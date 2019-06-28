U.S. Soccer Team Beats France In Women's World Cup Quarterfinals

The U.S. women’s national soccer team defeated France 2-1 in the World Cup quarterfinals in Paris on Friday, eliminating the host nation and the team seen as the Americans’ most challenging opponent.

National team co-captain Megan Rapinoe scored both of the U.S. squad’s goals, one during the first five minutes of the game and the second during the 65th. France’s first and only goal came very late in the game, made by defender Wendie Renard.

The U.S. team has scored within the first 12 minutes of every World Cup match this year. Rapinoe is responsible for five of the U.S. team’s World Cup goals so far.

Friday’s matchup between the U.S. and France was among the most anticipated of the tournament, as both teams had good odds of winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year.

France quickly rose in the ranks this year and had not previously lost an international match since February, according to The Washington Post. The team was ranked fourth in the world.

The U.S. women’s national team ranks No. 1 internationally and is now headed to the semifinals, bringing the team one round closer to its fourth World Cup title.

Rapinoe made waves this week after she responded colorfully when asked if she would go to the White House if the U.S. women won the World Cup.

“I’m not going to the fucking White House,” she said in an interview with Eight by Eight magazine.

The U.S. women’s team won its last FIFA World Cup title in 2015, beating Japan 5-2. That same game also made history as one of the most-watched soccer matches in U.S. history at the time, for both women and men.