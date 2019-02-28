Layering used to be the name of the sweater game, but lately we’ve seen women wearing cardigans in a whole new way.

The classic wardrobe staple has been reimagined as a casual and cozy top. Women are wearing V-neck cardigans like blouses, buttoning them up for a sweet and slouchy look or wearing snugger fits and tucking them into jeans, bodysuit style.

If you’re like me and made the mistake of purging your closet of all button sweaters two years ago, here are 20 dreamy V-neck cardigans you can actually wear as tops.

Take a look below: