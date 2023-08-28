ShoppingFashionStylesummer

14 Lightweight Tops For Women That Will Actually Cover Your Arms

“The sleeves are flattering and mask the bat-wing arms,” wrote a reviewer of one option on our list.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A gauze <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64e67709e4b0e366fc36fac4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fshirts-and-tops%2Fclassic-fit-double-gauze-shirt%2FAW686" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="button-up" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64e67709e4b0e366fc36fac4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64e67709e4b0e366fc36fac4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fshirts-and-tops%2Fclassic-fit-double-gauze-shirt%2FAW686" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">button-up</a>, a cooling <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-14519783?sid=64e67709e4b0e366fc36fac4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fbutton-front-resort-shirt-in-lusterweave-NM407.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="resort shirt" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64e67709e4b0e366fc36fac4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-14519783?sid=64e67709e4b0e366fc36fac4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fbutton-front-resort-shirt-in-lusterweave-NM407.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">resort shirt</a> and a <a href="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383280/5556?subId1=64e67709e4b0e366fc36fac4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D586646" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="breezy tee" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64e67709e4b0e366fc36fac4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383280/5556?subId1=64e67709e4b0e366fc36fac4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D586646" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">breezy tee</a>.
J.Crew, Madewell and Athleta
A gauze button-up, a cooling resort shirt and a breezy tee.

Just because hot weather often calls for less clothing doesn’t mean you always want to expose areas on your body that might make you feel insecure.

If you feel more comfortable keeping your arms under wraps, but still want to feel breezy and cool, look no further than this upcoming array of lightweight tops for women that also offer adequate arm coverage. (The longer sleeve lengths mean they can also be worn well into the fall, too.)

Reviewers claim that these arm-covering button-ups, T-shirts, tunics and stylishly embroidered blouses don’t feel oppressive at all, but rather are cooling alternatives that are perfect in warmer temps.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Nordstrom
A twist-front cotton tee
Made from a soft and breathable cotton blend, this lightweight and roomy tee features drop shoulders that cover the arms past the elbows and a fun twist-front design. It's available in four colors and standard sizing XS-XL and plus sizing 1X-3X.

Promising Nordstrom reviews: "The style of this is exactly what I was hoping for. Fit is perfect. White is slightly sheer but will be perfect for summer with skorts, skirts, shorts, etc. Back to order in more colors! Keep it up, Nordstrom, plus size ladies love Zella too!" — Bloggerbecky

"I'm currently fluffier than I'd like to be. This top is fab - flattering, super soft. The twist is a perfect decoy for my tummy and the sleeves cover the widest part of my arms, but it's stylish [rather than] hide-y. Chic basic. More colors please." — AlsGirlFriday
Plus sizing: $45 at NordstromStandard sizing: $45 at Nordstrom
2
J.Crew
A soft gauze button-up
Dubbed by J. Crew as the "ultimate everyday shirt," this classic-fitting button-up is made with gauzy cotton that feels supremely soft and lightweight. Available in four colors and in sizes 000-24, this shirt is also machine-washable.

Promising J.Crew review: "I’m not one that usually writes reviews but this shirt is perfection! The fabric is just cozy and soft and a perfect summer weight shirt. The sizing is roomy but that’s a plus for me because I find that J.Crew shirts can run tight across the bust line. I might wear shirts more often if they fit like this one!!" — Linda
$44.99+ at J.Crew
3
Land's End
A Supima cotton crewneck
Designed to have a perfectly relaxed fit, this three-quarter-sleeve tunic comes in an impressive selection of solid colors and prints and in sizing options petite (XS-XL), standard (XS-XL) and plus (1X-3X). It's constructed from a breathable Supima cotton that's resistant to pilling, shrinking and wrinkling.

Promising Land's End review: "This is my everyday go-top top no matter what season of the year! I wear it to the gym, to the grocery store, to get gas, to the post office -- you get the idea. With white pants in the summer and black ones in the winter, it has become my 'uniform' since I retired. The front is long enough to cover up my days of eating too much pizza, and the sleeve length is just long enough to cover up my falling scars! The fabric washes so nicely and it comes out of the dryer wrinkle-free. The black (the only color I buy) does NOT fade and this is a miracle since I have been buying this tunic for many years." — Didi
Plus sizing: $42.95 at Land's EndAll sizing: $25.77 at Target (originally $42.95)Standard sizing: $25.77 at Amazon (originally $42.95)
4
Lilly Pulitzer
A pleated linen tunic
This breezy pullover tunic is made from 100% Seacoast linen that gets softer with each cycle in the wash. It has pleat detailing along the front and back and comes in five colors including navy, lilac and white. Grab this in sizes XXS-XL.

Promising Lilly Pulitzer review: "This is a very nice 100% linen top. Great for Florida summers when you want to keep your upper arms covered. Like all Lilly it runs a little small. I was concerned it would look like a maternity top, but it is tailored well and flat over the stomach. I plan to buy the white one next." — buenovt
$148 at Lilly Pulitzer
5
Athleta
A breezy relaxed-fit tee
Designed with a comfortable, slightly roomy fit and T-shirt sleeves that fall to the elbow, Athleta's Breezy Serene tee is made from an ultra lightweight Tencel fabric that's breathable and feels similar to linen. You can grab this everyday-perfect shirt in five neutral colors in sizes XXS-XL.

Promising Athleta review: "Love the fabric quality and style of this tee. I am always looking for a lightweight tee shirt that comes right over the elbows, and this one does. I wore it yesterday and got several compliments. I will definitely order more colors." — anonymous
$27.99+ at Athleta
6
Amazon
A flowy chiffon blouse
This flowy blouse made from a wrinkle-resistant chiffon has split elbow-length sleeves for a ruffled effect. You can get this top in an impressive 45 colors and prints in sizes S-XXL.

Promising Amazon reviews: "Wore this top for the 1st time yesterday and received tons of compliments on it. Personally, the feel of the blouse is superb and is very lightweight. Not see through, but kept me cool in the Texas heat without compromising my style. I love the way it fits without hugging the wrong places, if ya know what I mean. I ordered an XL based solely on bust measurements, but could've gone with a large. For reference, I am top heavy (42DD), 5'5" and 170 pounds. — Tanya Howard

"First I bought one, then another, then another. Now I want them all. I'm 5'9" and bought size L. It's flowing and hides all the extra rolls around my middle. The sleeves are flattering and mask the bat-wing arms. I probably could have gotten an M, but I like things a bit oversized." — TJH
$25.99 at Amazon
7
J.Crew
A puff-sleeve jersey top
A stylish twist on standard T-shirt, this soft jersey-knit top from J.Crew feels lived-in from the first wear and features adorable elbow-length puff sleeves finished with delicate eyelet detailing. It comes in three colors in sizes XXS-XXL.

Promising J.Crew review: "Great lightweight top for hot Texas summers but also [for] all year long. Love the puffy sleeves which elevate a simple white tee. Great material and not see through. I ordered a large , but wish I would have gotten a medium. It’s not as tight fitting as I was about worried with a white shirt." — Jill

$49.99+ at J.Crew
8
Amazon
A stretch dolman top
Made with a boat neckline, a fitted waist and roomy bat-wing sleeves, this dolman top is a flattering fuller-coverage shirt that's made with a lightweight and slightly stretchy material. You can grab this in 45 colors and prints in sizes XS-5X.

Promising Amazon reviews: "I purchased this to have an option that looked more elevated than a basic T-shirt. I was concerned how it would fit given the stretchy material, I don't like my clothes too clingy. Overall, this is a total win. The ruching at the waist helps cover my muffin top and the material stretches over my large bust to create a flattering look. It hugs the right places and hides the ones you don't want to show off. The sleeve is also long enough to cover my chubby upper arms, I feel very confident in this shirt." — MrsSmith

"This fits well and is a nice, somewhat lightweight material. Not so lightweight that it's see-through or anything, but just a nice summer shirt for the office, etc." — Mopardodgegirl
$19.75 at Amazon
9
J.Crew
An embroidered tunic
Featuring intricately embroidered detailing, this breezy long-sleeve J.Crew tunic is made with 100% linen and is currently available in sizes XXS-L.

Promising J.Crew review: "Lovely for summer! Regular shirt length, not very tunic-y, which I like better. Glad I took a chance on this. It fits in more the J. Crew regular or classic style, definitely not the 'slim-fit' style. I wore a 20 in the slim-fit and got the XXL in this. I'm a 42D. (I usually get the button up pjs and other roomy shirts in XXL). Not see through. I work from home and this will be great for that as well as my regular life." — Cocoatogo
$128 at J.Crew
10
Amazon
A loose bell-sleeve V-neck
This casual V-neck features three-quarter bell sleeves and a relaxed, roomy fit that can pair well with jeans, leggings and shorts. It's available in 44 colors and prints in sizes S-XXL.

Promising Amazon review: "I wanted a 3/4 length shirt to wear in New Orleans where it is HOT! This covered my fat upper arms without being tight. The material is soft and nice to wear. It is thin but not see through. So far it has washed nicely (I did not dry it in the dryer). Nice to pack. Loved it so much I bought a plain color and a different print!" — rav4mom
$24.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A tie-front blouse
Featuring airy bat wing sleeves that reach mid-forearm, this summer-perfect blouse features a tie-front detail and a plunging deep V-neckline. It's available in 19 brightly hued prints in sizes S-XXL.

Promising Amazon review: "Pleasantly surprised by the coolness and comfort level of this top. Living in Florida in the summer with 100-degree temperatures I expected the material of this top to be too warm to wear out. I was wrong! This top was light weight, cool, and comfortable! Great for a summer outing! I’ll be ordering more in other colors!" — Kelley S.
$21.59 at Amazon
12
Anthropologie
An embroidered puff-sleeve blouse
Available in standard (XS-XL), petite (XXS-XL) and plus sizing (1X-3X), this adorable cotton and lyocell blouse from Anthropologie is detailed with intricate embroidery and puffed elbow-length sleeves. You can also get this top in solid white.

Promising Anthropologie review: "I sized down and happy I did. Flows nice. Thin fabric perfect for summer. Bought the black and the white. Love them both!' — SBriggs
$120+ at Anthropologie
13
Madewell
A cooling resort shirt
Eternally cool and stylish, this mid-length top features the perfect boxy fit and generous elbow-length sleeves. It's made from a lusterweave fabric, comes in four colors and both standard (XXS-XXL) and plus sizing (1X-4X).

Promising Madewell review: "This material is so soft and almost feels cooling. I have the long sleeve crop one in black and adore it, so I knew I had to get this too. If you wanted to love the Courier shirts but felt like they were too oversized, try this instead. Perfect amount of boxiness, and true to size for an oversized look—I would not have wanted to size down even if I could have. Love & would buy in other colors." — Hannah
$82 at Madewell
14
Nordstrom
An off-the-shoulder Bardot top
When you still want adequate arm coverage, but don't mind flashing a little shoulder, grab this lightweight Bardot top from Topshop made from an airy linen-kissed fabric with a stay-put neckline. It's available in six colors in both standard (2-14) and plus sizes (12-18).

Promising ASOS review: "[A] super comfy and cute top! Love the fabric for summer and it looks too cute!" — Verified Purchaser
Additional colors: $29+ at ASOSStandard sizing: $48 at NordstromPlus sizing: $24+ at Nordstrom

Before You Go

A high-slit knit dress

Affordable Black Dresses That You Can Wear To A Fall Wedding

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE