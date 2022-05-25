Unsurprisingly, this sentiment is felt by many vagina-havers who have taken to the anonymous threads of Reddit to express their qualms with narrow-crotch underwear — and to share where to find options that will actually fit.

We used one helpful Reddit thread in particular to help create the following list of wide-gusset and vulva-inclusive underwear, which range from lacy thongs that offer a surprising amount of frontal coverage to supportive high-waisted briefs in a seam-free design and low-rise cheeky panties made with a barely-there mesh.

