nike Air Max Plus sneakers</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39756&u1=lowtopsneakers-griffinwynne-050622-6272dbe3e4b046ad0d773ce7&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newbalance.com%2Fpd%2F5740%2FW5740V1-37733.html%3Fdwvar_W5740V1-37733_style%3DW5740GVB" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="New Balance sneakers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6272dbe3e4b046ad0d773ce7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39756&u1=lowtopsneakers-griffinwynne-050622-6272dbe3e4b046ad0d773ce7&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newbalance.com%2Fpd%2F5740%2FW5740V1-37733.html%3Fdwvar_W5740V1-37733_style%3DW5740GVB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">New Balance sneakers</a> and <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=94190&afftrack=lowtopsneakers-griffinwynne-050622-6272dbe3e4b046ad0d773ce7&urllink=www.thousandfell.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomen%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-court-black-white-black" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Thousand Fell sneakers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6272dbe3e4b046ad0d773ce7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=94190&afftrack=lowtopsneakers-griffinwynne-050622-6272dbe3e4b046ad0d773ce7&urllink=www.thousandfell.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomen%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-court-black-white-black" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Thousand Fell sneakers</a>.
Ah, sundresses. The warm-weather outfit you can throw on and instantly look put together (even if you’re drowning in sweat).

Sundresses are the star of the season, but it can be tricky to find shoes to wear with them. Boots can seem too wintery, sandals aren’t always great for long days at work or doing errands, and heels are going to pinch your toes before you’re out the door.

Enter: the summer sneaker ― a comfortable shoe that lets your ankles breathe, gives you a full range of motion, and still looks cute. It also adds a sporty and edgy kick to any sundress.

British model <a href="https://www.premiermodelmanagement.com/artists/artists/5038-hum-fleming/" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hum Fleming" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6272dbe3e4b046ad0d773ce7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.premiermodelmanagement.com/artists/artists/5038-hum-fleming/" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Hum Fleming</a> rocking a floral sundress with <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=94190&afftrack=lowtopsneakers-griffinwynne-050622-6272dbe3e4b046ad0d773ce7&urllink=www.thousandfell.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomen%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-lace-up-starstruck-yellow" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="white summer sneakers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6272dbe3e4b046ad0d773ce7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=94190&afftrack=lowtopsneakers-griffinwynne-050622-6272dbe3e4b046ad0d773ce7&urllink=www.thousandfell.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomen%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-lace-up-starstruck-yellow" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">white summer sneakers</a>.
David M. Benett via Getty Images
British model Hum Fleming rocking a floral sundress with white summer sneakers.

In addition to comfort and versatility, the key to a summer sneaker is color and vibrance. Say goodbye to the cold winds of winter with something pearly white, pastel or even cheetah print on your feet.

To help you find the perfect fit for your warm-weather wardrobe, we’ve rounded up some of the best summer sneaker options below. While they range in style, price and color, they’re all super comfortable and will pair well with all your summer looks.

1
Thousand Fell
This sporty sneaker that's a little edgy
For a kick with a sustainable edge, these sneakers from Thousand Fell are totally recyclable. After you've worn them well, you can send them back in for $20 off your next pair. These are available in sizes 5-10 and come in nine colors, including hot pink and hunter green.
$130 at Thousand Fell
2
New Balance
An elevated classic you can dress up or down
With rounded edges and a multilayer base, these New Balance kicks are ready for date night, garden parties and long days in the city. Dress them up with floral dresses and scalloped hems or down with a T-shirt dress. These come in three colors and are available in sizes 5-12.
$99.99 at New Balance
3
Superga
A platform cheetah sneaker for height and style
Get the elevation you love from heels without the discomfort. A fun take on the basic white Superga sneakers, these cheetah kicks will dress up any outfit. These come in sizes 6-10.
$80 at Superga
4
Nike
Abstract kicks with extra detailing
Artists and creatives, rejoice! Finally, a sneaker that's sporty but not preppy. With edgy detailing and a unique platform, these sneakers are an eye-catching addition to any little black dress. They come in sizes 5-12 and are available in five different color combinations (check out the hot pink!).
$135.97+ at Nike (originally $170)
5
Thousand Fell
A basic white sneaker with a pop of color
This is a subtle but fun take on the classic white summer sneaker, with 16 colors to choose from for the heel. These shoes are available in sizes 5-10. They're also recyclable, meaning once you've worn them out, you can send them back to Thousand Fell for $20 off your next pair.
$120 at Thousand Fell
6
Vans
A retro platform slide
An actually stylish women's shoe that goes beyond size 10? Sign us up. These run from sizes 5-14.5. They also come in three patterns — this classic black and white checkerboard, a denim and floral weave, and a dreamy lavender butterfly explosion.
$70 at Vans
7
Reebok
These chic monochrome sneakers
Wear these with tennis skirts, workout dresses and just about everything else. The super sleek silhouette will pull any outfit together. These come in seven colors and are available in sizes 5-11.
$90 at Reebok
8
Converse
Funky platforms that will stop the show
Turn your outfit — and your feet — into art with these fun platform sneakers. They also come in white and are available in sizes 4.5-14.5.
$110 at Converse
9
Adidas
A classic yet colorful platform
Make a colorful statement with a classic style. These come in eight colors and sizes 5-11.
$100 at Adidas
10
Thousand Fell
A pleather slide meant to be worn without socks
A shoe you can wear with absolutely anything. These come in nine other colors aside from white, and are available in sizes 5-10. These also can be recycled through Thousand Fell's program.
$120 at Thousand Fell
11
Keds
A floral Ked that's a garden party on your feet
Color lovers who want a real spring in their step should look no further than these Keds, which are part of the Keds x Rifle Paper Co. collection. Wear them as a pop to a neutral outfit. These come in sizes 5-11.
$64.95 at Keds
