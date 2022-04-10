28 Of The Best Spring Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get On Amazon

Popular dresses from this list
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are women’s.
A button-up shirt dress that you can easily dress up or down
Promising review:
"Such a great dress that can be dressed down with sneakers/sandals or dressed up with wedges/block heels. I got the medium and loved the Kelly green color!" — Amanda
Price: $26.99+ (available in XS—XL and in 19 colors)
A floral skater dress if you love a bold pattern
Promising review:
"Got many compliments, it's a beautiful dress and the material is not cheap. I didn't have to wear anything underneath and it didn't show. One of my best buys Amazon, the reviews were helpful and I thought I'd share mine as well. Buy it!" — Mitch
Price: $26.99+ (available in S-XL and 19 colors)
A surplice mini dress you can throw on and immediately feel pulled together
Promising review:
"This dress fit exactly how I had hoped. I was very happy with the weight of fabric. It doesn't feel cheap, and is just thick enough to not be revealing in the sunshine. It's a perfect length, and I've been wearing it with mid length yoga pants and it makes it comfortable to wear when it's not warm enough to wear alone. I'm currently nursing and it works wonderfully for that purpose as well, I just wear a tank top under. I would like more in other colors, though black is so classic." — jrockman13
Price: $24.20+ (available in XS-6X and seven colors)
A leopard-print button-down midi with a drawstring waist
Promising review:
"Absolutely adored this dress! I ordered it to wear to a wedding and it fit amazing and got so many compliments throughout the evening. I wore a slip underneath just in case, but it was not sheer at all. I fully intend to order more in different colors!" — Alexa Louise
Price: $32.99 (available in S-XL and four colors)
A lightweight sweatshirt tunic dress perfect for pairing with your favorite ankle booties
Promising review:
"I love the fact it's a sweatshirt dress with no fleece lining. Fits perfectly. Color is so nice. Length is about 2 inches above my knees. Great pockets. I LOVE THIS ITEM!" — H.P.
Price: $17.98+ (available in S-XXL and 12 colors)
A pleated hem wrap dress because it's easy to wear, doesn't wrinkle or crease and looks super breezy
Promising review:
"Perfect dress. Light weight doesn’t wrinkle easy. The belt is not attached but is nice and wide. Doesn’t crease easy so it always looks nice. The neck line is very respectable and it’s a good length — mid calf. I do recommend this dress and hope to get another color like it. The liner stays down and the arms don’t tickle you! A+" — J. Kiddle
Price: $22.99+ (available in S-XL and 16 colors)
A tie-waist minidress with lantern sleeves that's as comfy as it is stylish
Promising review:
"I love this dress and I am glad I bought it. I bought it in XL because the Large was out of stock and I needed it ASAP. I bought this to wear for my 39th birthday and boy I couldn’t have gotten a better outfit for the occasion. Received a ton of compliments and I will definitely be purchasing more in other colors. Material is on point and the color was dead on!! I definitely recommend this dress!!" — LadyHarden7
Price: $27.99+ (available in S-XXL and 31 colors)
A patterned shift dress if after months of winter, you're ready for bright colors and bold patterns
Promising review:
"I can’t say enough good things about this dress. The length is great and fit is great! I probably could have done a small but didn’t want it to be too short for work. Perfect dress to dress up with wedges or heels or dress down with booties or sandals." — Kayla
Price: $24.98+ (available in S-XXL and 40 colors)
A floral front-tie dress because there's nothing else that screams "spring" more than a good floral pattern
Promising review:
"Extremely cute. I bought an XL because I'm 7 months pregnant. SUPER duper cute. The material and print has a great visual depth. Almost shiny like but not. I was comfy and cute all day. Mad I didn't take pictures." — Cacey Smith
Price: $32.96+ (available in S-XXL and six colors)
A mesh short-sleeve dress with a cute bow tie detail for all those weddings coming up this spring
Promising review:
"It was the perfect dress to wear to dinner and unexpectedly be proposed to! It is so pretty and delicate looking. The fit is so comfortable!" — shatishca sharp
Price: $29.99+ (available in L-4XL and eight colors)
A lantern-sleeve pencil dress perfect for warm days and sunny skies
Promising review:
"I wore this dress to a wedding and received so many compliments. It fit like a glove. The sleeves are beautiful with the flower appliqués; some of the flowers have gold on the edges of the petals. The gold was subtle yet added a little something extra. The fabric is thick and has some stretch to it. People actually asked me what designer the dress was (it was a very very nice wedding in The Hamptons). Shein A La Amazon LOLOLOL." — Heather R.
Price: $29.99+ (available in XS-XXL and 25 colors)
A belted bodycon bishop-sleeve dress that you can throw on and instantly feel good about yourself
Promising review:
"I wore this dress for my son's wedding and I was fabulous. The material was very nice,
there was plenty of arm room for my upper arm which totally amazed me. Most companies don't take into consideration the plus-size upper arm with the plus-size dress. The fit was perfect. Thank you very much." — Mz Loretta
Price: $29.99+ (available in XS-5XL and 15 colors)
A striped midi balloon-sleeve dress with pockets that make it a total winner
Promising review:
"This dress is unbelievably soft. Not see through. Light and airy, even on this 88-degree day. The sleeves are loose, and it’s the perfect length for everyday wear and feeling comfortable as a mum. I’m so happy. I think I’ll wash and hang to dry, just in case." — Ashley
Price: $29.99+ (available in S-XXL and 28 colors)
A patterned tiered ruffle dress because you need a piece that can effortlessly transition
Promising review:
"I NEVER write Amazon reviews. Ever. But this dress is top tier. As someone who teaches high schoolers all day, I always get unsolicited feedback on my clothing. The overwhelming “that dress is amazing” chorus is my favorite. Honestly better quality than several of my J. Crew midi dresses lately!" — Jordan Leonard
Price: $29.99+ (available in S-XL and 15 colors)
A scalloped off-the-shoulder swing dress for some serious Midge Maisel vibes
Promising review:
"I was so nervous about this dress, especially with it being off-the-shoulder, as I was going to a wedding, and I am a dancing machine, LOL! This was the perfect dress! I never had one moment where the dress slipped at the shoulders. It was extremely comfortable as well. I got so many compliments, as it has a vintage-inspired look, which I love. After wearing, I washed it in the washing machine, hung dry, and it is still perfect. For the price, you really can't go wrong." — stephanie dunn
Price: $38.99 (available in S-XXL and in colors)
A vintage-influenced mock neck ruffle dress you'll want to wear to every event you're invited to
Promising review:
"Wow! Exactly the style I was looking for, great cut. The fabric is flowy and light and very comfortable. Colors and print are accurate to the picture. Love it." — Eliya_A
Price: $28.99+ (available in XS-4XL and 29 colors)
A faux-wrap mini dress that you can pull out for date night, parties or a spring wedding
Promising review:
"Loved this dress. Better quality than expected. Even came with a little broach to close up the cleavage area to your liking. I tucked it in a little to make it the length I wanted because I'm short." — Eva
Price: $19.99+ (available in 4-22 and 22 colors)
A V-neck midi dress with super comfy lantern sleeves
Promising review:
"This dress looks high end. It feels high-end. The cost is unbelievable for what you get. The perfect length, flowy, lightweight. It's perfect for summer/spring. With a jacket it would be perfect for fall/winter. Only downside was the elastic at the bottom of the sleeves is a bit tight for my liking, but easy to get over it! BUY THIS DRESS!! I'm purchasing the other color today." — Katie H.
Price: $32.90+ (available in XL-4XL and eight colors)
A collared shirt dress for people who love a cute preppy look with a retro vibe
Promising review:
"Really cute, did run a little large for me. This will also require a slip or something underneath, as it’s a little see through." — MK
Price: $32.99+ (available in XS-XL and 11 colors)
A casual long-sleeve tie-waist dress that's cute, comfortable and under $40
Promising review:
"I was shopping for a dress that could be versatile. Meaning I could make it casual or dress it up for parties or fancier events and definitely got what I was looking for. It fits a bit loose but that goes with the style and gives you more than enough room for pockets to fit your phone completely. I got so many compliments at work. This dress will look good whether you're wearing converse or high heels. I'm definitely getting more in different colors." — Elizabeth DeLeon
Price: $24.99+ (available in S-XL and 23 colors)
A long-sleeve shirt dress with a tie waist you'll want to put on the second you see the sun come out
Promising review:
"Good choice, you can wear it with sneakers or high heels, can be used for different activities, just change your belt and accessories, I love it." — Tatiana
Price: $30.10+ (available in XS-L and six colors)
A gorgeous lace cocktail dress so you no longer have to stress when you have a last-minute formal event and *nothing* to wear
Promising review:
"I this bought as an 'after ceremony' wedding dress....This is such a COMFORTABLE dress. I have chubby arms and I was worried it would be tight but it's not! The material is pretty stretchy, and well made (it didn't even show my bra through, which I expected it to, so that was also nice). This dress is better than many I looked at in the store. Really happy with it! Highly recommend, esp for a curvy girl." — KJDRedd
Price: $33.99+ (available in 14 plus-28 plus and 11 colors)
A classic V-neck maxi dress that's the simple one-and-done outfit that your closet is missing
Promising review:
"This is a lovely dress to add to the basics section of any wardrobe. The fabric weight is sufficient to drape nicely and there is enough "cross over" in the bodice to prevent awkward gaping when you move around. " — Mannyswife
Price: $29.10+ (available in 1X-6X and four colors)
A short-sleeve maxi dress with pockets for the ultimate in cute comfort
Promising review:
"I'm so excited to wear this! It's a beautiful rose pink and so comfortable I could sleep in it! I'd definitely buy it in different colors." — jolindalea
Price: $28.99+ (available in 14 plus-26 plus and 35 colors)
An ultra comfy hoodie sweatshirt dress if you live in your sweatshirt year-round
Promising review:
"Perfect for casual wear! It's chic and comfortable! I love this sweatshirt dress and will be wearing it on repeat! I ordered a size up for a baggy fit." — Amazon customer
Price: $8.99+ (available in XS-XXL and 13 colors)
A floral button-down midi dress because is there anything happier-looking than flowers?
Promising review
: "Get this dress. I am so pleased with the fit and the quality and can't wait to wear it out on vacation in a couple of weeks! I'm 5'0, 180, and curvy. Got the Medium which fits perfectly. There's a little bit of stretch so you could probably size down if you wanted to." — Kelli
Price: $22.99+ (available in S–XXL and 38 colors)
A bell-sleeve mini dress with floral embroidery detail
Promising review:
"I really do love this dress. (I got the black one with red floral embroidery.) I've worn it to dinner and on a cruise. I can probably wear it to a wedding or a beach party. You can dress it up with heels or wear flat sandals with it. I even wore it with my Chucks and it looked adorable. No accessorizing needed, but you can throw on a simple necklace and go. So easy! (Quality also seems good. Thick material = no bra necessary for me! Yay!!)" — Poupee Folle
Price: $22.99+ (available in XS-XXL and three colors)
And a flowy maxi dress sure to have you swimming in compliments every time you wear it
Promising review:
"I bought this dress on a whim and was a little skeptical about it. I have never received so many compliments on a dress before. I wore it on a trip to the Biltmore Estate with my husband and in-laws and we honestly couldn't get through the day without someone stopping me every few minutes to ask where I got my dress or to tell me how gorgeous it was. It flowed beautifully on that windy day. I'm obsessed with it, I even bought two more in different colors. I highly recommend!!!" — Maria
Price: $29.99+ (available in XS-XXL and 27 colors)