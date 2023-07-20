Women's World Cup Live Updates: First Matches Kicking Off

The 2023 Women’s World Cup begins Thursday with matches across Australia and New Zealand.
The tournament, which will conclude on Aug. 20 in Sydney, is expected to draw unprecedented crowds as women’s soccer reaches new heights in popularity.
A record 32 nations are vying for the world title, among them the four-time champion United States, the 2022 Euro victors England and the eight countries making their World Cup debut: Haiti, Ireland, Morocco, Panama, Philippines, Portugal, Vietnam and Zambia.
Advertisement
Read live updates on the tournament below:
Pinned
Getty Images
First Up: Group Stage
The 2023 Women's World Cup gets underway Thursday with the group stage, in which teams play each other in a round-robin format. This year's tournament has eight groups of four teams; each team within every group will play each other. At the end of this stage, the top two teams in each group will advance to the Round of 16.
FIFA Expresses Condolences To Auckland Shooting Victims' Families
FIFA released a statement acknowledging the shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, this morning that killed two people and injured six others.
"FIFA extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following the incident which occurred this morning in Auckland, New Zealand, and our thoughts and prayers remain with those who have been injured in this tragic incident," the statement said.
The shooting occurred near the hotels where some of the teams are staying. FIFA was assured that it was an "isolated incident" and that the opening match in Eden Park can proceed as scheduled.
"The participating teams in close proximity to this incident are being supported in relation to any impact that may have taken place," FIFA said in the statement.
"FIFA extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following the incident which occurred this morning in Auckland, New Zealand, and our thoughts and prayers remain with those who have been injured in this tragic incident," the statement said.
The shooting occurred near the hotels where some of the teams are staying. FIFA was assured that it was an "isolated incident" and that the opening match in Eden Park can proceed as scheduled.
"The participating teams in close proximity to this incident are being supported in relation to any impact that may have taken place," FIFA said in the statement.
Team USA Gets A Visit From Second Gentleman
Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, stopped by the U.S. Women's National Team's practice on Thursday.
Emhoff is leading the U.S. delegation to the tournament in New Zealand.
Emhoff is leading the U.S. delegation to the tournament in New Zealand.
Why Is Australia’s National Team Called The Matildas?
A fun bit of Australian trivia: The country’s national women’s team is called the Matildas. The team used to be known as the Female Socceroos — inspired by the iconic marsupial — but a mascot from the 1982 Commonwealth Games had a hand in the nickname that now stokes national pride.
The Sydney Morning Herald published a deep dive into that name last month:
https://www.smh.com.au/sport/soccer/sometimes-you-strike-it-lucky-how-a-25-cent-phone-poll-gave-the-matildas-their-name-20230517-p5d93q.html
The Sydney Morning Herald published a deep dive into that name last month:
https://www.smh.com.au/sport/soccer/sometimes-you-strike-it-lucky-how-a-25-cent-phone-poll-gave-the-matildas-their-name-20230517-p5d93q.html
Getty Images
Get Ready For Some Early Morning Games
If American viewers want to catch the first game live, they’re in for a very, very early morning. The first match kicking things off will be New Zealand vs. Norway at noon in Auckland. For U.S. viewers, that will be at 3 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Slightly less dedicated viewers can shoot for the second game – Australia vs. Ireland in Sydney – which starts at 6 a.m. ET and marks Ireland’s first ever appearance in the Women’s World Cup.
Getty Images
New Zealand Rocked By Shooting Hours Before Kickoff
A gunman killed two people in Auckland just hours before the first match of the 2023 Women's World Cup was set to begin in New Zealand's most populous city. Police said six others were injured in the shooting; the gunman is also dead.
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said there was no threat to the tournament and that the first match would go on at Auckland's Eden Park.
"Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland,” Hipkins said. “The government has spoken to FIFA organizers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned. I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the action of one individual.”
Gun violence is rare in New Zealand. After the country experienced its worst mass shooting in 2019, when 51 people were killed at two mosques in Christchurch, legislators passed reforms further tightening gun restrictions.
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said there was no threat to the tournament and that the first match would go on at Auckland's Eden Park.
"Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland,” Hipkins said. “The government has spoken to FIFA organizers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned. I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the action of one individual.”
Gun violence is rare in New Zealand. After the country experienced its worst mass shooting in 2019, when 51 people were killed at two mosques in Christchurch, legislators passed reforms further tightening gun restrictions.