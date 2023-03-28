ShoppingStyleAmazonSpring

45 Spring Wardrobe Basics You'll Wish You'd Bought Ages Ago

A new spring wardrobe is calling your name, and I've already found your new favorite pieces.
Amanda Davis
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005OBB0ZY?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=641ca050e4b0a3902d35c83a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Platform sneakers " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641ca050e4b0a3902d35c83a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005OBB0ZY?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=641ca050e4b0a3902d35c83a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Platform sneakers </a>and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C4Z11H3?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=641ca050e4b0a3902d35c83a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="balloon sleeve set." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641ca050e4b0a3902d35c83a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C4Z11H3?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=641ca050e4b0a3902d35c83a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">balloon sleeve set.</a>
Amazon
Platform sneakers and balloon sleeve set.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A water resistant puffer jacket
Promising review: "I bought this puffer jacket for my trip to Vermont and it kept me so warm in 20-degree weather. I recently went to NYC and knew I had to bring it and I'm so happy with this purchase! It's great quality, keeps you warm, and is the perfect length." — Lizzette A.
$30+ at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A basic cropped tee with a twist — literally
Promising reviews: "I got this shirt to workout in/lounge in. It is very comfy for both... the stretch and the front knot is very [cute]. Definitely a keep!" — Elizabeth Redwine

"OK so I wouldn't say that I'm a huge fam of crop tops...BUT I have been wanting a crop to wear with high waisted midi skirts and dresses and voila!! The shirt is actually pretty thick so you can't see the outline of the dresses too much. I'm really digging it for layering and I like it better than the DIY tied white tee look. SO if you are turned off by crop tops, consider it as a way to wear even more clothes and not just less!😂" — FerristOfThemAll
$21.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A pair of light wash Levi's jeans that'll last for many spring seasons to come
Promising review: "I was nervous to wear these at first because I usually only wear skinny jeans and don't branch out much with fashion trends. I like to stick to 'safe/boring' styles. But after trying them on and testing them out, I discovered they are LITERALLY my favorite pants... I can literally wear them ALL different ways. Strappy heals, flats, loafers, vans, booties, you name it. I am SO pleased and I feel so confident wearing them. They fit my waist like they were tailored just for me. I have an hour glass figure and I LOVE how high and fitted the waist is. I ordered my usual size in Levi's and they fit great. A nice hug, but nothing uncomfortable. These pants are SO on trend right now. I encourage anyone to give them a try... you'll be pleasantly surprised!!" — Spades
$55+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A mini ruffle-hem dress
BTW, many reviewers note you can wear this dress both ways meaning the "back" of the dress looks great as the front, too! You'll get a super cute cutout effect when you decide to wear it that way.

Promising review: "Great quality and style. You can wear it backwards too. You can also cover the back by not knotting it in the back as shown in the style. There are so many ways to style it if you get creative with it. It is stretchy around the neckline and back skirt and will likely fit you if you go based on the suggested measurements... The dress is not see-through and the fabric and stitch quality is great." — Katie
$39.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A pair of platform sneakers to keep things cute and simple
FYI: These sneaks tend to run a little big, so many reviewers suggest sizing a half size down!

Promising review: "These black platform Superga sneakers are very comfortable, and are true to size. Definitely what I was looking for. The platform is just the right amount of height. Enough to give me the extra height I wanted without looking silly...These look perfect with my split-hem flared leggings. The sneakers feel good on, feet are supported, and the width is true as well. They are well made, durable, and are on trend. I am super happy with this purchase." — No Name Please
$79 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A comfortable pair of biker shorts
Promising reviews: "Highly recommend these shorts. Soft, thick, stretch material, not see through at all. Shorts are long enough to prevent chaffing and [are also] high waisted. I ordered a Large in black and the size fit as expected, true to size. Will be ordering another pair." — E. R.

"These are my favorite biker shorts I’ve bought!... I love that they’re longer and they did not ride up at all. I didn’t have to do any always adjusting during my [spin class]. The top has a little bit of compression, but not so much that it’s uncomfortable when you sit...Highly recommend and I will probably buy more for the summer!" — Zachary Fiehweg
$20 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A midi skirt with a side slit and a spring-y print
Promising review: "Cute midline split skirt. I’ve seen the trend but it’s been hard finding a skirt that fits in person so I came to Amazon. This is probably the third or fourth skirt of this type I ordered from various companies and this fits the BEST. It’s a great thin material, but not see through. The slit is the perfect balance between classy and sexy. I see it being worn with sandals, then boots and a sweater for the winter. I live in Florida so this is the perfect material for here. Not too thick." — sim simma
$28.99 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A tiered dress because its sweet, simple, and classy
Promising reviews: "This dress is perfect; so comfortable and cute. Can wear with sneakers or dress up with heels." — Paige Kim

"Very comfortable and cool (great in hot weather), cute enough to dress up for wine tastings, and it has pockets large enough to hold your phone, keys, snacks (shrimp? You do you). A stranger even complimented me on it so 10/10 all around." — Mira
$34.70+ at Amazon
9
The Klassy Network
A comfortable bodysuit with a built-in bra
The Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business that has taken the fashion industry by storm after creating STYLISH tops and bodysuits with built-in padding. Each item has a different level of support (band-less, compressive band, or shelf bra) and all are double lined for function and comfort.

Promising reviews: "This is hands-down my favorite bodysuit and the easiest thing to grab when I’m trying to look put together especially in the office. The padding in the front makes it so there are no bra lines to worry about and the material hugs your body in a really nice way! 10 out of 10. 🖤 " — Gabrielle C.

"Obsessed. I wear it out and to work! So versatile and I feel so good in it!" — Chloe B.
$48 at Klassy Network
10
Target
A pair of high-waisted lounge pants
Promising reviews: "I love everything about this legging. It’s trending with the bell bottoms, high waist and not too tight …. It’s a great everyday wear, casual or a little dressy depending on adding the right pair of shoes and top and some accessories for the occasion." — MsTess

"Love love love these. They are flared but not too much and they are so comfy. They look just like the ones I had back in 2006. They are my new fave leggings! need to buy all the colors." — Trickyjen
$20 at Target
11
www.amazon.com
A knit pullover and shorts set which includes a balloon-sleeve top
Promising review: "Perfect loungewear set! Shorts are a bit baggy but (luckily) the drawstring string at the waist is real. The slouchy fit is very comfy and relaxed. Sweater also looks super cute with jeans!" — Elizabeth
$40.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A boxy T-shirt dress because it's an instant cute outfit without the effort
Promising reviews: "I love this dress! The jersey fabric feels amazing and it’s a loose fit. I’m buying it in every color!" — AD

"This dress is everything. It fits comfortably and as expected for an oversized style t-shirt dress. On me, this dress hits just above the knee. It’s held up perfectly through many washes. It can be dressed up with a cardigan and makes me feel super chic when I’m just lounging around the house." — Amazon customer
$12+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A stylish overall jumpsuit to take a casual T-shirt to the next level
Promising review: "I got this to be sort of a summer into fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" — Brie Parry
$31.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A floral wrap dress that has the perfect hidden pockets on each side
Promising review: "This dress fit me amazingly, it’s adorable and I will be wearing it to an upcoming wedding. Seriously so comfy as well, the material, the pockets, it’s breathable. Just love everything about this dress." — Amazon customer
$32.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A bold handbag for putting all of your essentials in one stylish, vegan-leather place
JW Pei is an Asian-, family-owned brand with minimalist purses that are made with sustainable vegan materials.

Promising review: "Absolutely love this little purse...This falls into the small-purse category, but there’s still ample space inside. Can fit my phone, lip gloss, mascara, blush, brow pencil, bill folder, keys, even my small battery-powered fan and I’ll still have space left. I like to wear it on my shoulder, the strap is the perfect length. I also love the bean shape; it looks luxe and gives it character. Material isn’t cheap at all. Overall a gorgeous addition to my collection & well worth the money." — Nelly
$58.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A slouchy cardigan that's a cute basic you'll get tons of wear out of
Promising review: "Didn’t realize I would end up wearing this sweater every single day. I should probably wash it, but I’m not sure I’m ready to part with it for even 30 minutes while it’s in the washer. :) Love the color too, I got the pink/purple one and it’s so cute. If you want to own a super comfortable cardigan — get it!! Usually wear a size S but ordered an L because I was going for the oversized look and OMG I love it so much!!" — Mary L
$36.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
Retro rectangle sunglasses to block the sun and the haters
Promising reviews: "Very chic. Comes with microfiber glasses pouch. Feel durable, not flimsy like most cheap sunglasses. The black ones are my favorite. Gave the other pair to my mom. She loves them." — Love_Jailene

"Wow these are great especially for the price. Can’t beat it. Got pricier ones that I didn’t want to wear for a trip so I purchased these, similar style...They are not flimsy at all, great sun protection, and stylish (in my opinion). Def wearing them again." — NickLex
$11.95 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A sweater vest
Promising review: "Love this! Well worth the price! I ordered a medium so that it wouldn’t be too oversized and look awkward. And it fits perfect!! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item...it’s very soft and thick. Which wasn’t what I expected at all. My only real complaint is the price of the item. However, this item is very trendy, so I understand. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" — Amazon customer
$26.99 at Amazon
19
Whimsy + Row
A pair of cropped pants for a clean look and comfortable feel
Whimsy + Row is a woman-owned small biz based in Los Angeles. Since 2014, they've had a focus on creating quality, eco-conscious fashion and do so by locally sourcing and upcycling materials that's later handmade into their limited batch clothing.
$60+ at Urban Outfitters
20
www.amazon.com
A ruffle mini skirt made with soft, breathable fabric and features a wrap tie design
Promising review: "Such a cute skirt! There's smaller strings that tie internally, and then the larger strings that tie on the side. Amazing that you can customize the tightness to fit just as you need. The length is perfect, hitting an inch or two above my knees, not sheer but lightweight and soft. Can definitely dress up or dress down! I'm considering buying some more in different patterns!" —Aionie
$21.99 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A very comfortable cowl neck top
Promising review: "I love this top! The material is of great quality, it’s soft, and not see through at all. It fits me perfectly, not too tight, not too loose. This light green color is so cute, pics do not do it justice... The adjustable straps allow for an even more perfect fit!" — Jena
$16.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A set of stackable necklaces to expand (or finally begin) your dainty layering collection
Promising review: "I wear this necklace almost every day! It’s the perfect delicate accessory to almost everything I wear. I tend to wear the crossbar piece by itself A LOT but ILOVE how you can do any of the pieces together and separate! I initially didn’t know if I would like that only because I have several layered necklaces that are all one piece and they are convenient to put on, but I am loving this option! All pieces are very lightweight and do not rub or pull on the neck and the clasp is easy to latch. One small thing is the longest necklace tends to slide around, showing the clasp throughout the day, and I have to keep making sure it’s not showing. Otherwise great necklace and I will buy again to make sure I keep an extra on hand for myself or a gift." — Shaundrajoy

$14.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A spaghetti-strapped skater dress
Promising review: "I have worn this out twice since received and I got soooo many compliments on it! Fits perfectly, great stitching and best of all ITS NOT SEE-THROUGH!! I will definitely get a lot of wear this summer. Perfect for summer date nights when it’s hot and humid but you still want to look cute!" — Gina Knight
$37.99 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A pair of high-waisted pencil pants with a bow hem with pockets, an adjustable waist and tons of colors
Promising review: "Absolutely obsessed!! I want alllll the colors! They fit perfectly, so comfortable, and SUPER cute and stylish! I get tons of compliments on them. Excellent quality and light, breathable fabric. Since I’m short, they fit right at my ankle and waistline. You will not be disappointed!" — M. Keene

Promising review: "These are my new favorite go-to work pants. I fell in love with high-waisted pants for my office wear. I give 5 stars. Buying more in other colors as we speak! Hold up nicely in the wash too! I’ve washed and dried mine two times now — perfect!" — Heather and Alex
$32.99 at Amazon
25
Girlfriend Collective
A pair of Girlfriend Collective leggings
And yes, it has pockets!

Promising review: "I love these leggings! They are so comfortable and high quality. The material is fairly thick but not too hot. The best part is that the waist is tight enough to stay up when walking, running, etc, but doesn't feel constrictive." — Nicole D.
$88 at Girlfriend Collective
26
www.amazon.com
A longline wool coat
If you plan on wearing thick sweaters and lots of layers, reviewers suggest sizing up one size so the coat isn't too snug!

Promising reviews: "Coat is everything I didn’t expect ! IT IS PERFECT! I wanted a nice coat for my trip to France, one that fit well and kept me warm. And truly, this hit the mark! If you are on the fence about buying this product, i hope this is the review that helps you decide! 100% worth it! And also for the price, you can’t beat it!" — Sthephany Bento

"This coat is so nice! Very warm, classy, chic, and very good material for the price. I was so surprised at how nice it was...Definitely want it in other colors!" — Rachael
$58.99 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A button-down blouse
Promising review: "Great for hot summer days and spring layering. This blouse just flows. I got pink and the color is just lovely. Easy care, great fit, and right price. What's not to like. I'm getting a second top." — AVO
$19.99 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A flowy tank dress made from a super soft and lightweight material
Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress! It’s loose, lightweight but not sheer, and great for summer. I wanted something very comfortable for chasing around the kids I babysit in NYC humidity. The slits on both sides make it really easy to move around in without being too risqué. I also love the adjustable straps." — Kat Y.
$29.99 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A pair of loafer mules when you want to slip into a sophisticated look
Promising reviews: "Such cute shoes that are maybe even better than the designer inspiration! I ordered a 37 and usually am a 6.5. They fit perfectly. Footbed is more padded than the designer version. Leather is soft and comfortable on the foot. Sole is not slippery." — Emily Wilson
$49.89 at Amazon
30
St. Andrews Embroidery / Etsy
A cozy sweatshirt because it pretty much sums up how we're feeling these days
St. Andrews Embroidery is Michigan-based small biz that creates handmade embroidered clothing with relatable and inspiring messages.

Note that all items are made to order, so it'll take some time to ship because the shop owner is busy creating their magic.✨

Promising reviews: "So so so happy with my purchase! The quality is amazing and I’ll be living in this sweatshirt " — Emily Tate

"LOVE LOVE LOVE my always sleepy sweater !! Super comfy good material!" — Olivia Singer
$45 at Etsy
31
Madewell
A versatile pair of white denim jeans with a high-rise waist
FYI, reviewers LOVE that these jeans have lots of stretch but recommend sizing down if you want a tighter fit.

Promising reviews: "Finally I have found white jeans that not only fit but look pretty darn good. So far I have worn these with ankle boots, sneakers and even my hiking boots Really cute — so glad I bought them!" — Lmkox

"I love how these jeans fit. Long and lean. High waisted, I feel so comfortable wearing these stylish white jeans...Great summer staple. " — MbinDallas
$128 at Madewell
32
www.amazon.com
An adorable pair of clogs that would look perfect with all your spring outfits
Promising review: "I love, love, love these shoes...These shoes are cute, supportive, and comfortable. I bought these and their Dansko equivalents at the same time, in different colors, and these are definitely way better. They don't rub on the tops of my feet like some other shoes do. I can wear them for hours without pain or blisters. I would recommend these to anyone and I will likely buy them in another color." — Savannah
$98.95 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A cozy oversized collared sweater
Promising reviews: "Giving my first Amazon review!! This sweater is absolutely the best! Super soft and it fits a little oversized which I love. I’ll definitely order again in other colors." —Lindsie

"Great quality. Sweater was way more thick than expected. Not as cropped as you think. Great for the price." —Texas
$35.99 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
An off-the-shoulder maxi dress for anyone who doesn't want to sacrifice comfort for style
Promising review: "So glad I took a risk on this dress because it ended up being one of my favorite dresses that I've ever owned. So much so I want all the colors! It's perfectly snug up top too so if you have a smaller bust like me, the girls still feel secure even without a bra on. I'm 5' tall and it came right to my feet with flats on. Didn't drag or get caught thanks to the dual slits. The dress was flowy and lightweight. I was quite happy with the quality." —J & B
$39.99 at Amazon
35
Beginning Boutique
A rib-knit bolero
I have this bolero in black and it's one of my new favorite closet additions! I love that it keeps me warm and allows me to wear a sleeveless tank without ruining my outfit with a jacket that may not match. It's really great for layering, too (perfect for those nights when I need this and jacket for extra warmth)! If you want a more oversized fit, you should definitely order up a size. But overall 10/10 recommend!

Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned small biz based in Australia. They're the home of tons of bright and trendy fashion pieces, so be sure to take a look at everything!

Promising review: "This is my absolute favorite piece. It really goes with most dresses so very versatile. I’m a medium and got the medium, it’s pretty true to size but I think I could have also gone the small for a more fitted look. Highly recommended." — Yvonne M.
$49.99 at Beginning Boutique
36
www.amazon.com
A drawstring bodycon dress because it's cute AND comfortable
Promising reviews: "I purchased this dress last minute for my birthday and absolutely loved it... I received a lot of compliments and felt confident wearing this dress. It wasn’t sheer at all and the material is very soft. It hugged all my curves and showed my shape. Definitely will purchase in other colors!" — laniya

"This dress is A-mazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length which means a lot when you're only 5'1. The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas... To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" — Tonya
$30.99 at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
A satin scarf that will probably be the most used item in you closet
Promising review: "I love this! Good quality and the pattern is beautiful. It came in a cute envelope. This scarf fits well as a top, it is silky so it slides a little if you don’t tie it right. I also use it as a headband in multiple ways." — Amazon customer
$10.99 at Amazon
38
Amazon
A long-sleeve cotton jumpsuit for something a bit more casual
Promising review: "I love this jumper. Super comfy, perfect fit. The waist is a string tie (not elastic!), which I really like.... The ankles and wrists are stretchy with the perfect amount of 'give' so I can get my feet and hands in and out easily. The fabric is light weight and easy to move, dance, and do yoga in. Of course, it's a v-neck so I wear a cami, sports top or halter underneath. And pockets!" — Debbie
$28.99 at Amazon
39
www.amazon.com
A graphic tee great for when you want to throw on a casual outfit
Promising review: "This is my new favorite T-shirt. First time wearing it out, I received so many compliments. When ordering, I really didn’t know what to expect from the sizing, but after reading the reviews I decided to choose an extra large due to everyone saying it was kind of crop-toppy, which is very true." — Sarah DaVitte
$19.99 at Amazon
40
www.amazon.com
OR a classic plain white tee
Promising review: "This shirt is so much more expensive looking than it was! It’s not sheer or too see through at all. The fabric is thicker than a cheap T-shirt and drapes nicely. It doesn’t cling too tightly or get baggy with wear....I would definitely recommend this shirt as a wardrobe staple for layering or just a laid back jeans and tee kind of look." — CB
$5.98 at Amazon
41
Amazon
A cozy hoodie to replace the old one you've had for years
Promising reviews: "This is such a beautiful zippered sweater. The material is a nice quality. It is dressy enough to wear in the evening but also looks great with jeans. I ordered a large so that it wasn't too form fitting (I like my sweaters a little big). I received compliments on it the first time I wore it out somewhere. I have ordered several more in different colors." — F. Allen

"Super comfortable and the pockets are angled just right. The thickness is perfect for a summer night, or spring day." — Leah D
$35.99 at Amazon
42
www.amazon.com
A neutral rattan crossbody bag
Promising reviews: '"GORGEOUS piece for the summer! This has definitely been my staple for outfits this summer. I get so many compliments on it all the time, totally worth the price! Some company’s sell these for hundreds of dollars, if you purchase this one here— nobody can even tell the difference. Sturdy, great style. Thank you!" — Jill

"Love this bag! It was perfect for our trip to Italy. So cute, goes with everything. Sturdy and durable weaving. Love the inner floral print lining. Convenient size. Very satisfied with my purchase! Definitely recommend." — Natalie Caldwell
$27.99 at Amazon
43
Everlane
A cute pair of Chelsea rain boots so you can remain stylish even when its pouring out
Promising reviews: "I work in productions and have to bare all sorts of weather everyday. These boots have been a life saver. lemme list it out real quick. 1) thick soles 2) amazing tread 3) completely waterproof 4) comfy enough to wear for 12+ hours of work. Don't hesitate to purchase. Perfect to go from work to everyday errands in the city." — Sala

"These boots are comfortable and stylish! I wore them with a dress and tights and they looked great. They fit comfortably and have a good heel." — Carlabbbb
$85 at Everlane
