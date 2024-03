A fresh take on a classic shirt

If you've resigned yourself to wearing oversized button-down shirts for the rest of your life (raises hand), allow us to point you in the direction of one that offers a colorful take on the classic menswear stripe. The cotton fabrication promises to be lightweight, and while there aren't a ton of reviews, at least one of them advised that the fit is slightly oversized. There are nine sorbet-inspired colors and prints to choose from, but if you’re looking for something a little more classic, we suggest this more classic option from Universal Thread.