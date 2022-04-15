Shopping

10 Of The Best Wide-Fit Women's Shoes You Can Get At Target

If you've struggled to find heels that fit properly, this is for you.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Shopping for shoes is difficult at baseline, but it’s a task made worse when you have wide feet. Comfortable heels feel unattainable, the wide shoes that do exist are expensive, and many of the available styles are (no offense) truly heinous. Target has thankfully decided to swoop in and fill that gap.

Below are some of the best shoes that Target has to offer — they’re all available in wide-fit sizes and most cost less than $25.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Versatile heeled sandals
While we talk at length about the need for a LBD, we seldom mention the importance that is the little black shoe. These are versatile enough to be worn every day and with any outfit.

Promising review: "Great show for the price! I wore these to a wedding and danced for hours with little discomfort." —TargetShopper
Get them for $19.99.
2
Target
Comfortable white sneakers
Look no further than these sneakers if you're looking for a plain pair of kicks. You can wear them anywhere from dog walks to brunch dates and reviewers swear by their comfort.

Promising review: "I bought these in white and love how comfortable the fit is!! Some of my high-end sneakers aren’t as comfortable—go figure!" —Hopeful
Get them for $23.99.
3
Target
Mid-calf rubber rain boots
Spring has arrived and rainy season has joined right along with it. Jump ahead of the puddle that is April with this pair of durable rubber boots, perfect for keeping your feet dry on days in which the weather app is calling for scattered thunderstorms.

Promising review: "These boots are incredibly comfortable. I wear these more than my expensive rain boots. I bought matte black, shiny black and maroon." —4csmom
Get them for $23.99.
4
Target
Quilted memory foam insole sneakers
Whether popping out for a casual walk or running errands, these stylish sneakers deserve a spot in your daily wardrobe. Memory foam insoles mean they're comfortable while elastic goring makes them feel perfectly tailored to your foot.

Promising review: "I am on my third pair!!! These are my holy grail comfy all day walking but cute shoes! I took these shoes brand new on a road trip and wore them the entire time and did not get one blister or mark!" —Swiftlytired
Get them for $15.99.
5
Target
Embellished slide sandals
If you'd like the comfort of your flip-flops but want your outfit to lookmore polished, these studded slides are a fantastic alternative. Subtle glitz gives them a dressy air while the slip-on design keeps them comfy.

Promising review: "Obsessed with these! I’ll definitely be going back to get them in black as well. I’ll be wearing these all spring and summer long!" —Tara
Get them for $17.49.
6
Target
Classic Chelsea boots
These Chelsea boots are a classic closet staple that will be put to use for years to come. Pull-on styles are especially difficult to find for folks with wide feet, but these have ample extra room to ensure that your foot feels comfortable (as opposed to, well, squished).

Promising review: "I LOVE these boots perfect for any weather you can dress down or up! Seriously such a basic purchase everybody needs to make." —Bmc6
Get it for $25.49.
7
Target
Chic closed-toe mules
A spunky upgrade to the ballet flat, these trendy mules add a polished touch to any outfit. They're dressy sans heel and are great for trips to and from the office, plus the elasticized band provides a touch of extra support.

Promising review: "These shoes definitely caught my eye when I first saw them. It's an unusual style that's pretty cute! I like how they look on me and received some compliments when I wore them for the first time." —Mama Bear
Get them for $23.99.
8
Target
Lightweight footbed sandals
These contoured sandals have over 1,200 positive reviews — and for excellent reason. They're on sale for $11.49 (originally $22.99), are mega comfortable, and the adjustable strap makes them especially fantastic for accommodating to wide feet.

Promising review: "For those with wide width feet, these are so great. Sturdy supportive footbed, fits perfectly. I always order multiples because once the bottom sole wears through, I'll have extras on hand." —Momx3
Get them for $11.49.
9
Target
Woven wedges
Warm weather is fast approaching which means that it's time to trade in closed-toe pumps for these woven wedges. A grippy bottom and platform height means you won't feel as if you're stumbling with every step, plus the nude hue means these will pair perfectly with every ensemble.

Promising review: "These are cute and comfortable." —Ashleigh
Get them for $27.99.
10
Target
Pointed-toe black pumps
Spring is synonymous with wedding season and, while you may not wish to wear the same dress every weekend, re-wearing the same pair of heels is fair game — and these perfectly fit the versatility bill with a solid color and simple silhouette.

Promising review: "I've been searching for suede pumps for a long time and most styles aren't what I'm looking for. I decided to try this out and it feels so comfortable and looks elegant! For the price, it is very worth it and the quality is good. The soles are great too, it feels like I won't slip easily compared to other heels in the market." —Anne
Get them for $23.99.
20 Of The Best Target Fashion Finds Under $20

