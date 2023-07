Women's World Cup Live Updates: First Matches Kicking Off

A gunman killed two people in Auckland just hours before the first match of the 2023 Women's World Cup was set to begin in New Zealand's most populous city. Police said six others were injured in the shooting; the gunman is also dead.New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said there was no threat to the tournament and that the first match would go on at Auckland's Eden Park."Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland,” Hipkins said . “The government has spoken to FIFA organizers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned. I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the action of one individual.”Gun violence is rare in New Zealand. After the country experienced its worst mass shooting in 2019, when 51 people were killed at two mosques in Christchurch, legislators passed reforms further tightening gun restrictions.