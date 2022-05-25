Shopping

Women's Underwear That Won't Give You A Wedgie In The Front

Comfortable panties, thongs and briefs with wide gussets in labia-inclusive designs for vulvas of all sizes.

You'll never have to readjust your underwear again with these <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=widegussetunderwear-TessaFlores-052522-628a95b2e4b0933e7366faf5&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.herroom.com%2Fvanity-fair-13001-lace-nouveau-brief-panty.shtml%3Futm_source%3Dpepperjam%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3D21181%26affiliate_id%3D21181%26click_id%3D3973516372%26clickId%3D3973516372" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="high-waisted and wide-gusset briefs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628a95b2e4b0933e7366faf5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=widegussetunderwear-TessaFlores-052522-628a95b2e4b0933e7366faf5&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.herroom.com%2Fvanity-fair-13001-lace-nouveau-brief-panty.shtml%3Futm_source%3Dpepperjam%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3D21181%26affiliate_id%3D21181%26click_id%3D3973516372%26clickId%3D3973516372" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">high-waisted and wide-gusset briefs</a>, this <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=93314&afftrack=widegussetunderwear-TessaFlores-052522-628a95b2e4b0933e7366faf5&urllink=yourparade.com%2Fproducts%2Fhigh-rise-thong" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="high-rise seam-free thong" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628a95b2e4b0933e7366faf5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=93314&afftrack=widegussetunderwear-TessaFlores-052522-628a95b2e4b0933e7366faf5&urllink=yourparade.com%2Fproducts%2Fhigh-rise-thong" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">high-rise seam-free thong</a> and these<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=widegussetunderwear-TessaFlores-052522-628a95b2e4b0933e7366faf5&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.victoriassecret.com%2Fus%2Fvs%2Fpanties-catalog%2Fvictoria-s-secret-cotton-shortie-panty-5000008453%3Fchoice%3D1NG0%26genericId%3D11199450%26rrec%3Dtrue%26recommendedProductType%3DpdpProductRecs%26crossSellType%3Dpersonalization%26crossSellReferrerPageCategoryId%3DVS%257CPANTIES-CATALOG" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" soft-spun cotton boy shorts" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628a95b2e4b0933e7366faf5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=widegussetunderwear-TessaFlores-052522-628a95b2e4b0933e7366faf5&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.victoriassecret.com%2Fus%2Fvs%2Fpanties-catalog%2Fvictoria-s-secret-cotton-shortie-panty-5000008453%3Fchoice%3D1NG0%26genericId%3D11199450%26rrec%3Dtrue%26recommendedProductType%3DpdpProductRecs%26crossSellType%3Dpersonalization%26crossSellReferrerPageCategoryId%3DVS%257CPANTIES-CATALOG" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> soft-spun cotton boy shorts</a>.
Is it just me, or are the crotches of underwear getting skinnier and skinnier? Move just the wrong way, and all hell breaks loose from that narrow piece of fabric meant to separate your bits from the uncomfortable lining of your pants.

Not only have medical professionals revealed that too-tight or ill-fitting underwear can lead to vaginal irritation, but the tiny-panty market also seems to bolster the unattainable “designer vagina” ideal by completely disregarding the variety of anatomy that naturally exists.

Even Khloe Kardashian mentioned this in a recent episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” when she pointed out the string-like design of the Skims bodysuit.

@tymarz

Why.... Why. #thicktok #curvy #midsize #thick #confused #makesnosense #fail

♬ original sound - Tyler Marz

Unsurprisingly, this sentiment is felt by many vagina-havers who have taken to the anonymous threads of Reddit to express their qualms with narrow-crotch underwear — and to share where to find options that will actually fit.

We used one helpful Reddit thread in particular to help create the following list of wide-gusset and vulva-inclusive underwear, which range from lacy thongs that offer a surprising amount of frontal coverage to supportive high-waisted briefs in a seam-free design and low-rise cheeky panties made with a barely-there mesh.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Lululemon
An athletic thong designed to move with you
Made from naturally breathable and moisture-wicking fabric, this athletic thong by Lululemon is mid-rise and has a four-way stretch construction meant to move with your anatomy without riding or bunching up. The flat seams are also chafe-resistant to prevent any kind of uncomfortable rubbing on folds of skin, and the smooth waistband won’t dig in.
$18 at Lululemon
2
Her Room
High-waisted briefs with a lace side-detail
These high-waisted and full-cut briefs have an extra-wide gusset that is lined with breathable cotton while covered elastic around the legs and waistband provides a secure fit to prevent uncomfortable bunching. They are also tagless, and available in eight different colors and sizes S-5X.
$11 at HerRoom
3
Spanx
A seam-free hipster panty with lace back and a smoothing waistband
These undetectable hipster panties by Spanx are seam-free and feature a slightly compressive smoothing waistband to offer a comfortable level of tummy control. The generous gusset is lined with breathable cotton and the back is made entirely of soft-comfort lace that lies flat.
$24 at Spanx
4
Revolve
A high-rise thong with a wide padded gusset to prevent “camel toe"
This cleverly designed high-rise thong uses strategically placed gusset padding to prevent unwanted silhouettes in your underwear while also providing adequate coverage. It’s made from breathable and moisture-wicking recycled fabric and is seam-free and machine washable.
$34 at Revolve
5
Hanky Panky
A printed lace thong with a stretchy cotton-lined gusset
Featuring an ultra-wide waistband that hugs the mid-section, this retro-style thong has a moderately sized gusset that is lined with 100% organic Supima cotton. It’s available in four different color patterns and sizes 0-12.
$32 at Hanky Panky
6
Amazon
A six-pack of best-selling cotton hipster briefs
Ideal for everyday wear, these basic and best-selling cotton briefs have 23,556 five-star-ratings on Amazon and feature a 100% cotton gusset that is moderate to full coverage. The stretchy waistband is thin, flat and seamless underneath clothes and comfortable against skin. They are available in sizes ranging from XS-XXL, however, the brand recommends going a size up due to the design’s snug fit.
$22.99 at Amazon
7
Parade
A high-rise thong made with soft, cool-to-the-touch fabric
Designed with comfortable four-way stretch, this high-rise, part-mesh thong offers a secure held-in feeling in the front with all the no-underwear-lines benefit of a thong. The soft, cool-to-the-touch fabric won’t bunch or fold during wear and has been sustainably sourced. They are available in 11 colors and sizes XS-3XL.
$11 at Parade
8
Amazon
A four-pack of no-roll, high-waisted underwear with a supportive waistband
These full-coverage briefs feature a stretchy and double fabric-covered waistband that won’t bunch or roll down during wear. They offer slight compression and support for comfort and a seam-free appearance under clothing. The wide and breathable gusset is also double-layered with moisture-wicking cotton.
$18.99+ at Amazon
9
Hanky Panky
A full-coverage cotton French brief with lace trim
Hitting just below the natural waist, these full-coverage French-cut briefs have a soft, flat elastic trim on the leg holes to help keep the gusset in place while you move. Both the crotch lining and the body of the briefs are made with organically grown Supima cotton for a comfortable and breathable wear.
$39 at Hanky Panky
10
MeUndies
A seam-free hipster panty made from moisture-wicking fabric
Offering a low-rise fit, these ultra light quick-dry panties have a super stretchy cotton gusset that is odor-resistant and moisture-wicking. They also have bonded seams for an undetectable look under clothing and the material has been ethically sourced and imported under fair working conditions.
$22 at MeUndies
11
Knickey
A mid-rise brief made from sustainably-sourced organic cotton
These ultra comfortable bikini briefs have a full coverage front and seat and are made with highly breathable organic cotton that has been OEKO-TEX Certified and sustainably sourced. They have a forgiving waistband that never digs in and just the right amount of elastic around the legs to provide a secure placement without constricting movement.
$17 at Knickey
12
Parade
Low-rise cheeky underwear with a barely there mesh back
The mesh paneled front and back of these cheeky low-rise bikini briefs provides a barely-there feeling that is ultra-soft and cool to the touch. Made from sustainably sourced fabric, these underwear also have a four-way stretch that won’t dig or bunch into folds of skin and are available in eight colors and sizes XS-3XL.
$13 at Parade
13
Victoria's Secret
Soft-spun cotton boy shorts with a slight stretch
These mid-rise full-coverage boy shorts by Victoria’s Secret are made with soft-spun cotton and have a soft elastic waistband. They have a slight stretch to allow for a comfortable range of motion, are machine washable and available in sizes XS-XXL.
$10 at Victoria's Secret
14
Maidenform
A lace thong with moderate frontal coverage
This sexy all-over lace thong by Maidenform has a surprising amount of frontal coverage and the top of the gusset, which is lined with 100% cotton, is sewn in for additional comfort. It's available in 17 colors and sizes 5-9.
$13 at Maidenform
