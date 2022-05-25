Is it just me, or are the crotches of underwear getting skinnier and skinnier? Move just the wrong way, and all hell breaks loose from that narrow piece of fabric meant to separate your bits from the uncomfortable lining of your pants.
Not only have medical professionals revealed that too-tight or ill-fitting underwear can lead to vaginal irritation, but the tiny-panty market also seems to bolster the unattainable “designer vagina” ideal by completely disregarding the variety of anatomy that naturally exists.
Advertisement
Even Khloe Kardashian mentioned this in a recent episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” when she pointed out the string-like design of the Skims bodysuit.
1
An athletic thong designed to move with you
2
High-waisted briefs with a lace side-detail
3
A seam-free hipster panty with lace back and a smoothing waistband
4
A high-rise thong with a wide padded gusset to prevent “camel toe"
5
A printed lace thong with a stretchy cotton-lined gusset
6
A six-pack of best-selling cotton hipster briefs
7
A high-rise thong made with soft, cool-to-the-touch fabric
8
A four-pack of no-roll, high-waisted underwear with a supportive waistband
9
A full-coverage cotton French brief with lace trim
10
A seam-free hipster panty made from moisture-wicking fabric
11
A mid-rise brief made from sustainably-sourced organic cotton
12
Low-rise cheeky underwear with a barely there mesh back
13
Soft-spun cotton boy shorts with a slight stretch
14
A lace thong with moderate frontal coverage
Advertisement