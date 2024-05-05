ShoppingFashionsunglassesWomen's Accessories

Cool Women's Sunglasses You Can Get On Amazon For Under $20

No shade to designer brands, but these picks look just as good and cost way less.
In the spring and summer, grabbing your sunglasses before you head out the door is as important as making sure you have your keys and wallet. Good luck trying to drive, play pickleball or even comfortably hold a conversation with someone without them.

Sure, sunglasses protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful UV rays, but let’s be real, they’re an important accessory too. With a cute pair of sunglasses on, you suddenly look like a celebrity dodging the paparazzi even if you just rolled out of bed.

Different types of outfits call for different sunglass styles: aviator, cat-eye, oversized, funky heart-shaped — the list goes on. Create your own collection with the 12 pairs rounded up here. They’re all highly rated on Amazon and all cost less than $20.

1
Amazon
A pair of small, round polarized sunglasses
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

Round tortoiseshell sunglasses are timeless. If your wardrobe is full of timeless pieces (like solid-colored tees, button-downs and striped shirts), this pair of sunnies are just your style. Besides being chic, they’re also polarized, so they filter out the sun’s reflective glare.

Promising review: “These glasses are light, comfortable and flattering on the face. They look like much nicer glasses than their price tag reflects, and while I’ve only used them for one summer, so far they’re holding up. I ordered three pairs to try, and these were my favorite.” — JNHamidi
$14.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A pair of classic retro polarized sunglasses
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5

This classic sunglass style comes in 32 different colors, so you can find the pair that fits your vibe perfectly. This style is the Goldilocks of frames: not too big, not too small, but just right. They'll also give you 99% protection from UV rays.

Promising review: “The lenses are what one would expect on a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses! They actually divert or bend the sunlight away from my eyes and are comfortable to wear, staying securely in my hair when I need to remove them temporarily. I love the color and shape! A very solid purchase!” — Amazon customer
$9.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Two pairs of rectangle sunglasses
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5

What’s better than a two-for-one deal? If you're lover of '90s culture, these are the pairs you need to complete your outfits of baby tees and wide-leg jeans. There’s a wide range of colors to choose from, so you can stick with basic black or go for a funkier frame.

Promising review: “I am perpetually leaving my sunglasses somewhere or forgetting them when I take a different car. So I was looking for some stylish sunglasses that work well and were inexpensive enough to buy a few and leave them in different cars. These fit the mark. They are not crazy big overpowering your face and they aren’t too heavy. Most importantly they do block the sun pretty well and I have sensitive eyes. I’m happy with this purchase.” — Maryann
$14.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
This pair of semi-rimless sunglasses
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5

Another two-for-one deal, this bundle comes with a pair of classic black sunglasses and a pair of half-rimless ones — both timeless styles that literally go with anything. They're both outfitted with HD polarized lenses too.

Promising review: “Stylish sunglasses at an affordable price. They rival my name-brand Ray-Bans at 1/10 the cost and you get two pairs.” — Terry
$17.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
This pair of aviators that come in nine different colors
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

This pair of aviator sunglasses has a rosy tint and gold-toned frames. Choose from nine different frame and lens color combos.

Promising review: “I think I own three or four pairs of Sojos now and love every pair! These are polarized, light-weight, cute and affordable! This brand is awesome. I’ve had my first pair for years now, and they’re still holding up in amazing shape.” — Courtney
$15.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
This pair of square, cat-eye sunglasses
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5

If you’re looking for a pair of sunglasses that make a statement, this may be the pair for you. The square cat-eye shape is definitely a vibe. But they don’t just look cool: They’re guaranteed to protect from UVA and UVB rays. Choose from 11 different colors.

Promising review: “Finally! I found a pair of sunglasses that I LOVE. They fit my smaller face, don't smash my eyelashes and provide a bit of style while keeping my light-sensitive eyes safe. I've ordered multiples because they are very reasonably priced and I have a tendency to lose sunglasses!” — Marti VanRavenswaay
$14.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
This pair of ‘90s-style oval sunglasses
Amazon Rating: 4.4 out of 5

If you like the idea of ‘90s-style sunglasses but an oval shape looks better with your face shape than rectangular lenses, consider your search for the perfect pair over. Get two pairs for just $20 and choose from a range of different colors.

Promising review: “I have a lot of aviator sunglasses in various colors, and I love them, but I wanted a pair that were just basic sunglasses, and black ones, for sure. These fit the bill perfectly. These sunglasses are beautiful, and they aren't too big, which is important to me because I have a small face and head. They fit perfectly and are very comfortable. I love the shape, and they look great on my small face. They are sturdy, yet lightweight, and they don't slip down. And, as a bonus, they come with a nice cleaning cloth. They are polarized so even though they are quite dark, I can see through them perfectly, even while driving.” — Coloratura Kiki

$15.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
This pair of cat-eye sunglasses
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5

The perfect pair of cat-eye sunnies for under $15? Yep, we found ‘em. Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn with this black pair with gold detailing.

Promising review: “These sunglasses are wonderful. They are very good quality, and look very stylish. An added bonus is the case they come in, which is also good quality.” — Sarah Carpintero
$14.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
This pair of hexagonal sunglasses
Amazon Rating: 4.4 out of 5

If you like the idea of aviator-style sunglasses, but they don’t look good with your face shape, hexagon-shaped lenses just may be the way to go. They’re similar in style but not as rounded on the bottom. This pair comes in 14 different colors.

Promising review: “I LOVE these glasses they’re my second pair in a different color. They literally work for EVERYTHING!! Going on a run? Perfect they won’t fall off or droop on your nose. Tired or hungover? Big enough to cover you up but not cover your entire face. They’re polarized and can be dressed up and down and they're so light-weight. Will honestly probably buy a third or fourth color.” — Ang
$21.99 at Amazon
