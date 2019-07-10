Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
An Ode To The Women's National Soccer Team And Their Sunglasses

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the rest of the team put on quite a display of the eyewear. Here's how to get your own.
LFG(et these sunnies).
The nation watched in awe (and thirst) as its unstoppable, equal pay-deserving women’s national soccer team earned the coveted women’s World Cup championship for the fourth time last Sunday, the second time consecutively. There was confetti, there were iconic photos ― it couldn’t have gotten much better.

Until the team came back to the States, and it did.

The contagiously celebratory team has been extremely generous to those of us who can’t get enough of their joy, mostly by way of Instagram stories. The champagne-soaked vignettes offer a peek into their true camaraderie, hilarious antics and off-the-field personalities.

Plus, good sunglasses. So many good sunglasses.

From the set of ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday and then a turn-up at a rooftop pool party to New York’s the ticker tape parade for them on Wednesday, it’s been non-stop sunglass superiority.

Check out some of our favorite looks, complete with Megan Rapinoe’s clear aviators and sunglass chain, and how to score a similar pair below.

Ashlyn Harris and Megan Rapinoe
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
At the ticker tape parade in New York, NY on July 10, 2019.
Round Plastic Glasses
Forever21
Get these round plastic sunglasses from Forever21 for $6.32
Valencia Sunglasses in Poinsettia
Boden
Get the valencia sunglasses from Boden for $98
Quay Australia Sweet Dreams Sunglasses
Quay Australia
Get the sweet dreams sunglasses from Quay Australia for $55
Ashlyn Harris, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Allie Long
JOHANNES EISELE via Getty Images
At the ticker tape parade in New York, NY on July 10, 2019.
Alex Morgan and Kelley O'Hara
Tobin Heath
Paula Lobo via Getty Images
At "Good Morning America" on July 9.
Quay Australia After Hours Square Sunglasses in Tort
ASOS
Get the Quay Australia after hours square sunglasses from ASOS for $55
Le Specs The Ginchiest in Caramel
Le Specs
Get the ginchiest sunglasses from Le Specs for $79
Megan Rapinoe
Megan Rapinoe
Michael Owens via Getty Images
At the ticker tape parade in New York, NY on July 10, 2019.
Julie Ertz, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan
Ira L. Black - Corbis via Getty Images
Arriving at Newark Airport in Newark, NJ on July 8, 2019.
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird
ASOS Design Aviator Glasses With Clear Lens
ASOS
Get the ASOS Design aviator glasses with clear lens from ASOS for $13
Megan Rapinoe
Ira L. Black - Corbis via Getty Images
Arriving at Newark Airport in Newark, NJ on July 8.
ASOS Design Oval Sunglasses
ASOS
Get the ASOS Design oval sunglasses from ASOS for $23
ASOS Design Sunglasses Chain
ASOS
Get the ASOS Design sunglasses chain from ASOS for $9.50
Tobin Heath
Megan Rapinoe
Ira L. Black - Corbis via Getty Images
At the ticker tape parade in New York, NY on July 10, 2019.
'70s Round Sunglasses
Urban Outfitters
Get these '70s round sunglasses from Urban Outfitters for $20
Crystal Dunn
The Team in New York City
Adrianna Franch
Jessica McDonald
Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett and Mallory Pugh
The U.S. Women's National Team
