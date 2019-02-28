HuffPost Finds

20 V-Neck Cardigans That Look Just As Cute As Tops

Cropped, fitted and sans undershirt. These aren't your grandmother’s cardigans.

Layering used to be the name of the sweater game, but lately we’ve seen women wearing cardigans in a whole new way.

The classic wardrobe staple has been reimagined as a casual and cozy top. Women are wearing V-neck cardigans like blouses, buttoning them up for a sweet and slouchy look or wearing snugger fits and tucking them into jeans, bodysuit style.

If you’re like me and made the mistake of purging your closet of all button sweaters two years ago, here are 20 dreamy V-neck cardigans you can actually wear as tops.

Take a look below:

1
Cropped Textured Cotton Cardigan
& Other Stories
Available in sizes XS-L, $89.
2
UO Dolores Cable Knit Cardigan
Urban Outfitters
Available in sizes XS-XL, $49.
3
The Luxe Wool Rib Cardigan
Everlane
Available in sizes XXS-XL, $98.
4
Dame Cardigan
Anthropologie
Available in sizes XS-XL, $98.
5
Love By Design Crop Cardigan
Nordstrom
Available in sizes XS-L, $49.
6
Everyday cashmere cropped cardigan sweater
J. Crew
Available in sizes XXS-3X, $98
7
Fitted Ribbed Cardigan
& Other Stories
Available in sizes 0-10, $49.
8
Slouchy Soft-Brushed V-Neck Cardi for Women
Old Navy
Available in sizes XS-XXL, $35.
9
Smoother Than Silk Cardigan
Free People
Available in sizes XS-L, $68.
10
V-Neck Button-Front Cardi for Women
Mango
Available in sizes XS-M, $25.
11
Black Slub Boyfriend Cardigan
Torrid
Available in sizes 10-30, $45.
12
Cropped Cardigan
& Other Stories
Available in sizes XS-L, $95
13
Washable Merino Cropped Cardigan Sweater
Banana Republic
Available in sizes XXS-XXL, $70.
14
Leah Ribbed Cardigan
Anthropologie
Available in sizes XXS-XL, $98.
15
Topshop Horn Button Crop Cardigan
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 2-12, $24.
16
The Soft Cotton Square Cardigan
Everlane
Available in sizes XXS-XL, $88.
17
V-Neck Button-Front Cardi for Women
Old Navy
Available in sizes XS-XXL, $25.
18
UO Speckled Button-Front Nep Cardigan
Urban Outfitters
Available in sizes XS-XL, $79.
19
Cropped Bell Sleeve Cardigan
Frank & Oak
Available in sizes XS-XL, $60.
20
LA Hearts Cable Stitch Cardigan Details
PacSun
Available in sizes XS-L, $43.
