Target

A pair of ankle-hem chinos that aren't too skinny or too wide

Reviewers says these Goldilocks-ian trousers split the different between a wide-leg and a slim pant — perfect for those among us still adjusting to life now that the decades-long reign of the skinny jean has ended. The crisp twill is blended with a hint of stretch to enable movement, and while they’re described as high-waisted, more than one reviewer said they were more of a midrise. With a 28-inch inseam, take your height into account when determining how cropped they’ll appear.