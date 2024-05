Cool Women's Sunglasses You Can Get On Amazon For Under $20

This pair of ‘90s-style oval sunglasses

4.4 out of 5If you like the idea of ‘90s-style sunglasses but an oval shape looks better with your face shape than rectangular lenses, consider your search for the perfect pair over. Get two pairs for just $20 and choose from a range of different colors.“I have a lot of aviator sunglasses in various colors, and I love them, but I wanted a pair that were just basic sunglasses, and black ones, for sure. These fit the bill perfectly. These sunglasses are beautiful, and they aren't too big, which is important to me because I have a small face and head. They fit perfectly and are very comfortable. I love the shape, and they look great on my small face. They are sturdy, yet lightweight, and they don't slip down. And, as a bonus, they come with a nice cleaning cloth. They are polarized so even though they are quite dark, I can see through them perfectly, even while driving.” — Coloratura Kiki