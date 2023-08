A Supima cotton crewneck

Designed to have a perfectly relaxed fit, this three-quarter-sleeve tunic comes in an impressive selection of solid colors and prints and in sizing options petite (XS-XL), standard (XS-XL) and plus (1X-3X). It's constructed from a breathable Supima cotton that's resistant to pilling, shrinking and wrinkling."This is my everyday go-top top no matter what season of the year! I wear it to the gym, to the grocery store, to get gas, to the post office -- you get the idea. With white pants in the summer and black ones in the winter, it has become my 'uniform' since I retired. The front is long enough to cover up my days of eating too much pizza, and the sleeve length is just long enough to cover up my falling scars! The fabric washes so nicely and it comes out of the dryer wrinkle-free. The black (the only color I buy) does NOT fade and this is a miracle since I have been buying this tunic for many years." — Didi