45 Spring Wardrobe Basics You'll Wish You'd Bought Ages Ago

Popular items from this list:
- A water resistant puffer jacket to check off ‘outerwear’ on your spring wardrobe list.
- A pair of platform sneakers to keep things cute and simple.
- A knit pullover and shorts set which includes a balloon-sleeve top.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A water resistant puffer jacket
2
A basic cropped tee with a twist — literally
3
A pair of light wash Levi's jeans that'll last for many spring seasons to come
4
A mini ruffle-hem dress
5
A pair of platform sneakers to keep things cute and simple
6
A comfortable pair of biker shorts
7
A midi skirt with a side slit and a spring-y print
8
A tiered dress because its sweet, simple, and classy
9
A comfortable bodysuit with a built-in bra
10
A pair of high-waisted lounge pants
11
A knit pullover and shorts set which includes a balloon-sleeve top
12
A boxy T-shirt dress because it's an instant cute outfit without the effort
13
A stylish overall jumpsuit to take a casual T-shirt to the next level
14
A floral wrap dress that has the perfect hidden pockets on each side
15
A bold handbag for putting all of your essentials in one stylish, vegan-leather place
16
A slouchy cardigan that's a cute basic you'll get tons of wear out of
17
Retro rectangle sunglasses to block the sun and the haters
18
A sweater vest
19
A pair of cropped pants for a clean look and comfortable feel
20
A ruffle mini skirt made with soft, breathable fabric and features a wrap tie design
21
A very comfortable cowl neck top
22
A set of stackable necklaces to expand (or finally begin) your dainty layering collection
23
A spaghetti-strapped skater dress
24
A pair of high-waisted pencil pants with a bow hem with pockets, an adjustable waist and tons of colors
25
A pair of Girlfriend Collective leggings
26
A longline wool coat
27
A button-down blouse
28
A flowy tank dress made from a super soft and lightweight material
29
A pair of loafer mules when you want to slip into a sophisticated look
30
A cozy sweatshirt because it pretty much sums up how we're feeling these days
31
A versatile pair of white denim jeans with a high-rise waist
32
An adorable pair of clogs that would look perfect with all your spring outfits
33
A cozy oversized collared sweater
34
An off-the-shoulder maxi dress for anyone who doesn't want to sacrifice comfort for style
35
A rib-knit bolero
36
A drawstring bodycon dress because it's cute AND comfortable
37
A satin scarf that will probably be the most used item in you closet
38
A long-sleeve cotton jumpsuit for something a bit more casual
39
A graphic tee great for when you want to throw on a casual outfit
40
OR a classic plain white tee
41
A cozy hoodie to replace the old one you've had for years
42
A neutral rattan crossbody bag
43
A cute pair of Chelsea rain boots so you can remain stylish even when its pouring out