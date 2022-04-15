Shopping for shoes is difficult at baseline, but it’s a task made worse when you have wide feet. Comfortable heels feel unattainable, the wide shoes that do exist are expensive, and many of the available styles are (no offense) truly heinous. Target has thankfully decided to swoop in and fill that gap.
Below are some of the best shoes that Target has to offer — they’re all available in wide-fit sizes and most cost less than $25.
Advertisement
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Versatile heeled sandals
2
Comfortable white sneakers
3
Mid-calf rubber rain boots
4
Quilted memory foam insole sneakers
5
Embellished slide sandals
6
Classic Chelsea boots
7
Chic closed-toe mules
8
Lightweight footbed sandals
9
Woven wedges
10
Pointed-toe black pumps