'Wonder Years' Reboot Trailer Serves Up Playful 1960s Nostalgia

Elisha “E.J.” Williams is up at bat in early footage of the highly anticipated “Wonder Years” reboot, announced last year.

ABC on Tuesday released the first teaser for the series, showing Williams in character as 12-year-old Dean Williams, who comes of age in Montgomery, Alabama, in the late 1960s. Actor Don Cheadle portrays the grownup Dean in voiceover.

“It’s the little things that you remember all your life ― your first hit, your first kiss, the first time your dad lets you know he sees you,” the character proclaims in the clip. “Well, I still hadn’t had the other two, but boy, did that third one feel good!”

The teaser arrives about two months after ABC announced that Williams, whose credits include Nickelodeon’s “Henry Danger,” had been cast as Dean, a role similar to Fred Savage’s Kevin Arnold in the 1988 original. Savage, who directed the reboot’s pilot and is an executive producer, broke the news of the role to his successor in a short video that later made the rounds on social media.

Erika Doss/ABC The reboot of "The Wonder Years" follows a Black family in 1960s Alabama.

ABC unveiled plans to reboot “Wonder Years,” which originally aired from 1988 to 1993, last summer. This time the series will explore “how a Black middle-class family ... made sure it was ‘The Wonder Years’ for them, too,” according to press notes.

The show’s Alabama setting looks poised to provide ample material for drama given the state’s ties to major events of the civil rights movement.

In addition to Williams and Cheadle, the series stars Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh as Dean’s parents, Bill and Lillian, and Laura Kariuki as his sister, Kim. “Empire” co-creator Lee Daniels joined Savage as an executive producer on the project. A release date has not yet been announced.

