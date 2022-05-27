Shopping

The Cutest Vintage-Inspired Women's Swimsuits

Retro-style bikinis, one-pieces and swim dresses to wear at your next pool party.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Get a modern take on vintage with this <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43177&u1=vintageswimsuits-TessaFlores-052522-628d7c6ae4b05cfc2692b1c9&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Ffpmovement%2Fshop%2Fgeorgia-bikini-top%2F%3Fcolor%3D080%26countryCode%3DUS%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiAjc2QBhDgARIsAMc3SqSsP7eZf7SAEmp2IwOQ6GX4E1F6rhUFmpQD8fk0o1iQF5MMLeSWS88aArvsEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26inventoryCountry%3DUS%26size%3DXS%26utm_kxconfid%3Dv3sdm8r4u%26utm_kxconfid%3Dvx6ro62gj%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1%26cm_mmc%3Drakuten-_-affiliates-_-Skimlinks%2520%2528Variable%2520Pricing%2529-_-1%26utm_medium%3Daffiliates%26utm_source%3Drakuten%26utm_campaign%3DSkimlinks%2520%2528Variable%2520Pricing%2529%26utm_term%3D1058943%26utm_content%3D1%26ranMID%3D43177%26ranEAID%3Dtv2R4u9rImY%26ranSiteID%3Dtv2R4u9rImY-sWQg8O1v4Isu4JN28ndvkQ" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="high-waisted scoop-neck two-piece" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628d7c6ae4b05cfc2692b1c9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43177&u1=vintageswimsuits-TessaFlores-052522-628d7c6ae4b05cfc2692b1c9&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Ffpmovement%2Fshop%2Fgeorgia-bikini-top%2F%3Fcolor%3D080%26countryCode%3DUS%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiAjc2QBhDgARIsAMc3SqSsP7eZf7SAEmp2IwOQ6GX4E1F6rhUFmpQD8fk0o1iQF5MMLeSWS88aArvsEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26inventoryCountry%3DUS%26size%3DXS%26utm_kxconfid%3Dv3sdm8r4u%26utm_kxconfid%3Dvx6ro62gj%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1%26cm_mmc%3Drakuten-_-affiliates-_-Skimlinks%2520%2528Variable%2520Pricing%2529-_-1%26utm_medium%3Daffiliates%26utm_source%3Drakuten%26utm_campaign%3DSkimlinks%2520%2528Variable%2520Pricing%2529%26utm_term%3D1058943%26utm_content%3D1%26ranMID%3D43177%26ranEAID%3Dtv2R4u9rImY%26ranSiteID%3Dtv2R4u9rImY-sWQg8O1v4Isu4JN28ndvkQ" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">high-waisted scoop-neck two-piece</a>, a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39687&u1=vintageswimsuits-TessaFlores-052522-628d7c6ae4b05cfc2692b1c9&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wolfandbadger.com%2Fus%2Fpink-ruched-cross-over-one-piece%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bubblegum-pink ruched halter swimsuit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628d7c6ae4b05cfc2692b1c9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39687&u1=vintageswimsuits-TessaFlores-052522-628d7c6ae4b05cfc2692b1c9&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wolfandbadger.com%2Fus%2Fpink-ruched-cross-over-one-piece%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">bubblegum-pink ruched halter swimsuit</a> and a <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-12392-265720-201895?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bodenusa.com%2Fen-us%2Fportofino-cup-size-swimsuit-ivory-colourblock%2Fsty-s0188-mul%3Fcode%3DS150%26tc_ch%3Dps%26tc_ve%3Dgoog%26tc_so%3Dpla%26tc_me%3Dcr%26tc_ca%3Daw-drop-offer%26tc_au%3Dpla-293946777986%26tc_cr%3Dna%26tc_campid%3DShopping%2B-%2BSmart%2B-%2BCatch%2BAll%26tc_adgroupid%3DCatch%2Ball%26tc_kwid%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26tc_matchid%3Dna%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwhLKUBhDiARIsAMaTLnEwV3aQ4i2vzvsX5BimSLPAUIvZYBrCzifmLeaT7oDB6OFyLzv5TucaAsz4EALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sid=vintageswimsuits-TessaFlores-052522-628d7c6ae4b05cfc2692b1c9&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="&#x27;40s-inspired one-piece in a color-block print" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628d7c6ae4b05cfc2692b1c9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-12392-265720-201895?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bodenusa.com%2Fen-us%2Fportofino-cup-size-swimsuit-ivory-colourblock%2Fsty-s0188-mul%3Fcode%3DS150%26tc_ch%3Dps%26tc_ve%3Dgoog%26tc_so%3Dpla%26tc_me%3Dcr%26tc_ca%3Daw-drop-offer%26tc_au%3Dpla-293946777986%26tc_cr%3Dna%26tc_campid%3DShopping%2B-%2BSmart%2B-%2BCatch%2BAll%26tc_adgroupid%3DCatch%2Ball%26tc_kwid%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26tc_matchid%3Dna%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwhLKUBhDiARIsAMaTLnEwV3aQ4i2vzvsX5BimSLPAUIvZYBrCzifmLeaT7oDB6OFyLzv5TucaAsz4EALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sid=vintageswimsuits-TessaFlores-052522-628d7c6ae4b05cfc2692b1c9&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">'40s-inspired one-piece in a color-block print</a>.
Free People, Wolf & Badger, Boden
Get a modern take on vintage with this high-waisted scoop-neck two-piece, a bubblegum-pink ruched halter swimsuit and a '40s-inspired one-piece in a color-block print.

There’s something to be said about the timeless nature of a 1950s ruched one-piece swimsuit or fun, retro bikini like one worn by Bridgette Bardot in “A Very Private Affair.”

Fortunately, it’s not entirely impossible for you to get your hands on some pretty convincing replicas that capture the flattering silhouettes and glamorous designs from the 1920s well into the ’70s.

The following list of vintage-inspired swimsuits recreate the nostalgia of swimwear gone by with tastefully added touches of modernity. Keep scrolling to find deep-V one-pieces that look just like something out of a ’60s Bond film, quilted two-pieces with adorable piping details or supportive bustier-style suits that will have you feeling cute and confident.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Boden
A ‘40s-inspired colorblocked one-piece with underwire cups
This sculpted one-piece uses intentionally placed side panels and a waistband to create a universally flattering silhouette. It’s made with a sculpted lining and has underwire cups for added support as well as removable adjustable straps for a customized fit. The suit is currently available in cup sizes up to 38C.
$125 at Boden
2
Free People
A scoop-neck bikini top with matching full-coverage bottoms
This 1960s-esque two-piece features a scoop-neck top with wide straps and button details and mid-rise bottoms with piping. The fabric has a quilted texture and is infused with UV protection of up to 50+. Both the top and the bottom are available in 15 colors and prints and sizes XS-L.
Top: $84 at Free PeopleBottoms: $88 at Free People
3
Amazon
A classic halter one-piece with ruching and a full-coverage bottom
This classic halter top suit is nearly identical to boy-short playsuits of the 1950s and features a flattering fit with ruching along the torso. It’s also double-lined and has soft removable padding. There are 19 colors and patterns available in sizes S-XL.
$29.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A backless one-piece bather that can be tied a number of different ways
This pin-up bather has full-coverage boy-short bottoms and a deep-V front with straps that can be that can be worn and a number of different ways. Tie them crossbody at the waist for a cinched-in feel, twisted down the back or around the neck like a traditional halter. It’s available in sizes S-3XL and 20 different color and print options, including polka dot and floral.
$29.99+ at Amazon
5
ModCloth
A patriotic high-waisted bikini and halter top
Perfect for a Fourth of July pool party or your next warm-weather vacation, this two-piece halter suit was inspired by 1950s Hollywood glamour and is a product of a Barbie and ModCloth collaboration. The top has padded triangle cups, a bunny-tie detail and a flattering sweetheart neckline. The bottoms are high-waisted and offer full coverage. Both are made with UV-protective material equivalent to SPF50. This bikini is available in sizes S-4X.
Top: $54.99 at ModClothBottoms: $54.99 at ModCloth
6
Anthropologie
A ruffled two-piece with a supportive wide-strap top
The top of this bikini has flattering wide straps and a classic clasp closure as well as built-in underwire for added support. The mid-rise bottoms have a cute ruffle detail on the top with a removable belt. Both are made with a luxe fabric and available in sizes XS-XL.
Top: $100 at AnthropologieBottoms: $100 at Anthropologie
7
Nordstrom Rack
A ‘60s-inspired Bond Girl swimsuit with matching belt
Reminiscent of Barbarella or the Bond girls of the '60s, this French-cut one-piece by Billabong has capped sleeves, a deep-V front and an even deeper V-cut back. It has a light yellow and polka dot print, and the belt is removable. It’s available in sizes S-XL.
$69.97 at Nordstrom Rack
8
Cupshe
An affordable red gingham smocked bikini
This red gingham bikini is made with a textured, smocked material and has a high-waisted bottom to match the bandeau top. The bottoms offer moderate coverage with a slightly cheeky design and the set is currently available in sizes XS-L.
$27.99 at Cupshe
9
Wolf & Badger
A glamorous ruched one-piece with a cross-over halter
This flattering cross-over halter is made with a pink micro mesh layered over a bubblegum pink swim fabric to create gauze-like ruching. The keyhole front and cross-back halter accentuate the torso and replicate a timeless '50s silhouette. It’s available in sizes XS-5X.
$165 at Wolf & Badger
10
ModCloth
A full-coverage candy-stripe swimdress in a 1920s-esque cut
Closely resembling swim dresses of the late 1920s, this A-line suit has a full-coverage brief attached beneath the skirt, a deep scoop back and padded cups for support. The material is slightly compressive at the tummy for comfort, and it’s available in sizes 4-24W.
$109 at ModCloth
11
Victoria's Secret
A flattering bustier one-piece made from lightly shaping fabric
If you like a more secure feeling to your swimsuits, then this retro bustier-style one-piece is for you. It’s constructed from a smoothing, slightly compressive fabric and features integrated molded cups with underwire for a supportive feel. The straps are adjustable, and it’s available in sizes M-XL.
$111 at Victoria's Secret
12
ModCloth
A groovy high-waisted two-piece with cute cat print
This fun '70s-inspired two-piece features the whimsical and original artwork of Marisol Muro and is fully lined for better coverage. The top can be worn two ways — strapless or with straps — and uses removable padding and underwire for an added layer of support. The bikini is available in sizes XS-4X.
Top: $59 at ModClothBottoms: $59 at ModCloth
13
Asos
A mid-waisted and high-cut bikini with bandeau top
Made with a textured crinkle fabric, this bikini has mid-rise French-cut bottoms and a U-ring bandeau top, reminiscent of the late '70s. Both the top and bottoms are available in sizes 2-12.
Top: $37 at ASOSBottoms: $20 at ASOS
14
Cupshe
A 1970s-inspired cut-out one-piece
This tropical suit features a fun keyhole design in the front, an O-ring detail and a slightly cheeky seat. The cross-back straps are adjustable and the soft cup inserts are removable. It’s available in sizes XS-XL.
$29.99 at Cupshe
A one-shoulder bikini with cute scalloped edges

24 Swimsuits That Are Actually Comfortable

Popular in the Community

shoppingsummerswimsuitsswimwear

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

How To Know When It’s Time To Take Medication For Depression

Wellness

You Can Actually Die From Grief

Parenting

Signs Your Kid Might Be Traumatized By Gun Violence In The News

Wellness

30 Relatable Tweets About Social Anxiety

Food & Drink

Meet The Perry Burger, A Perfect Homemade Burger That Doesn’t Require A Grill

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Share The Must-Have Skin Care Products They Bring On A Plane

Work/Life

The Worst Thing You Can Do At Work After Another Mass Shooting

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In June

Shopping

31 Backyard Upgrades To Make Your Next Staycation The Best Yet

Shopping

ADHD Experts Share The Time Management Tools That Actually Work

Parenting

95% Of Schools Do Active Shooter Drills. Here's How It Affects Kids.

Wellness

How To Cope With The Latest School Shooting If You're A Parent

Food & Drink

7 Easy Tips For Making Perfect Grilled Chicken Every Time

Shopping

The 4 Best Running Shoes You Can Get Online, According To A Podiatrist

Shopping

Finally, Women's Underwear That Won't Give You A Wedgie In The Front

Shopping

26 Stylish Items From Amazon For People Who Absolutely Hate The Heat

Shopping

Modest Summer Workout Clothes That Don't Show Too Much Skin

Shopping

Everything You Need To Throw Your Dog An Epic Birthday Party

Relationships

How To Get A Moment With Each Of Your Wedding Guests

Shopping

This Iconic Hair Tool Is Only $21 Right Now

Shopping

FYI, Citronella Candles Don't Keep Mosquitoes Away. Here's What Does.

Food & Drink

The Biggest Grilling Mistake People Make, According To Grill Masters

Shopping

25 K-Beauty Products For Every Skin Type

Shopping

Dopamine Dressing Is The Summer Trend We Could All Use More Of

Shopping

Still Not Sure About The Press-On Nail Trend? Here Are 10 To Try On Vacation

Shopping

5 Podiatrist-Recommended Recovery Sandals That'll Pamper Your Feet

Wellness

What Is Delta-8 THC And Why Are States Banning It?

Wellness

This Is Your Brain And Body On 'Hot Girl Walks'

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

If Your Mole Looks Like This, It's Time To See A Dermatologist

Shopping

The Best Memorial Day Sales To Shop Right Now

Shopping

The Perfectly Sized Bag You Need For A Long Weekend Away

Travel

Yes, It's Possible To Take A Relaxing Vacation In Philly. Here's How.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

20 Stylish Things That'll Have Your Back Through Spring Days And Summer Nights

Shopping

28 Warm Weather Things From Amazon You'll Need To Have A Very Stylish Vacation

Shopping

24 Products That’ll Instantly Upgrade Your Backyard

Shopping

This Line Of Haircare Is Target's Best Kept Secret

Work/Life

If You're About To Quit Your Job, Delete These 5 Things

Shopping

The Best Sports Bras Without That Annoying Removable Padding That Bunches Up