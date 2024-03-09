ShoppingFashionStyleClothing

These Under-$40 Target New Arrivals Will Certainly Perk Up Your Wardrobe

These reviewer-beloved gems will bring much-needed new life to your closet.
Now that the trees are budding and spring is flirting with making an appearance, last season’s chunky knits are starting to lose their luster. Changing temperatures mean changing wardrobes: time to swap bulky puffers for easy blazers, sweatpants for slip skirts and welcome back sundresses.

No one wants to break the bank revamping their seasonal looks, so we’ve rounded up Target’s highest rated pieces for spring and they all ring up under $40. Freshen up your fit for less than the cost of a night out.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A vintage-inspired crepe midi dress
This crepe puff sleeve midi dress delivers on effortless style. The vintage inspired silhouette features a bias cut skirt, back dart and plunged neckline. The flattering silhouette “hugs me in all the right places” according to reviewer LlamaMama. Cassidy wrote in a review that they “10/10 would recommend” and that the cut “gives me a bit of a retro vibe.” It comes in four attractive prints, including the micro polka-dot shown here and the muted floral featured at the top of this story.
$35 at Target
2
Target
A midi-length slip skirt you'll wear constantly
It’s hard to think of a more versatile wardrobe piece than a classic slip skirt. With a few upgrades from the undergarment variety, this midi slip skirt features a sturdy hidden elastic waistline and flowy A-line cut in satin-y recycled polyester. Whether you’re dressing for date night or packing for a much needed getaway, this skirt won’t lead you astray. MLV sums things up nicely in their review: “slip on/ flat no show elastic waist. Drapes well. Good length for anything. Fabric is just heavy enough to hang well. Nice sheen to fabric.” Multiple reviewers, including Nina, agree that they “love the look and feel of this skirt.”
$25.00 at Target
3
Target
An oversize blazer in two springy colors
If a shot of color is what you need to shake off winter doldrums, then consider this your piece. Classic details, like a notched collar lapel and button closure ground the relaxed fit making it a great option for dressing up for down. A soft, lightweight rayon blend keeps this piece from being too stiff, making it “perfect for any occasion” according to NanBa’s review. Customer Tina’s review claims that this blazer “looks way more [luxurious] than the price tag reflects.”
$38 at Target
4
Target
A swingy frock that reviewers call “perfect”
This linen-rayon blend flutter dress has an abundance of great reviews from reviewers who say it’s comfortable and flattering, and love the generous pockets. The length is definitely something to take into consideration: Reviewers 5-foot-7 and under seem to be the happiest with the length, while taller customers found it to too short. (Although we could see pairing this with leggings or jeans in a heartbeat.)
$25 at Target
5
Target
A pair of ankle-hem chinos that aren't too skinny or too wide
Reviewers says these Goldilocks-ian trousers split the different between a wide-leg and a slim pant — perfect for those among us still adjusting to life now that the decades-long reign of the skinny jean has ended. The crisp twill is blended with a hint of stretch to enable movement, and while they’re described as high-waisted, more than one reviewer said they were more of a midrise. With a 28-inch inseam, take your height into account when determining how cropped they’ll appear.
$28 at Target
6
Target
A fresh take on a classic shirt
If you've resigned yourself to wearing oversized button-down shirts for the rest of your life (raises hand), allow us to point you in the direction of one that offers a colorful take on the classic menswear stripe. The cotton fabrication promises to be lightweight, and while there aren't a ton of reviews, at least one of them advised that the fit is slightly oversized. There are nine sorbet-inspired colors and prints to choose from, but if you’re looking for something a little more classic, we suggest this more classic option from Universal Thread.
$25 at Target
7
Target
A breezy striped shirtdress
We’ve previously raved about this lightweight striped shirtdress. Not only is it a dead ringer for a designer style that our shopping editor has worn for years, it’s the perfect everyday piece that will keep you looking (and potentially feeling) cool at the office or on vacation when the mercury ascends. Made from a lightweight cotton that’s partially recycled, the style is equipped with pockets, a cinched waist, and buttons all the way down the front for maximum versatility. We think this one is gonna go quick.
$35 at Target
8
Target
A classic denim pencil skirt
This easy-to-style denim skirt offers countless options for spring dressing. Classic five-pocket styling, midweight denim (with just the right amount of stretch) and a tailored fit make for a comfortable wardrobe staple. The washed black finish adds a little bit of edge to a timeless piece. Wear this midi skirt with sneakers and your favorite vintage tee for an easy, cool look or dress it up with a relaxed fit blazer and loafers. No matter how you style it, you’re sure to reach for this piece over and over. Reviewer Junaida says they “highly recommend” this skirt, adding that it has a “flattering cut without [the] stiff bulky feel of most denim skirts.”
$28.at Target
9
Target
A throwback openwork button-down
This eyelet pop-over camp shirt could easily pass for a vintage heirloom or high-end boutique find. The delicate eyelet details along the neckline and bust are reminiscent of Bode’s aesthetic for far, far less. The boxy fit in cream cotton makes for a chic, casual spring option that will dress up or down easily. Style this top with long, baggy cutoffs and a soccer sneakers for a casual look or tuck it into tailored trousers or a full skirt for dressier occasions. No matter how you wear it, multiple reviewers assure that you can’t go wrong.
$30 at Target
10
Target
A layerable plisse top
This minimal long sleeved micro-pleated top is a perfect option for chic, seasonal layering. A boatneck cut, slim sleeves with the tiniest bit of flare and lettuce edge hemlines nod towards ballet-core look without being overly trendy. Choose from classic black, up-and-coming trending pale blue or a shocking pink. Reviewer Rocky found this top “so flattering, cute and comfortable” that they “got it in [all] 3 colors.” In fact, multiple reviewers — Emma among them — note that they’ll be “buying all colors.” Clocking in at just $18, you might as well follow suit and add more than one color to your cart.
$18 at Target
11
Target
A pair of wide-leg jeans with cargo pockets
Toeing the line between trendy and timeless, these wide-leg denim cargo trousers are a perfect spring pick. Pair them with a blazer for an unexpectedly smart casual Friday look or try them with a cami tucked in for an effortless night-out ensemble. Regardless of your styling, rest assured that these are a “cute and stylish” selection, according to Angela’s review. A medium blue wash and super soft mid-weight cotton blend will have you reaching for this pair all season long.
$36 at Target
12
Target
A casual smocked sundress
Channel sunny days in this smocked midi dress and give your seasonal blues the boot. This dress — in four equally perfect colorways — is the perfect warm-weather pick. Crisp cotton, a swingy full skirt and smocked bodice will be right at home poolside or on a park trip. JulesM wrote in a review that they “love the fit” adding that it’s “so cute & flattering with pockets!” Tie spaghetti strap shoulders make for a customizable fit and an opportunity to embrace the bow trend in a subtle way.
$30 at Target

