One Crazy Detail About 'The Wonder Years' Is Blowing People's Minds

Those who grew up watching “The Wonder Years” on television are experiencing an uncomfortable reminder about just how much time has passed since the iconic show aired from 1988 to 1993.
The series, starring Fred Savage and Danica McKellar as Kevin Arnold and Winnie Cooper, was set 20 years earlier, covering 1968 to 1973. As writer Tim Urban noted on the Wait But Why website, that might’ve seemed like a distant era at the time, but a series with the same concept launching today would cover 2000 to 2005.
Although the article contained a series of other details about time, many Twitter users were struck by “The Wonder Years” part, including Washington Post political analyst Emily Guskin:
Others on Twitter also honed in on that detail, with many feeling old as a result: