A crew member on the Marvel Studios series “Wonder Man” died in an on-set accident Tuesday morning at a Los Angeles studio.
The worker, a rigger, fell to his death from rafters while preparing a set for the action series at Radford Studios at a time when filming was not taking place, Deadline reported. The Los Angeles County coroner identified the crew member as Juan Carlos Osorio, 41, of Temple City, California, according to Variety.
A Marvel spokesperson confirmed the worker’s death in a statement.
“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” the company said.
Marvel Studios didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.
Filming for the TV series, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is slated to begin next month after previously being delayed by last year’s Hollywood strikes.
A premiere date for the Disney+ series has not yet been announced.