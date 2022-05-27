1
A ‘40s-inspired colorblocked one-piece with underwire cups
2
A scoop-neck bikini top with matching full-coverage bottoms
3
A classic halter one-piece with ruching and a full-coverage bottom
4
A backless one-piece bather that can be tied a number of different ways
5
A patriotic high-waisted bikini and halter top
6
A ruffled two-piece with a supportive wide-strap top
7
A ‘60s-inspired Bond Girl swimsuit with matching belt
8
An affordable red gingham smocked bikini
9
A glamorous ruched one-piece with a cross-over halter
10
A full-coverage candy-stripe swimdress in a 1920s-esque cut
11
A flattering bustier one-piece made from lightly shaping fabric
12
A groovy high-waisted two-piece with cute cat print
13
A mid-waisted and high-cut bikini with bandeau top
14
A 1970s-inspired cut-out one-piece