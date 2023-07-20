Women's World Cup Live Updates: First Matches Kicking Off

Getty Images

Get Ready For Some Early Morning Games

If American viewers want to catch the first game live, they’re in for a very, very early morning. The first match kicking things off will be New Zealand vs. Norway at noon in Auckland. For U.S. viewers, that will be at 3 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Slightly less dedicated viewers can shoot for the second game – Australia vs. Ireland in Sydney – which starts at 6 a.m. ET and marks Ireland’s first ever appearance in the Women’s World Cup.