Layering used to be the name of the sweater game, but lately we’ve seen women wearing cardigans in a whole new way.
The classic wardrobe staple has been reimagined as a casual and cozy top. Women are wearing V-neck cardigans like blouses, buttoning them up for a sweet and slouchy look or wearing snugger fits and tucking them into jeans, bodysuit style.
If you’re like me and made the mistake of purging your closet of all button sweaters two years ago, here are 20 dreamy V-neck cardigans you can actually wear as tops.
Take a look below:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
Cropped Textured Cotton Cardigan
& Other Stories
2
UO Dolores Cable Knit Cardigan
Urban Outfitters
3
The Luxe Wool Rib Cardigan
Everlane
4
Dame Cardigan
Anthropologie
5
Love By Design Crop Cardigan
Nordstrom
6
Everyday cashmere cropped cardigan sweater
J. Crew
7
Fitted Ribbed Cardigan
& Other Stories
8
Slouchy Soft-Brushed V-Neck Cardi for Women
Old Navy
9
Smoother Than Silk Cardigan
Free People
10
V-Neck Button-Front Cardi for Women
Mango
11
Black Slub Boyfriend Cardigan
Torrid
12
Cropped Cardigan
& Other Stories
13
Washable Merino Cropped Cardigan Sweater
Banana Republic
14
Leah Ribbed Cardigan
Anthropologie
15
Topshop Horn Button Crop Cardigan
Nordstrom
16
The Soft Cotton Square Cardigan
Everlane
17
V-Neck Button-Front Cardi for Women
Old Navy
18
UO Speckled Button-Front Nep Cardigan
Urban Outfitters
19
Cropped Bell Sleeve Cardigan
Frank & Oak
20
LA Hearts Cable Stitch Cardigan Details
PacSun